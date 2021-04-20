CHOROIDEREMIA RESEARCH FOUNDATION RECEIVES FIRST-EVER ENDOWMENT TO SUPPORT RETINAL DISEASE RESEARCH FOR CHOROIDEREMIA

The Peter G. Boone Fund Endowed with a $250,000 Gift

SPRINGFIELD, MA, UNITED STATES, April 20, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Choroideremia Research Foundation (CRF) is thrilled to announce the establishment of The Peter G. Boone Fund to support scientific and medical research studies into finding a cure for choroideremia (CHM), a hereditary retinal-degenerated disease that causes blindness. Given by the Porter & Boone families in honor of Peter G. Boone, the gift of $250,000 has created the first-ever CRF endowment fund.

Peter is a champion and advocate for those living with CHM. He has participated in the foundation’s fundraising efforts and has served on the CRF Research Committee for the past four years. Living with CHM himself, his commitment to CRF is also very personal.

“Peter inspires all those living with choroideremia by fighting to make a difference,” said Mary Porter. “We want to support Peter and all the ground-breaking work done by CRF and its research community.”

The endowment will expand the CRF’s ability to fund critical research into CHM and related inherited retinal diseases. Grants will be exclusively awarded to early career investigators who are working towards, or have recently moved to, fully independent positions as investigators, faculty members, clinician scientists or scientific team leaders. In collaboration with the CRF, the families’ goal is to increase the fund to $1,000,000 by the end of 2023.

“We are incredibly grateful to the Porter and Boone families for their important donation,” said Neal Bench, CRF board president. “This endowment will accelerate our mission to find a treatment or cure for CHM.”

To learn more about the CRF and the research it funds as well as to make a donation to the endowment fund, please visit curechm.org.

