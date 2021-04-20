One Tree Planted and Mother Parkers Tea & Coffee Partner to Plant at Least 1 Million Trees in Support of Sustainable Coffee & Tea Industries

One million trees or more to be planted by 2025

Plans to scale up with support from Mother Parkers’ partners

Honduras and India each receive 100,000 new trees in 2021

/EIN News/ -- Mississauga , April 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As Earth Day events kick off around the world this week, Mother Parkers Tea & Coffee and reforestation not-for-profit organization One Tree Planted are announcing a partnership to fight the devastating impact of climate change in the countries where Mother Parkers sources coffee beans and tea leaves.

The program will result in one million new trees planted in a number of different origin countries over the next five years, beginning with Honduras and India. 100,000 trees will be planted in each country in 2021, helping to support reforestation and ensure the long-term viability of coffee and tea farms that support the livelihoods of millions of small farmers, farm workers, and local communities. Other coffee and tea-producing countries that will benefit from the program include Guatemala, Kenya and Colombia. In many of the regions that Mother Parkers will target for reforestation, the company is also working with the Rainforest Alliance, an international non-profit organization working in more than 70 countries at the intersection of business, agriculture and forests. The Rainforest Alliance is creating a more sustainable world by using social and market forces to protect nature and improve the lives of farmers and forest communities. Closer to home, Mother Parkers’ program will also include tree planting initiatives in the North American region where the company operates.

“As one of North America’s leading coffee and tea companies and a family-owned business for more than a century, we continue to find new ways to support our partners at origin,” explained Shannon Higgins, Director of Corporate Sustainability for Mother Parkers. “This partnership with One Tree Planted is one of the ways that Mother Parkers is delivering on its Corporate Sustainability Plan and living up to the commitments made by previous generations to support the coffee and tea farms that make it possible for us to provide exceptional quality products. We look forward to engaging our customers and consumers in this important initiative as we expand to more regions around the globe.”

Planting trees in countries where coffee and tea are grown will not only help to clean the world’s air by absorbing harmful pollutants and releasing clean oxygen. It will also help reduce the devastating impacts of climate change on local farms and communities that are experiencing increased challenges from droughts, floods, and soil erosion caused by the earth’s rising temperatures.

“Quality reforestation projects are intricately connected to the local communities in which the trees will grow. We all rely on healthy ecosystems for agriculture, and this initiative ensures that we’re replenishing the planet through meaningful partnerships that value nature, people, and biodiversity,” says Diana Chaplin, Canopy Director at One Tree Planted.





About Mother Parkers Tea & Coffee

Mother Parkers is one of North America’s leading coffee and tea companies, providing best-in-class private label solutions for some of the world’s largest retailers and foodservice companies. It also manufactures its own brands, including Higgins & Burke™ Tea and Martinson® Coffee, as well as partner brands like Marley Coffee®, all in multiple formats. The Company combines state-of-the-art technology and new product innovation with more than a century of business excellence to consistently deliver a better beverage experience for customers and consumers. Find out more at mother-parkers.com.

About One Tree Planted

One Tree Planted is a 501(c)(3) non-profit on a mission to make it simple for anyone to help the environment by planting trees. Their projects span the globe and are done in partnership with local communities and knowledgeable experts to create an impact for nature, people, and wildlife. Reforestation helps to rebuild forests after fires and floods, provide jobs for social impact, and restore biodiversity. Many projects have overlapping objectives, creating a combination of benefits that contribute to the UN's Sustainable Development Goals. Learn more at onetreeplanted.org.

About Rainforest Alliance

The Rainforest Alliance is an international non-profit organization working in more than 70 countries at the intersection of business, agriculture and forests. The Rainforest Alliance is creating a more sustainable world by using social and market forces to protect nature and improve the lives of farmers and forest communities. By bringing farmers, forest communities, companies, and consumers together it addresses some of the most pressing social and environmental challenges of today. The organization changes the way the world produces, sources and consumes, with a focus on cocoa, coffee, tea, bananas, forest products, and palm oil through its certification program, supply-chain services, landscape management, and advocacy. Learn more at rainforest-alliance.org.

For the original news story, please visit https://www.prdistribution.com/news/one-tree-planted-and-mother-parkers-tea-coffee-partner-to-plant-at-least-1-million-trees-in-support-of-sustainable-coffee-tea-industries-2.html

Media Company: Mother Parkers, Media Name: Kerry Morgan, Media Phone: (905) 279-9100, Media Email: kmorgan_mother-parkers@customers.prdistribution.org