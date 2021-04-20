James Lamont Dubose Discusses Being Both Thoughtful and Intentional About Television Programming During the Pandemic
My goal is to provide content that entertains and inspires people to learn about people who might not necessarily belong to their own community.”LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, April 20, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The head of programming at Fox Soul James Lamont DuBose says that it is important to give people an escape from the pandemic, however, it is equally important to make sure that programming is unifying, and motivational.
The COVID-19 pandemic has been dubbed as a once-in-a-lifetime global event. Many people have had to deal with a number of issues during the pandemic that may not have gotten the attention that they have gotten otherwise. According to James Lamont DuBose, the lockdowns and measures like social distancing have left many people feeling isolated and alone. Because so many people have had to go through the pandemic without the ability to surround themselves with the people they value the most, Mr. DuBose says that he has made it a point to choose content to air on FOX Soul that educates, inspires, and motivates viewers.
The CDC has released several reports indicating that there have been increases in the number of people who have admitted that they have dealt with depression or anxiety during the pandemic. The reports have also highlighted an increase in the number of people who have committed suicide since the beginning of the pandemic. “There is just so much that people have to contend with. The news is something that we all need to watch because we need to know what is happening with the virus. When it comes to entertainment, I have tried to select programming that helps people escape the uncertainty and the horrors associated with the pandemic if only for a couple of hours.”, James Lamont DuBose Said.
Mr. DuBose says that it is important for him to select programming that is thought-provoking, educational, motivational, engaging, and entertaining because, amid the pandemic, the nation is going through a metamorphosis the like of nothing anyone has ever seen before. “There are so many kismet events happening right now. I just believe that what we air has to be a part of the solution. Meaning, I have to make a concerted effort to be thoughtful about what we put on the air, while at the same time being sensitive about the events that are unfolding across the country.”, James Lamont DuBose said.
The goal of any television network is to impact and inspire viewers. “I am very intentional when it comes to my programming choices. I want Fox Soul to make a statement, and I want our network to make an impact on people and their lives. With that being said, I realize that being in a position that can sway how people think, view themselves, and ultimately how they live, is a huge responsibility, and that is something that I take seriously. I strive to promote programming that encourages people to learn and explore. My goal is to provide content that entertains and inspires people to learn about people who might not necessarily belong to their own community. I just believe that the more we learn about one another, the less anxious, isolated, and fearful we will be.”, James Lamont DuBose said.
