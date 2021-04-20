Global Impact launches storytelling campaign celebrating rerelease of president and CEO’s book

‘Take Me With You’ by Scott Jackson challenges readers to use personal stories to #MakeYourGlobalImpact

Alexandria, VA, April 20, 2021 -- Anita Whitehead, Dr. Charles Owubah, Sarah Degnan Kambou, Steve Polo and more share their stories at charity.org/GlobalImpact and on social media and encourage others to do the same

Scott Jackson, president and CEO of Global Impact, today released the second edition of his book, “Take Me with You: My Story of Making a Global Impact,” in paperback. Published by SelectBooks, Inc., the book is now available online and in stores nationwide.

“Take Me with You” is a moving personal story that will make people laugh and cry – and inspire them to take action. Jackson’s story begins during America’s civil rights movement, a time when his family fell apart and his childhood became a struggle to escape his brutal reactionary father to live with his mother and the African-American pastor she had married. When he ultimately runs away from his abusive father, Jackson finds a new life with the people who gave him the guidance and inspiration to become the man he is today. Out of his tumultuous childhood, Jackson set himself on a life course that is focused on charity and spreading goodwill.

“I’ve made a career of trying to stop cycles of abuse, racism and inequality,” said Jackson. “Today, as the CEO and President of Global Impact, I am privileged to lead a passionate organization where we believe everyone can be an agent for positive change in the world.”

Endorsed by actress and philanthropist Patricia Heaton, the reissued book features an updated ending with a call to action that challenges readers to use their experiences to make a global impact.

To celebrate the second edition of “Take Me With You,” Global Impact is launching a digital campaign called #MakeYourGlobalImpact. The campaign places an emphasis on storytelling and includes a series of interviews conducted by Jackson with Global Impact partners. The interviews focus on how each individual has used their experience to make a global impact and give back in their careers and personal lives.

“Each of us has a story to tell. Some of our stories are of difficult circumstances and struggle and others are of love and nurturing – and perhaps for all of us, we have a combination of those experiences,” said Jackson. “Your journey and your story is important. We would love to be a part of this journey with you.”

By harnessing the power of our individual stories and weaving them together, our global impact will be even greater. Explore your story and use it as a catalyst in your pledge to #MakeYourGlobalImpact:

Share your story at charity.org/GlobalImpact and on social media using #MakeYourGlobalImpact.

Advocate for justice and equality as a global citizen.

Donate to organizations supporting the causes you care about, such as World Vision’s Strong Women Strong World Fund and Global Impact.

