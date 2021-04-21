James River Capital CEO Gives $100K Donation to VCU Institute for Contemporary Art

Paul Saunders - James River Capital Founder and Principal VCU Institute for Contemporary Art

MANAKIN-SABOT, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, April 21, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Saunders Family Foundation is providing a $100,000 donation to the VCU Institute for Contemporary Art as part of a $500,000 pledge made in 2018. Led by James River Capital CEO Paul Saunders, the Saunders Family Foundation chose the Institute based on the Saunders family’s interest and respect for contemporary art and the mission of the Institute.

The Virginia-based Institute uses this funding for a variety of reasons, including to benefit educational programs and free admission to the gallery for current and future exhibitions. Examples of current exhibits, which will carry through the summer, include work by Harold Mendez and Kandis Williams.

The VCU Institute for Contemporary Art is housed as a part of Virginia Commonwealth University, which gives students a platform to learn from other artists, as well as showcase their own unique works. The Institute does not collect artwork, meaning they don’t have any permanent displays. The gallery aims to display “the art of our time, which can often confront difficult themes and raise sensitive subject matter.” The Institute promotes opportunities for public dialogue around the art and ideas the artists produce so that their work becomes part of national and international conversations.

One of the nation’s leading schools of arts and design, VCU School of the Arts offers 15 undergraduate and 10 graduate degree programs in fine arts, design, performing arts, historical research, and pedagogical practice. Distinguished faculty members are internationally recognized in their respective fields, contribute significantly to the stature of VCU, and are committed to mentoring the next generation of artists, entrepreneurs, scientists, scholars, and engaged citizens of diverse communities around the world. Its campus in Qatar provides students and faculty with a direct tie to the Middle East, and underscores the school and university’s commitment to global education and experience.

Saunders’ personal philanthropic endeavors, including those of the Saunders Family Foundation, are part of Saunders’ overall financial planning. The Foundation offers support to local institutions and entities which have touched the family through their own personal experiences. Saunders enjoys philanthropy outside of his management role of James River Capital, an investment firm located in Virginia, which manages award-winning diversified products which attempt to reduce risk while optimizing returns.

Some of The Saunders Family Foundation’s other recent philanthropic investments include donations to the Bethesda Hospital Foundation, Goochland Family Services, Goochland Pet Lovers, and the University of Virginia Center for Politics.