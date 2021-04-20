DISQO Sponsors TMRE Connects Brand Insights Summit Series

DISQO Co-Founder & CMO Armen Petrosian to Interview General Mills CMO Ivan Pollard on April 21

/EIN News/ -- LOS ANGELES, April 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Audience insights platform DISQO today announced its sponsorship of the TMRE Connects Brand Insights Summit series. At the event which will be held virtually on April 21, 2021, Armen Petrosian , co-founder and CMO of DISQO, will have an intimate conversation about brand purpose with Ivan Pollard , global CMO of General Mills .



“The Summit is where big brands share breakthrough ideas and demonstrate their deeper vision to be a driving force for good. DISQO was built with a purpose-led approach as we innovate ethics-based technologies for consumer data and insights. Thus, we’re proud to help bring these stories to the industry,” Petrosian said. “My conversation with Ivan is a chance to hear how one of the most successful brands in the world thinks about its purpose with people. I look forward to learning more about how research drives purpose in Ivan’s brand building efforts for General Mills.”

Hosted by Informa PLC , TMRE Connects: Brand, Insight & Innovation is a client-side only quarterly meet-up where brand and research leaders discuss how to leverage customer insights to fuel innovative new ideas. To request an invitation to the conversation, please visit the TMRE Connects: Brand, Insight & Innovation registration page .

DISQO is an audience insights platform fueling breakthrough ideas with complete and actionable insights into human expression and experience. DISQO offers a transparent knowledge exchange between business clients and 10M+ consumer members rewarded for openly sharing information. A platform as a service built on an ethical, permission-based technology foundation, DISQO offers automated and managed services to query its member community and learn from their consumer journeys. Founded in 2015 and headquartered in Glendale, CA, DISQO is recognized as a fast-growing technology firm and a great place to work, now with more than 200 employees. Learn more at www.DISQO.com

Informa is a leading international Information Services, Advanced Learning, B2B Exhibitions and Events Group. It helps commercial, professional and academic communities work smarter and make better decisions faster, through specialist content and intelligence, and opportunities to connect and learn. For more information, please visit www.informa.com.

