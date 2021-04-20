Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 975 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 221,255 in the last 365 days.

MOUNTAIN WEST COMMERCIAL REAL ESTATE BROKERS BIGGEST MULTI-STATE RETAIL DEAL YEAR TO DATE

Closes $35 million deal at CentrePoint Marketplace in Meridian, Idaho

/EIN News/ -- Meridian, Idaho, April 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mountain West Commercial, Managing Director Chad Moore brokered the large transaction of the shopping center. The Buyer, Wood Investments Companies, is based in California and adds this to its growing Idaho portfolio.

“CentrePoint is an excellent asset at a dominant intersection in a trade area that is seeing unprecedented interest from institutional level investors. Wood already has a large portfolio footprint in Idaho and this will add to that high-profile list of properties,” said Moore.

Located on 19.3 acres at 3319 N. Eagle Road at the intersection of East Ustick Road and Eagle Road. The property is fully leased to tenants including Kohl’s, Dick’s Sporting Goods, Walgreen, Qdoba Mexican Eats, Panera Bread, and Wingers Restaurant and Alehouse.

 

Follow Mountain West for the latest in commercial real estate on Instagram and LinkedIn.

Mountain West Commercial Real Estate was founded in 2009 by a group of regionally dominant brokers. This unique assembly of talent had a simple mission statement then and now: To operate a commercial real estate brokerage not focused on being the biggest but being the best. This simple core value resonates even stronger today as we are fiercely dedicated to providing superior service to our clients throughout the United States. We believe that we are uniquely adapted to help our clients.

Attachment 


Kendra Van Horssen
Mountain West Commercial Real Estate
3855012928
kvanhorssen@mtnwest.com

You just read:

MOUNTAIN WEST COMMERCIAL REAL ESTATE BROKERS BIGGEST MULTI-STATE RETAIL DEAL YEAR TO DATE

Distribution channels: Media, Advertising & PR


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.