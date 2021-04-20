Healthcare Asset Management Market Size 2021 | To Exhibit an Excellent CAGR of 28.9% and Hit USD 84,483.03 Million by 2027

Healthcare Asset Management Market to Reach USD 84,483.03 Million by 2027; Adoption of Wireless Connectivity in Healthcare IT to Boost Market, states Fortune Business Insights™

/EIN News/ -- Pune, India, April 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global “ Healthcare Asset Management ” Market is predicted to reach USD 84,483.03 million by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 28.9% during the forecast period. The increasing technological advancement has led to high demand for asset management solutions in medical facilities, which, in turn, will accelerate the healthcare asset management market growth.

Moreover, the introduction of wireless connectivity in asset management solutions will contribute positively to this growth during the forecast period, mentioned in a report, titled “Healthcare Asset Management Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Product (Radiofrequency Identification (RFID), Real-time Location Systems (RTLS), Others), By Application (Staff Management, Equipment Tracking, Patient Tracking, Supply Chain Management), By End User (Hospitals, Laboratories, Others) and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027” the market size stood at USD 11,002.50 million in 2019.





The Report Lists the Main Companies in this Market:

IBM Corporation

Stanley Healthcare

CenTrak, Inc.

AiRISTA Flow

Versus Technology, Inc.

Zebra Technologies,

GE Healthcare

Sonitor

AeroScout Inc.

Others





Partnership between STANLEY Healthcare and Sonitor to Aid Market Sales

STANLEY Healthcare, a global leader in innovative solutions and technology for healthcare facilities announced that it has collaborated with Sonitor for the integration of Sonitor’s proprietary Sense High Definition Ultrasound indoor positioning technology into its AeroScout® Real-Time Location System (RTLS) platform. The partnership expansion between the companies can be a critical factor in accelerating the healthcare asset management market revenue during the forecast period owing to the implementation of cost-effective RTLS solutions with no complications and convenience.

Furthermore, Vice President of Product Strategy & Business Development, STANLEY Healthcare, Gabi Daniely, said in a statement, “The key value delivered by RTLS solutions is the detailed information they generate on the interactions of patients, staff and assets as they move about the hospital. This data gives hospitals unique insight into complex care processes, driving improved care delivery, streamlined workflows and cost savings. This insight depends on the ability to locate accurately and reliably at the room and sub-room level. He further added. “With this technology, hospitals can more quickly and easily adopt advanced RTLS applications such as Patient Flow, Staff Workflow and PAR level Asset Management. The result is an even more compelling ROI for RTLS solutions.”

An Overview of the Impact of COVID-19 on this Market:

The emergence of COVID-19 has brought the world to a standstill. We understand that this health crisis has brought an unprecedented impact on businesses across industries. However, this too shall pass. Rising support from governments and several companies can help in the fight against this highly contagious disease. There are some industries that are struggling and some are thriving. Overall, almost every sector is anticipated to be impacted by the pandemic.

We are taking continuous efforts to help your business sustain and grow during COVID-19 pandemics. Based on our experience and expertise, we will offer you an impact analysis of coronavirus outbreak across industries to help you prepare for the future.





Healthcare Asset Management Highlights of the Report:

Market Penetration: Comprehensive information on the product portfolios of the top players in the market. Product Development/Innovation: Detailed insights on the upcoming technologies, RandD activities, and product launches in the market Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of the market strategies, geographic and business segments of the leading players in the market Market Development: Comprehensive information about emerging markets. This report analyzes the market for various segments across geographies Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new products, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments in the market

Favorable Reimbursement Policies to Propel Market in North America

North America dominated the market in 2019 and is predicted to remain dominant during the forecast period owing to the rising digitalization in healthcare. The favorable reimbursement policies and government initiatives will encourage growth in North America. The increasing private and public funding for the adoption of healthcare asset management solutions will further enable growth in the region. For instance, in June 2019, the Office of the National Coordinator for Health Information Technology (ONC) released the Cooperative Agreement Notice of Funding Opportunity (NOFO). The objective of this program is to enable developments in the technical standards essential to attain interoperability among healthcare IT systems. Asia Pacific is expected to witness high demand during the forecast period owing to the developing healthcare infrastructure. The growing spending for the development of healthcare IT in emerging nations will healthcare asset management market trends





Key Features of Healthcare Asset Management Market Report:

Overview, Industry Life Cycle Analysis, Supply Chain Analysis

Size, Trends, Growth Drivers, Constraints, SWOT Analysis, Forecast Analysis

Competitive Landscapes: Market Share, Product Portfolio, New Product Launches, etc.

Market attractiveness and Associated Growth Opportunities

Strategic Growth Opportunities for the Existing and New Players

Key Success Factors





Table Of Contents:

Introduction Research Scope Market Segmentation Research Methodology Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Market Opportunities

Key Insights Recent Industry Developments Such as Mergers & Acquisitions Regulatory Scenario for Key Countries Technological Advancements Pertaining to Healthcare Asset Management Solutions Industry Background Pertaining to Healthcare Asset management Solutions Key Industry Trends New Product Launch

Global Healthcare Asset Management Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2016-2027 Key Findings / Summary Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Product Radiofrequency Identification (RFID) Real-time location systems (RTLS) Others Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Application Staff Management Equipment Tracking Patient Tracking Supply Chain Management Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By End User Hospitals Laboratories Others Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Region North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa







Toc Continue…





