Cynet Activates Competitive Replacement Program for Customers Migrating to Cynet 360 XDR Platform
Under new initiative, organizations receive software at no charge until end of competitive product contract periodBOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, April 20, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cynet (http://www.cynet.com), provider of the world’s first autonomous XDR platform, today announced the Cynet Competitive Replacement Program. The initiative brings Cynet 360, the company's autonomous XDR platform, to small and medium enterprises determined to upgrade from competitive solutions. Cynet’s first replacement offer focuses on Mcafee Total Protection. McAfee’s enterprise security software business was recently acquired by private equity firm Symphony Technology Group (STG). By offering an easy migration path and a subsequently greater feature set at a compelling price, organizations can advance without risk to Cynet 360.
Under the terms of the program, customers are able to deploy and benefit from Cynet 360 autonomous XDR immediately and begin paying for the software only when the existing contract with McAfee ends. The program ensures customers that the software achieves desired outcomes before making a commitment, reducing risk while saving money.
Cynet 360 is the world’s first autonomous breach protection platform that natively integrates the endpoint, network, and user prevention and detection of XDR with automated investigation and remediation, backed by 24/7 MDR services. This places end to end breach protection within reach of any organization, regardless of its security team size and skill.
The automated XDR platform is purpose-built to deliver complete protection, based on three pillars: prevention and detection of all common and advanced threats, full automation of the entire response flow from initial detection to complete eradication of the malicious activity and continuous monitoring of this process by security professionals to ensure and elevate the precision and quality of the process.
"We are pleased to bring Cynet 360 to customers of alternative solutions like McAfee because protection against cyber threats today must be end to end," said Avi Mileguir, Vice President of Sales, North America for Cynet. "The Cynet replacement program introduces new customers to Cynet without risk, providing the only solution that triggers an automated investigation following each endpoint, user, or network alert and disclosing the root cause and scope of an attack before complete remediation."
