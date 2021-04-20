Cognition Therapeutics Announces Election of Jack Khattar Chairman of the Board

/EIN News/ -- Pittsburgh, April 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cognition Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage neuroscience company developing drugs that treat degenerative disorders by regulating cellular damage response pathways, announced that the board of directors has elected Jack A. Khattar chairman of the board. Mr. Khattar, the founder and CEO of Supernus Pharmaceuticals, was appointed in 2020 to serve as a member of the Cognition board of directors. He replaces former chairman, Robert J. Gailus, who has retired from the board of directors.

“Even in the short time that he has been a member of the board, Jack’s contributions have been significant. As chairman, we will draw more heavily on Jack’s expertise as we pursue a growing repertoire of indications and clinical plans,” stated President and CEO Lisa Ricciardi, “Bob’s retirement from the board comes after a remarkable tenure. He was one of Cognition’s earliest angel investors and continued to provide sage advice and support for more than a decade. We wish Bob well in his retirement.”

Mr. Gailus has served as a member of the Cognition board of directors since 2009 and as chairman of the board since 2016. The company experienced tremendous success under his leadership, advancing from early scientific findings into a comprehensive clinical program, receiving nondilutive grant funding, and attracting industry leaders to the executive suite and board.

About Cognition Therapeutics, Inc.

Cognition Therapeutics, Inc. has discovered and is developing a pipeline of novel, disease modifying, oral drug candidates to treat a broad array of neurodegenerative and neuro-ophthalmic disorders. Our pipeline compounds uniquely target the sigma-2 (σ-2) receptor, a key regulator of the cellular damage response. CT1812, our lead product candidate, is being assessed in a comprehensive clinical program for Alzheimer’s disease, including a 540-person Phase 2 study in collaboration with ACTC and supported by a competitive grant from the National Institute on Aging. Additional information about Cognition and its product candidates may be found online at www.cogrx.com.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward Looking Statements



