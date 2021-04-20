The following quote is attributed to Jeffrey Shuren, M.D., J.D., director of the FDA’s Center for Devices and Radiological Health

Today, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration took steps to further facilitate the authorization of molecular tests for screening asymptomatic individuals using pooled anterior nasal respiratory specimens in serial testing programs. The FDA issued an amendment for many molecular diagnostic COVID-19 tests that had received an emergency use authorization (EUA). If a test developer has self-certified it has validated its test for pooling, FDA will add that test to a list of tests that can be used for pooling nasal specimens as part of a serial testing program. Pooling, the process of combining multiple specimens together to more quickly test groups of people for SARS-CoV-2, can be an efficient approach for a serial testing program that tests many people on a routine basis. The flexibility that the FDA has provided developers continues to be a hallmark of our approach to the COVID-19 pandemic and we will continue to prioritize authorization for tests with the ability to increase testing accessibility or to significantly increase testing capacity. The FDA is committed to assisting our schools, workplaces, communities and other entities with establishing effective testing programs as the national response to the COVID-19 pandemic continues to evolve.