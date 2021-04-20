Okinawa Flat Belly Tonic : The Perfect Blend for Weight Loss?

Okinawa Flat Belly Tonic reviews. Does the Okinawa Flat Belly Tonic weight loss supplement really work? BY 2021.reviews

/EIN News/ -- Detroit, Michigan, April 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Okinawa Flat Belly Tonic is a natural powder that has been known for many months now. It is the main entry to the world of supplements year 2021 and is still currently is. This supplement packs the absorbing power it needs to triumph over its competitors on a large scale. In this detailed and complete latest Okinawa Flat Belly Tonic review, we will take a better look at what the supplement provides. We will assess the effectiveness of this supplement, as well as its benefits to our body. We will tackle this supplement in the most scientific way possible to show you facts about this product.

IMPORTANT: Shocking Truth About Okinawa Flat Belly Tonic – This May Change Your Mind!

Okinawa Flat Belly Tonic is an improved and effective formula that aims to manage your weight, boost your metabolism, provide you with enough antioxidants to keep your body healthy and give you the essential bacteria you need to give you the greatest quality of digestion there is.

In short, Okinawa Flat Belly Tonic is an all-out response in the search for weight loss solutions that has bothered thousands and thousands of people who can’t get rid of their stubborn bodies. Some of us are skeptical, but it seems that this is one of the better ways to deal with fat that doesn’t want to get rid of itself, no matter how many methods you have already tried. This supplement is better than nothing, but we want to show you what it’s all about first.

Without further ado, here’s the latest review on the Okinawa Flat Belly Tonic supplement.

Okinawa Flat Belly Tonic Supplement Description

Okinawa Flat Belly Tonic is a powder that has a powdered composition of ingredients. It is not your traditional dietary supplement in capsule form. It is a blend of different herbs, fruits, and vegetables beneficial for your overall metabolism. It can be pegged as a probiotic tonic in some ways as well. This supplement was made to support healthy weight management, healthy digestion, and boost energy and vitality. It contains pure and natural ingredients that are sourced from the best places on the planet.

On the side of probiotics, this tonic contains at least 3 billion colony-forming units of probiotics that can provide a substantial impact on your gut’s bacterial balance. Probiotic bacteria, or more commonly known as good bacteria, can affect your body's hormonal balance. They do this through the organic chemicals they emit that send a signal to your body’s hormones. It means that you can experience metabolic changes to your body because it acts like a switch that puts your metabolism on the highest level. Each container of Okinawa Flat Belly Tonic supplement contains 82.5 grams worth of tonic. The recommended serving per day of this supplement is 2,800 mg per day. That is equivalent to 1 scoop per day.

Must See: The REAL Okinawa Flat Belly Tonic Testimonial “You Will Not Believe What She Said!”

Okinawa Flat Belly Tonic is an all-natural blend of different ingredients with antioxidant, metabolic, and probiotic properties. Warnings for the supplement include the usual. Do not give this supplement to minors, and consult your doctor first if you’re pregnant or nursing. In general, consult with a medical healthcare professional before taking this supplement to prevent any complications in the long run.

Okinawa Flat Belly Tonic is considered effective thanks to its extensive blend of ingredients that are supposed to cover everything that can melt down your weight in days or weeks.

What Does Okinawa Flat Belly Tonic Do?

Okinawa Flat Belly Tonic gives you better health, longer life, better digestion, and better metabolism. It centers itself around the ancient Okinawan recipe of a tonic that they drank for many years now. Okinawans are known to have one of the highest life expectancies on the planet, so that’s the basis on how they came up with the supplement. Also, Okinawans are thin and healthy-looking. On top of that, they look younger than they are. It’s not hard to see people on the island who are already 90 years old and above, yet they look like they’re just around 50 to 60 years old. All of these things can be yours when you drink the Okinawa Flat Belly Tonic.

Okinawa Flat Belly Tonic Initial Assessment

Right off the bat, the Okinawa Flat Belly Tonic is something that deals with different problems at once. It is a supplement that does its job, albeit not that focused enough on one goal. True enough, this supplement tries to deal with four problems at once! That is metabolism, energy, digestion, and increased longevity. While we all know that if you are multi-task, you also do not do those jobs properly, this supplement apparently can make it happen by putting in the right ingredients with the right formula to alleviate any mistakes made in this supplement.

The Okinawa Flat Belly Tonic is truly a wonder and a breakthrough at that. True enough, this supplement may not work for all people. We are not going to lie about anything in this review about that. However, all supplements have a chance of not working on someone since everybody is built differently. Some people will have the “tolerance” against nutritional supplements, so keep that in mind if this tonic doesn’t work for you.

Ingredients

To assess what the Okinawa Flat Belly Tonic is, we must look first at the composition of the ingredients found in the Okinawa Flat Belly Tonic container.

Okinawa Flat Belly Tonic ingredients can be safely divided into three categories. These are the Polyphenol Blend, the Metabolic Boosting Blend, and the Probiotic and Prebiotic Blend. To further explain what these are, we will take a closer look at them one by one.

Polyphenol Blend

Polyphenols are antioxidants dubbed as “50 times more powerful than Vitamin C”. Commonly known as the immunity-boosting antioxidants, they are one of the heavy hitters when it comes to eliminating free radicals that are swimming in our blood. These free radicals include pollutants and stressors. Potentially, a daily dosage of polyphenols can lead to a younger, healthier life. It can also protect our cells from further damage so that you don’t die of aging early.

The Polyphenol Blend found in a container of Okinawa Flat Belly Tonic includes cherry, carrot, Aronia berry, green mango, mulberry, European black currant, apple, beetroot, cranberry, acai, strawberry, grapes, blueberry, pomegranate, blackberry, acerola, red raspberry, pineapple, orange, cantaloupe, watermelon, hibiscus, lemon, and peach. All of these fruits and herbs contain a great amount of polyphenol.

Metabolic Boosting Blend

What is a weight loss ingredient without a metabolic boosting blend? Everybody knows that metabolism plays a big role in maintaining the shape of an individual. Metabolism is also known to be hard to control. It can sometimes go so fast, yet most of the time, it crawls like a snail. Therefore, dietary supplements that deal with weight loss usually look for a way to speed up your metabolism to burn the excess fat you’ve developed over the past months or years.

Okinawa Flat Belly Tonic tries to fulfill its role by giving you what’s in its name, a flat belly. It combines anti-inflammatory and powerful ingredients to traditionally kick your metabolism and keep it running for days to come.

Okinawa Flat Belly Tonic’s Metabolic Boosting Blend includes ginger, cinnamon bark, shilajit extract, green tea, white tea, turmeric, bitter melon, and black pepper.

As we can observe, most of the ingredients have anti-inflammatory properties. It is presumed that Okinawa Flat Belly Tonic tries to take out the inflammation so that the hormones needed for metabolism can eventually work fine again. It also works in conjunction with the antioxidant blend.

Prebiotic and Probiotic Blend

The last thing needed on the Okinawa Flat Belly Tonic, probiotics can emit natural chemical signals to the body that can signal it to start metabolism. According to the latest studies, Lactobacilli, which are a relatively familiar type of probiotic, can actually give you 50% better results in the realm of weight loss. Lactobacilli are commonly found in our yogurt.

Prebiotics are dietary fibers that can act as homes for these probiotics to thrive on. With prebiotics, you can cultivate a great number of probiotics inside your gut. When prebiotics gains the upper hand over the bad bacteria in your gut, then you’ll experience great changes to your overall disposition in life, energy, and better quality of life in general.

Probiotics found in Okinawa Flat Belly Tonic container are Bacillus Infantis, Bifidobacterium Longum, Lactobacillus Rhamnosus, Lactobacillus Reuteri, and Lactobacillus Acidophilus. Prebiotics include the Organic Blue Agave Inulin.

These components are confirmed to provide the best support in their respective fields. Bifidobacteria can support better digestion, Lactobacillus Rhamnosus is probably the best weight loss probiotic, and the others are no different from these two. The added support of a prebiotic also helps.

Do The Ingredients Of Okinawa Flat Belly Tonic Work?

Yes! After looking at them in their own respective detailed and summarized point of view, we can conclude that they work together in making sure that the user burns the fat they need through metabolism and proper digestion.

The Polyphenol Blend works first by eliminating the toxins found in your blood. When the coast is clear, the anti-inflammatory and metabolic boosting ingredients go to work. They try to hype up your cells and cause them to burn up the stored fat cells all over your body. Lastly, probiotics come to play. Since they establish themselves quite quickly, the user can find it the last one to work amidst all the ingredients in this supplement. However, this digestive support is handy since more good bacteria in the body means better metabolism across the board.

Okinawa Flat Belly Tonic Benefits

Okinawa Flat Belly Tonic benefits consist of those found by the Japanese people on the island of Okinawa. This island is located a hundred kilometers from the Japanese mainland of Honshu. Okinawa is known to be one of the places with the highest life expectancy rates on the planet.

The Okinawa Flat Belly Tonic attempts to recreate the blend that Okinawans drink to live a better and more detoxified life. That means that this supplement is based on a real-life counterpart, which only makes it better than other kinds of supplements in the market.

Therefore, several benefits of the Okinawa Flat Belly Tonic include:

Better metabolism

Better digestion

Longer life expectancy

More energy due to the fats being burned by better metabolism

Made of 100% natural, vegan, and pure ingredients; does not have any chemicals

Good Manufacturing Practice Manufacturing Facility

Made in the USA

Easy to drink since it’s in powder form

Works in only days to weeks!

How does Okinawa Flat Belly Tonic work?

Okinawa Flat Belly Tonic works by detoxifying the body first. Free radicals and toxins in our bloodstream make it hard for our body to recover the fastest way it can. By eliminating the distraction, you give your body the space it needs to keep moving and activate the hormones that were inactive because of the toxins that were around. Furthermore, it also keeps people young, which is evident in this supplement's long life benefit. After the body is detoxified, the hormones responsible for dealing with metabolism activate. Without inhibiting toxins, metabolism starts its course.

Once metabolism starts, the metabolic boosting blend of the Okinawa Flat Belly Tonic starts its job. By boosting the effects of metabolism, you can expect your fats to burn like “butter on a frying pan,” as the supplement says about it. Metabolism is a tricky thing to boost, so this supplement does it with anti-inflammatory and cell-exciting ingredients such as ginger and turmeric to “heat things.” The ingredients were already verified to be highly effective in boosting metabolism, so there’s no doubt about that.

With the boost in metabolism underway, digestion support comes in. Of course, as we increase our metabolism, the burned fat inside our body needs to be reliably expelled. Consisting of fibers and probiotic bacteria, it can reliably do your digestion over time. Also, probiotics have been verified by studies to be effective in dealing with weight loss. Research shows that probiotics emit chemical signals that stimulate hormones and enzymes to reduce fat.

This 1-2-3 punch combo of Okinawa Flat Belly Tonic is the ultimate weight loss solution. Not only that but it can also be taken much more easily thanks to its powdered solution. Just mix it in water, and you’re good.

What Is The Recommended Dosage Of Okinawa Flat Belly Tonic?

The recommended dosage is 1 scoop per day. That is equivalent to 1,800 mg per scoop. Do not go over this dosage to prevent the risk of side effects.

Okinawa Flat Belly Tonic Manufacturer?

This part is unsure. There is no confirmed manufacturer of Okinawa Flat Belly Tonic. It brings up questions of credibility. Even though the supplement is great on its own, the manufacturer was not disclosed in any way.

Where is Okinawa Flat Belly Tonic made?

Okinawa Flat Belly Tonic is made in the United States of America in a facility that adheres to Good Manufacturing Practice (GMP).

How Long Does It Take To Work?

Okinawa Flat Belly Tonic works either from days to weeks to months. It widely depends from person to person. Different people have different tolerances to any kind of supplement or medication, so that’s normal. However, if it doesn’t work in three months, then you can avail of their 90-day money-back guarantee to ensure that you don’t feel ripped out.

What Are The Side Effects Of Okinawa Flat Belly Tonic?

Okinawa Flat Belly Tonic does not have any kind of side effect.

However, it can have tons of side effects if you overdose on the supplement. Having lots of ingredients on its roster, the Okinawa Flat Belly Tonic can bring about various side effects once you go above the recommended dosage of one scoop per day. Side effects can go from mild to severe, depending on the overdosing that happened. When you feel any kind of side effect from drinking Okinawa Flat Belly Tonic, immediately consult your doctor.

Is Okinawa Flat Belly Tonic Safe?

Yes! Okinawa Flat Belly Tonic is only made of 100% natural, vegan, non-GMO ingredients that are sourced from the purest locations on the planet.

Where Is Okinawa Flat Belly Tonic Based From?

This supplement is unique because it’s made out of natural ingredients. These ingredients comprise a tonic that has been taken by the Okinawan people for over 3 millennia now. This tonic can also be attributed to the long life span, healthy disposition, and overall youthful figure of Okinawans.

The Okinawa Flat Belly Tonic is one of the greatest attempts at getting the real thing in the world of supplements.

Are There Any Related Scientific Studies About Okinawa Flat Belly Tonic?

If you’re asking if Okinawa Flat Belly Tonic is already clinically verified, it isn’t just yet. If you’re asking if Okinawa Flat Belly Tonic did scientific research to formulate their supplement, that’s a yes!

Okinawa Flat Belly Tonic utilizes 19 studies from the National Center for Biotechnology Information (NCBI). This journal is known to be a depository of scientific studies that can have potential breakthroughs in biotechnology. It includes scientific studies about polyphenols and the effect of gut micro-biomes. Of course, this includes studies about their ingredients and others. When scouring their scientific studies, it shows that Okinawa Flat Belly Tonic should work as intended. However, we also need to admit that all the research done in this journal needs further studies to prove their viability.

What Is The Official Website Of Okinawa Flat Belly Tonic?

The Okinawa Flat Belly Tonic official website. On their website, you can see the details about this product, its benefits, their money-back guarantee, product offers, and their Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ). You can also see their disclaimers, privacy policy, terms and conditions, references, and their contact page in the footer.

Where Can You Buy Okinawa Flat Belly Tonic?

You can only buy Okinawa Flat Belly Tonic from their official website.

You cannot buy Okinawa Flat Belly Tonic elsewhere. When buying Okinawa Flat Belly Tonic, you need to ensure that you buy the supplement from their official website only to prevent the forfeit of your money-back guarantee. Furthermore, if you don’t buy from their official website, you risk buying illegitimate and fake copies of the product. Therefore, and just to be clear, you cannot buy Okinawa Flat Belly Tonic from Amazon, Wal-Mart, or any other place besides their official website. It’s for your safety.

How Much Does Okinawa Flat Belly Tonic Cost?

Okinawa Flat Belly Tonic costs $69 per container. However, if you buy this supplement in bulk, you can get further discounts from them! That’s also the perk that you get from buying from their official website. Each container has a 30-day supply of Okinawa Flat Belly Tonic. Therefore, if you want a three-month supply of Okinawa Flat Belly Tonic, you can get it from their official website at $59 per container! That would net you a total of only $177!

However, the best value is found in the six-month supply of Okinawa Flat Belly Tonic. If you buy six Okinawa Flat Belly Tonic containers, the manufacturers are offering each container of this supplement at $49 per container! That means that you get six containers of Okinawa Flat Belly Tonic for only $294!

In Which Countries Are Okinawa Flat Belly Tonic Available?

Okinawa Flat Belly Tonic is only available in the United States of America, Mexico, and Canada. It’s also available in the overseas territories of the United States. Other than these countries that were mentioned, the Okinawa Flat Belly Tonic is unavailable elsewhere.

How Much Is The Shipping Fee Of Okinawa Flat Belly Tonic?

Okinawa Flat Belly Tonic’s shipping fee is different between the countries that this supplement is available.

If you are buying only one container of Okinawa Flat Belly Tonic, it has a shipping fee matrix that follows:

United States - $9.95

Canada and Mexico - $14.95

However, if you’re buying the three or six container/bottle package, there is only a shipping fee of:

United States - FREE

Canada and Mexico - $9.95

Therefore, you can save the most money when buying the three or six-bottle package.

HUGE SAVINGS TODAY: Click Here to Order Okinawa Flat Belly Tonic at an Exclusive Discounted Price

Does Okinawa Flat Belly Tonic Have A Retailer?

Yes! Okinawa Flat Belly Tonic does not have a manufacturer, but it does have a reputable retailer at its side. ClickBank is Okinawa Flat Belly Tonic’s retailer. ClickBank is a super reputable retailer that aims to help small businesses get over their start-up stage to scale up. Therefore, we can assume that Okinawa Flat Belly Tonic is a supplement that is made by a small business. It can be thought of as their flagship product. However, it can also be made by a medium or large enterprise.

Whichever is the case, ClickBank is there to make sure that all customers get their supplements on time without delay.

What’s The Contact Information Of Okinawa Flat Belly Tonic?

Okinawa Flat Belly Tonic has an email address at support@flatbellytonic.com. You can send them an email for any product concerns and refund requests. However, what’s less interesting is that they have no phone numbers to call, but that’s pretty much the same overall supplements. Their email is pretty much open all the time, though, but it may take them some time to reply due to the volume of inquiries about their product.

Does Okinawa Flat Belly Tonic Have A Money-Back Guarantee?

Yes! Okinawa Flat Belly Tonic has a 90-day money-back guarantee. If Okinawa Flat Belly Tonic did not work on you for the past 90 days, then you can get a refund. There’s no mention of you returning their bottles to them, so there’s that great news for everyone. Still, this money-back guarantee is much more convenient than other supplements in the market.

Okinawa Flat Belly Tonic Pros and Cons

Pros

In powder form, it can easily be absorbed by the body

It can drink easier in contrast to capsules

An all-around supplement; can deal with inflammation, slow metabolism, cardiovascular issues, and digestive problems

Made from a well-tested formula from the island of Okinawa in Japan

Can increase one’s life span (thanks to the heavy amount of antioxidants in the supplement)

Only needs to drink once a day, therefore making it convenient

Not available elsewhere; only available on their official website.

Cons

Okinawa Flat Belly Tonic Review

With that much said about the Okinawa Flat Belly Tonic, let us do a quick recap on the supplement. The Okinawa Flat Belly Tonic supplement gives the body the nutrients it needs to function properly. It’s a weight loss supplement, but it’s also a supplement that tries to make you the best version of yourself.

The reason that we’re saying this is because it’s packed with all kinds of antioxidants that you need in your everyday life. These antioxidants have different benefits that can help the body take out the toxins you get from the everyday hustle and bustle of life. These toxins can include pollution, smoke, or even stress. They’re commonly called free radicals for a reason.

Also, what’s great about this supplement is that it attempts to combine different fruits and berries at once. That means that this Okinawa Flat Belly Tonic gives you all the vitamins and minerals that you need daily. It means that this supplement is effectively one of the best multivitamin supplements there is out there in the whole wide world.

The Okinawa Flat Belly Tonic can provide you with enough gut and digestion support for its probiotic and prebiotic function, but it doesn’t do its job as efficiently as dedicated probiotic supplements in the market. When we think about the 3 billion colony-forming units contained in this supplement, we think that’s already a lot. Typical probiotic supplements usually contain 5 to 6 billion colony-forming units. Therefore, if you’re looking for a probiotic supplement, this product isn’t it.

Lastly, the metabolic boosting blend has some issues. Yes, all ingredients found in this blend have some benefit when it comes to metabolism, but they’re mostly for anti-inflammation. Further studies need to be done to prove their usefulness for metabolism. Thankfully, the polyphenol and prebiotic blend have concrete studies on weight loss. With that said, the Okinawa Flat Belly Tonic is a supplement that works its best when trying to curb excessive weight from different individuals. If it doesn’t work, then you can ask for a refund.

Visit the Official Website of Okinawa Flat Belly Tonic

References of Okinawa Flat Belly Tonic

(1) Effects of Green Tea and Its Epigallocatechin (EGCG) Content on Body Weight and Fat Mass in Humans: A Systematic Review [Article in Spanish]. Lucía Cristina Vázquez Cisneros 1 , Patricia López-Uriarte, Antonio López-Espinoza, Mónica Navarro Meza, Ana Cristina Espinoza-Gallardo, Martha Beatriz Guzmán Aburto. Nutr Hosp. 2017

https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/28627214/

(2) New insights into the mechanisms of polyphenols beyond antioxidant properties; lessons from the green tea polyphenol, epigallocatechin 3-gallate. Kim HS, Quon MJ, Kim JA. Redox Biol. 2014

https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/24494192/

(3) Beneficial Effects of Green Tea Catechins on Neurodegenerative Diseases. Pervin M, Unno K, Ohishi T, Tanabe H, Miyoshi N, Nakamura Y. Molecules. 2018

https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/29843466/

(4) Piperine, a Component of Black Pepper, Inhibits Adipogenesis by Antagonizing PPARγ Activity in 3T3-L1 Cells. Ui-Hyun Park, Hong-Suk Jeong, Eun-Young Jo, Taesun Park, Seung Kew Yoon, Eun-Joo Kim, Ji-Cheon Jeong, and Soo-Jong Um. Journal of Agricultural and Food Chemistry. 2012

https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/22463744/

(5) Pathology, Inflammation. Stone WL, Basit H, Burns B. In: StatPearls. Treasure Island (FL): StatPearls Publishing. 2020.

https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/books/NBK534820/

(6) Piperine lowers the serum concentrations of thyroid hormones, glucose and hepatic 5'D activity in adult male mice. Panda S, Kar A. Horm Metab Res. 2003

https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/14517767/

(7) Effects of targeted delivery of propionate to the human colon on appetite regulation, body weight maintenance and adiposity in overweight adults. Chambers ES, Viardot A, Psichas A, et al. Gut. 2015

https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/25500202/

(8) A randomized controlled trial: the effect of inulin on weight management and ectopic fat in subjects with prediabetes. Guess ND, Dornhorst A, Oliver N, Bell JD, Thomas EL, Frost GS. Nutr Metab (Lond). 2015

https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/26500686/

(9) Dietary Alteration of the Gut Microbiome and Its Impact on Weight and Fat Mass: A Systematic Review and Meta-Analysis. John GK, Wang L, Nanavati J, Twose C, Singh R, Mullin G. Genes (Basel). 2018

https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/29547587/

(10) Momordica charantia Administration Improves Insulin Secretion in Type 2 Diabetes Mellitus. Marisol Cortez-Navarrete, Esperanza Martínez-Abundis, Karina G. Pérez-Rubio, Manuel González-Ortiz, and Miriam Méndez-del Villar. Journal of Medicinal Food. Jul 2018

https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/29431598/

(11) Wild bitter gourd improves metabolic syndrome: a preliminary dietary supplementation trial. Tsai CH, Chen EC, Tsay HS, Huang CJ. Nutr J. 2012

https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/22243626/

(12) Hibiscus sabdariffa extract inhibits obesity and fat accumulation, and improves liver steatosis in humans. Chang HC, Peng CH, Yeh DM, Kao ES, Wang CJ. Food Funct. 2014

https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/24549255/

(13) Effects of Hibiscus sabdariffa extract powder and preventive treatment (diet) on the lipid profiles of patients with metabolic syndrome (MeSy). Gurrola-Díaz CM, García-López PM, Sánchez-Enríquez S, Troyo-Sanromán R, Andrade-González I, Gómez-Leyva JF. Phytomedicine. 2010

https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/19962289/

(14) Pharmacokinetics of anthocyanins and antioxidant effects after the consumption of anthocyanin-rich acai juice and pulp (Euterpe oleracea Mart.) in human healthy volunteers. Mertens-Talcott SU, Rios J, Jilma-Stohlawetz P, et al. J Agric Food Chem. 2008

https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/18693743/

(15) Diet supplementation with acai (Euterpe oleracea Mart.) pulp improves biomarkers of oxidative stress and the serum lipid profile in rats. de Souza MO, Silva M, Silva ME, Oliveira Rde P, Pedrosa ML. Nutrition. 2010

https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/20022468/

(16) Euterpe oleracea (açai) modifies sterol metabolism and attenuates experimentally-induced atherosclerosis. Feio CA, Izar MC, Ihara SS, et al. J Atheroscler Thromb. 2012

https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/22139433/

(17) Rutin ameliorates obesity through brown fat activation. Yuan X, Wei G, You Y, et al. FASEB J. 2017

https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/28049156/

(18) Improvement of blood glucose levels and obesity in mice given aronia juice by inhibition of dipeptidyl peptidase IV and α-glucosidase. Takuya Yamanea, Miyuki Kozukab, Daisuke Kondaa,Yoshihisa Nakanoc, Takenori Nakagakid, Iwao Ohkuboe, HiroyoshiArigaa. The Journal of Nutritional Biochemistry. 2016

https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/27133429/

(19) The involvement of a polyphenol-rich extract of black chokeberry in oxidative stress on experimental arterial hypertension. Ciocoiu M, Badescu L, Miron A, Badescu M. Evid Based Complement Alternat Med. 2013

https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/23533529/

Contact Details: Okinawa Flat Belly Tonic

support@flatbellytonic.com.

About 2021.Reviews:

This press release has been created by 2021.reviews, a team of writers that provides its readers with product reviews and reports helping consumers make informed decisions. Individual results may vary, and this product review has been published for information purposes only. Interested consumers should consult an expert advisor/health professional before any such.

Affiliate Disclosure:

The links contained in this product review may result in a small commission if you opt to purchase the product recommended at no additional cost to you.

Disclaimer:

Please understand that any advice or guidelines revealed here are not even remotely a substitute for sound medical advice from a licensed healthcare provider. Make sure to consult with a professional physician before making any purchasing decision if you use medications or have concerns following the review details shared above. Individual results may vary as the statements made regarding these products have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. The efficacy of these products has not been confirmed by FDA-approved research. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease.

Disclosure:

Pregnant or nursing mothers must not use Okinawa Flat Belly Tonic, children under 18 years of age (minors), and individuals with known medical conditions without doctors' approval. They should consult a physician first before using this product. There may be unknown complications that may arise when taking this supplement, so it is better to consult your physician first, even if you do not belong to the people groups listed above. As usual, keep it out of children, as the dosage is tailored to adults. Always store the bottle in a cool, dry place.

Product support: support@flatbellytonic.com

Media Contact: contact@2021.reviews