MITRE Engenuity ATT&CK® Evaluations Highlight Check Point Software’s Leadership in Endpoint Security with 100% Detection across All Tested Unique ATT&CK Techniques

/EIN News/ -- SAN CARLOS, Calif., April 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Check Point® Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: CHKP), a leading provider of cyber security solutions globally, today announced its results from the MITRE ATT&CK Endpoint Protection Product Evaluation. The company’s complete endpoint security solution, Harmony Endpoint, successfully detected 100% of the unique techniques used during the evaluations. Furthermore, Harmony Endpoint achieved the highest technique detection level for 96% of the unique techniques used in the evaluations.



Each year, MITRE Engenuity conducts independent evaluations of cybersecurity products to help industry and government institutions make better decisions to combat security threats and improve their threat detection capabilities. ATT&CK is a MITRE-developed knowledge base of adversary tactics and techniques based on real-world observations, helping security operations find gaps in visibility, defensive tools and processes to improve their network security.

This year, Harmony Endpoint was evaluated, along with 29 other vendors, for its ability to detect attack techniques employed by the sophisticated threat groups, Carbanak and FIN7. These two threat groups are responsible for the theft of more than $1 billion across hundreds of businesses, by using sophisticated malware and tactics to launch attacks over the past five years.

The results:

Harmony Endpoint successfully detected 100% of unique techniques used during the tests

For 96% of these unique techniques, Harmony Endpoint had the highest technique detection level

During the ATT&CK® Evaluations testing, Harmony Endpoint proved its ability to provide full context and end-to-end threat visibility to detect threats and act quickly, reducing the attack surface



The results underscore Harmony Endpoint's top-class visibility and threat detection capabilities. Furthermore, the results highlight Harmony Endpoint’s clear advantage as the only endpoint security solution in the market to provide the highest level of detection accuracy and contextualized visibility into real-world cyber threats, all while providing autonomous detection and response capabilities.

"MITRE Engenuity ATT&CK® Evaluations play a crucial role in the war against cybercrime. By evaluating cybersecurity solutions' ability to defend against real-world cyberattacks and threat groups, MITRE team raises the industry's cyber protection standard,” said Neatsun Ziv, Vice President of Threat Prevention at Check Point Software Technologies. “With the massive shift to the remote working model and the fast-evolving threat landscape, it has become critical for businesses worldwide to strengthen their endpoint security strategy. The latest ATT&CK® Evaluations results validate Harmony Endpoint’s industry-leading threat detection and full attack visibility capabilities. Customers get all the endpoint protection they need against all imminent threats like ransomware, malware, phishing while enjoying robust detection and response capabilities at the best TCO”.

"MITRE's evaluations empower the security community to make more informed decisions through a transparent evaluation process and we're glad that Check Point Software participated in this important test, along with multiple other vendors," said Frank Duff, MITRE ATT&CK Evaluations Lead. "Using the MITRE ATT&CK framework as the benchmark and our publicly available results, users can explore how Harmony Endpoint detected our emulated adversary behavior of Carbanak and FIN7. Working together, these evaluations can make cyberspace safer for everyone."

Given the results of MITRE’s evaluations, customers of Harmony Endpoint can be rest assured knowing that the technology will immediately and automatically block, remediate and recover from ransomware and other attacks before damage spreads. At the same time, their security teams can use the solution to accurately detect threats, investigate and respond to them, effectively leveraging the industry’s most comprehensive correlation with the MITRE ATT&CK® framework.

About Check Point Software Technologies Ltd.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (www.checkpoint.com) is a leading provider of cyber security solutions to governments and corporate enterprises globally. Check Point Infinity´s portfolio of solutions protects enterprises and public organisations from 5th generation cyber-attacks with an industry leading catch rate of malware, ransomware and other threats. Infinity comprises three core pillars delivering uncompromised security and generation V threat prevention across enterprise environments: Check Point Harmony, for remote users; Check Point CloudGuard, to automatically secure clouds; and Check Point Quantum, to protect network perimeters and datacenters, all controlled by the industry’s most comprehensive, intuitive unified security management. Check Point protects over 100,000 organizations of all sizes.