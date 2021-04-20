New Dubai Glamour Meets Old World Charm – Sand Dollar Dubai Opens In Mercato Mall
Dubai’s Premier Swimwear Boutique Launches Its Fourth Location
Our new location in Mercato Mall is a clear representation of the inclusion we’re striving for. A notable departure from our previous model of exclusively partnering with 5-star resorts”DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, April 20, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sand Dollar Dubai, an exclusive retailer of mid to high-end designer swimwear and beachwear, launches their first-ever mall location. This announcement comes less than eight months after the closure of their Waldorf Astoria location.
— Lucy Gibson
“The Covid-19 Pandemic tested our business model and ability to stay agile in a market very much dependent on tourism,” said Lucy Gibson, Owner & Founder of Sand Dollar Dubai. “Closing the Waldorf location allowed us to shift prioritisation to our online shopping experience, partner with DHL to deliver international orders quicker than ever before and expand our product range to be more inclusive of both tourists and residents.”
Mercato Mall opened in 2002 to much acclaim with Al Zarooni Group electing to design the mall after the baroque architecture made famous during the Italian Renaissance. A notable departure from the sleek, contemporary and modish architecture that is prevalent in Dubai. Mercato Mall is home to 140 shops and service outlets including VOX Cinemas & Fun City, making it a favourite destination in Jumeirah for both locals and tourists.
“Our new location in Mercato Mall is a clear representation of the inclusion we’re striving for. A notable departure from our previous model of exclusively partnering with 5-star resorts,” continues Lucy. “While we couldn’t be happier with our locations in Fairmont, The Palm, Jumeirah Al Naseem and Jumeirah Mina A’Salam – our Mercato Mall location allows us to reach more residents, while still being accessible to guests staying in the Four Seasons Jumeirah Beach and Mandarin Oriental.”
Located on the 1st floor, closest to the 69 A St entrance, and next to Lush Cosmetics; Sand Dollar Dubai in Mercato Mall is open 10am-10pm. Guests can shop a women’s only collection of summer dresses, bikinis for all body types and designer accessories in-store with a changing room that is sanitised between customers, or shop online for an expansive range of swimwear and beachwear for the entire family with three hour local delivery to your door or hotel room.
About Sand Dollar
Sand Dollar Dubai was founded in 2010 by Lucy Gibson and has since grown to an international brand with four stores in Dubai and a distribution centre and web properties in the UK. Sand Dollar currently offers Dubai’s most expansive collection of curated swimwear and beachwear with 80+ designer brands. International orders are fulfilled by DHL Express with same-day shipping and Dubai orders are delivered within 3 hours by local courier service.
For more information about San Dollar, go to https://sanddollardubai.com/.
Lucy Gibson
ARG Group Trading LLC
email us here