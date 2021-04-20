Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Global Anti-Acne Dermal Patch Market Size-Forecast to 2026

3M, Starface, Welly, DermaAngel, Hero Cosmetics, Urban Outfitters, Sephora USA, Inc., Peach & Lily, COSRX, ZitSticka, Peter Thomas Roth, Skyn ICELAND LLC, CLEAN & CLEAR, Truly Organic, Alba Botanica, Bryelee, Rael, Clearasil, ELAIMEI, and Lanbena among others are the key players in the anti-acne dermal patch market.

/EIN News/ -- Brooklyn, New York, April 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report published by Global Market Estimates, the Global Anti-Acne Dermal Patch Market will grow with a CAGR value of 10.5 percent during the forecast period [2021 to 2026]. The high prevalence of skin disorders and the rising popularity and usage of heavy and harmful chemical-based cosmetics by both men and women will drive the market for anti-acne patches.


Browse 151 Market Data Tables and 111 Figures spread through 181 Pages and in-depth TOC on Global Anti-Acne Dermal Patch Market - Forecast to 2026

Key Market Insights

  • The market for the anti-acne dermal patch will be growing the fastest owing to the rising negative social stigma associated with beauty standards and post-acne scars
  • The market segment of non-medicated acne type will have the largest revenue share in the market
  • The market for e-commerce channel will be growing the fastest with the highest CAGR value as per the distribution channel outlook
Ingredient Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2019-2026)

  • Chemical Based
    • Hydrocolloid Based
    • Salicylic Acid Based
    • Hyaluronic Acid Based
  • Herbal Based

Patch Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2019-2026)

  • Medicated
  • Non-Medicated
  • Micro-Needle

Acne Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2019-2026)

  • Non-Inflammatory Acne
  • Inflammatory Acne

Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2019-2026)

  • Retail Stores
  • Pharmacies & Drug Stores
  • E-Commerce Platform

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2019-2026)

North America        

  • The U.S.
  • Canada
  • Mexico

Europe

  • Germany
  • UK
  • France
  • Spain
  • Italy
  • Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

  • China
  • India
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • Australia
  • Rest of APAC

Central & South America

  • Brazil
  • Argentina
  • Rest of CSA

Middle East & Africa

  • Saudi Arabia
  • UAE
  • Rest of MEA

