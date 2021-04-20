New Sample and Pattern Making Processes For Independent Fashion Brands
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA, April 20, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Jennifer Evans of The Evans Group is a Los Angeles-based designer aiming to make a difference in the world of independent fashion with her sample and pattern making services.
Evans and her team of designers and textile workers offer an extensive range of services catering to independent designers looking to launch clothing lines from the heart of downtown L.A.
This opportunity, along with the various services, offers inclusivity and a chance for small-time designers to make waves in the fashion industry. The Evans Group deals with a wide array of fashion designs, allowing prospective clients to take an idea and develop it into their very own fashion lines.
When a designer submits work to The Evans Group, the team immediately starts planning. According to Evans, the designer will always be included in the process, engaging with weekly check-ins and speaking with a dedicated project manager. The method consists of interacting with fashion design experts, pattern makers, and seamstresses. Many of Evans’s employees are former clothing factory workers with years of experience.
Through this detailed process, Evans and her team can give a small-time designer the tools and support to succeed.This means that smaller fashion brands now have the same leverage as more prominent brands. Getting in contact with the Evans Group is simple. Fill out the form determining your needs, and have the team talk you through the process.
The Evans Group is making a complicated process surprisingly simple. See how easy it could be by visiting https://tegintl.com/.
About The Evans Group
The Evans Group, founded in 2005, is a full-service fashion development and production house based in Los Angeles and San Francisco. Since its inception, The Evans Group has worked with over 2,000 clothing brands and designers.
Learn more about The Evans Group at https://tegintl.com/
Jennifer Evans
Evans and her team of designers and textile workers offer an extensive range of services catering to independent designers looking to launch clothing lines from the heart of downtown L.A.
This opportunity, along with the various services, offers inclusivity and a chance for small-time designers to make waves in the fashion industry. The Evans Group deals with a wide array of fashion designs, allowing prospective clients to take an idea and develop it into their very own fashion lines.
When a designer submits work to The Evans Group, the team immediately starts planning. According to Evans, the designer will always be included in the process, engaging with weekly check-ins and speaking with a dedicated project manager. The method consists of interacting with fashion design experts, pattern makers, and seamstresses. Many of Evans’s employees are former clothing factory workers with years of experience.
Through this detailed process, Evans and her team can give a small-time designer the tools and support to succeed.This means that smaller fashion brands now have the same leverage as more prominent brands. Getting in contact with the Evans Group is simple. Fill out the form determining your needs, and have the team talk you through the process.
The Evans Group is making a complicated process surprisingly simple. See how easy it could be by visiting https://tegintl.com/.
About The Evans Group
The Evans Group, founded in 2005, is a full-service fashion development and production house based in Los Angeles and San Francisco. Since its inception, The Evans Group has worked with over 2,000 clothing brands and designers.
Learn more about The Evans Group at https://tegintl.com/
Jennifer Evans
The Evans Group
+1 800-916-0910
email us here