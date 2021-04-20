JAGGAER Release 21.1 Empowers Global Procurement Teams, Improves User Experience, and Automates Daily Tasks

Greater ease of use, automation and compliance with global processes frees procurement professionals’ time to focus more on value-adding activities

/EIN News/ -- RESEARCH TRIANGLE, N.C., April 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- JAGGAER has announced the 21.1 Release of its JAGGAER ONE suite. Among many new features, the latest release delivers a more modern and streamlined user experience, improves overall usability and drives efficiency in daily purchasing activities. The solution automates routine processes with the help of machine learning and enables global procurement teams to create even more value.



“Online shopping for personal and home goods, groceries, and even services is now second nature for consumers worldwide,” said JAGGAER CEO Jim Bureau. “Our customers, and their users, expect the same user-friendly experience at work as they do at home. eProcurement solutions, while providing complex capabilities to support a company’s purchasing policies, should mirror the consumer experience as much as possible to drive adoption and help companies manage their spend.

“A vitally important aspect of our mission to deliver customer success is to automate processes wherever it makes sense to allow procurement teams to focus on value-adding initiatives and more professionally rewarding activity,” Bureau said.

In addition to the new shopping experience, JAGGAER ONE 21.1 also includes significant enhancements in category management, supplier management, sourcing, contracts management and eProcurement, while strong new globalization features ease the burden on multinational procurement teams.

One such innovation in the 21.1 Release is JAGGAER Digital Capture, which combines an embedded optical character reader (OCR) and machine learning technologies that automate the capture and extraction of invoice data from non-digital sources into an invoicing workflow. This reduces the time and cost of processing invoices and eliminates human error. It was developed in response to customer demand for self-service invoice capture, as around 65% of invoices still arrive by email or are printed.*

The new release also automates IBAN validation for suppliers that do business internationally. “Many of our customers around the world have cross-border business and operate globally. JAGGAER ONE now updates automatically to reflect the most current list of countries using IBAN and associated country formats. It also makes it easy to capture accounts payable information based on country selection,” Bureau said.

In sourcing, Release 21.1 makes it easier for users to specify suppliers or groups of suppliers for communication through the Q&A board for targeted messages, such as reminders to complete bids or requests for additional information from the most competitive suppliers. “This will help organizers of bidding events where a large number of suppliers were invited but only specific subsets need targeted communication,” Bureau said. The Sourcing module also includes a more efficient RFx process with a global columns library, contract price lists and integration, providing more efficiency and customization for sourcing events. Users can automatically invite an entire list of suppliers that match at least one or all categories that they configure within the sourcing object, saving valuable time.

JAGGAER has also increased integration power with DocuSign in its Contracts module, with support for two-factor authentication and European Union compliance rules for eSignature, adding another level of security by including a digital certificate that verifies the signatory’s identity. DocuSign Certificate of Completion, with timestamps and statuses, provides organizations with more complete records of DocuSign activity in a single format.

In eProcurement, users will find it even easier to take advantage of savings opportunities without having to search for them. For example, promotional prices are flagged, and details published. There are also ease-of-use features for suppliers – even including those that are not part of the JAGGAER Supplier Network – who can now confirm orders received by email without having to log into the portal. In turn, buyers will find these responses in a new confirmations tab.

In parallel with this new release, JAGGAER is rolling out a new ‘Digital Mind’ strategy to help customers drive adoption and get even more value out of the platform. The multi-year effort will deliver new innovations that combine advanced analytics, artificial intelligence, machine learning and natural language processing to improve decision making and elevate procurement professionals’ strategic role in their organizations.

“The JAGGAER Digital Mind is a core strategy for us to deliver the insights, tools and intelligent automation that our customers need to reach the highest levels of strategic thinking and execution on their procurement and supply chain operations,” Bureau said.

*Source: 2020 Payables Insight Research, Level Research

About JAGGAER: Procurement Simplified

We drive customer value for buyers and sellers through our global connected network served by offices located in the Americas, APAC, Asia and EMEA. JAGGAER develops and provides comprehensive source-to-settle SaaS-based solutions, including advanced Spend Analytics, Category Management, Supplier Management, Sourcing, Contracts, eProcurement, Invoicing, Supply Chain Management and Inventory Management. These all reside on a single platform, JAGGAER ONE. JAGGAER has pioneered spend management solutions for more than 25 years and continues to lead the innovation curve by listening to customers and stakeholders in all industry sectors, public services and academia.

www.jaggaer.com

Contact Abigail Holmes Corporate Ink for JAGGAER jaggaer@corporateink.com +1 617.969.9192