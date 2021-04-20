Will Proposed Government-Owned Broadband Benefit or Hurt Consumers and Taxpayers?
American Consumer Institute Releases Its Latest Public Policy Podcast
In our latest episode, we sat down with Technology Policy Institute's Sarah Oh to discuss the empirical evidence behind municipal broadband and what it means for taxpayers.”WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, April 20, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The American Consumer Institute (ACI) is excited to announce a new public policy-focused podcast series called Policy-ish Talk, hosted by ACI's Director Dr. Kris Pusok.
— Krisztina Pusok
In our latest episode, we sat down with Technology Policy Institute's Sarah Oh to discuss the empirical evidence behind municipal broadband and what it means for taxpayers.
ACI’s previous episodes of Policy-ish Talk include conversations with the following experts:
- Arun Sundararajan, Professor of Entrepreneurship at New York University’s Stern School of Business to discuss the future of work in the sharing economy and social safety net;
- Jennifer Huddleston, the Director of Technology and Innovation Policy at the American Action Forum, who sat down to explain the role of the consumer welfare standard in the growing debate surrounding big tech;
- Liya Palagashvili, Senior Research Fellow at the Mercatus Center at George Mason University to talk about the PRO Act and how it would affect independent contractors; and
- Joshua Wright, former FTC Commissioner and law professor at George Mason University discussing the dangers of politicizing antitrust.
Each episode of the Policy-ish Talk will treat you to an in-depth conversation with policy experts, industry leaders, and top academics to explore today’s toughest social, economic, and policy questions.
You can listen and subscribe to all of the podcast’s episodes on your favorite podcast platform.
About ACI
The American Consumer Institute Center for Citizen Research is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit education and research institute. For more information about the institute, visit www.theamericanconsumer.org or follow us on Twitter @consumerpal.
Stephen Pociask
American Consumer Institute
+1 703-282-9400
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn