Catapult Learning Offers Turnkey Summer Journey Program to Combat Learning Loss for Students

Enjoyable, academically enriched curricula and social-emotional learning tools are designed to keep young minds engaged and equipped to return in the fall

CAMDEN, N.J., April 20, 2021 -- Catapult Learning, a provider of intervention programs for students and professional development solutions for teachers in both public and nonpublic K-12 schools, today announced Summer Journey 2021, a comprehensive suite of programs developed to engage students and reduce summer learning loss. The company will also offer its popular learning and caregiver support bags, a cost-effective way to provide students and families with engaging books and activities that encourage at-home learning.



More than 40,000 kids across the country take part in the Summer Journey program each year. It continues to grow annually because:

It is fully turnkey for school systems – from marketing to materials to hiring and training teachers

It addresses the academic and social-emotional needs of students and their families while incorporating a heavy dose of fun with enrichment and other activities

It can be delivered in-person, virtually or hybrid



To make Summer Journey easy to implement, Catapult Learning provides teachers with training, all required materials and virtual classrooms as needed. The program encompasses literacy and math intervention, STEM enrichment such as coding and robotics, interactive virtual field trips, and social-emotional learning and mindfulness.

Its aim is to expand and sharpen the critical thinking, collaboration, creativity and empathy skills necessary for students’ lifetime success. Additional support services such as counseling and teacher one-on-one check-ins are also included for students and their families.

“Over the past year, students have faced challenges that have taken a toll on both their learning and their emotional well-being,” said Steve Quattrociocchi, president of Catapult Learning. “It is important we offer activities and resources that support students’ and families’ critical needs for both academic and social-emotional learning -- without added cost or burden. There has never been a one-size-fits-all approach to summer learning. Now, more than ever, flexibility is needed as educators and families work together through the disruption caused by the pandemic. Catapult’s Summer Journey program was designed to address those needs.”

Catapult Learning’s interactive learning and caregiver support bags are flexible solutions for parents and children during extended breaks. The lightweight bags contain age-appropriate learning materials focused on literacy, math, STEM and other enrichments. Designed to strengthen students’ academic skills, the learning bags help develop the practices of lifelong readers. Available in over 25 themes, every learning bag can be tailored to individual student’s interests. To provide extra help for families, caregiver support bags offer a wide array of approaches to promote optimal child development, effective strategies and self-care tools as they face daily challenges and unique demands.

“Our programs are designed to not only promote math and literacy, but also to meaningfully incorporate social-emotional learning and mindfulness practices that optimize student growth,” said Devon Wible, vice president of academics, Catapult Learning. “We’re providing families with exciting summer programming that engages students academically while also prioritizing and nurturing their emotional well-being.”

To learn more about 2021 Summer Journey program and additional summer enrichment offerings, visit here. For more information on learning bags, click here.

About Catapult Learning

Catapult Learning, a division of FullBloom, provides intervention programs for students and professional development solutions for teachers in both public and nonpublic K-12 schools. Our 5,000 educators deliver evidence-based programs that include student instruction, family support services, and professional development designed to help teachers’ efforts to successfully integrate proven practices into the classroom. Executed by a team of experienced coaches, our professional development services strengthen the capacity of teachers and leaders to raise and sustain student achievement, improving education and overall quality of life. Intervention programs support struggling learners with instruction tailored to the unique needs of each student. Across the country, Catapult Learning partners with 500+ school districts, including 18 of the 20 largest, to produce positive outcomes that promote academic and professional growth. Additionally, Catapult has strong partnerships in place with the U.S. Department of Defense Education Activity and the Center on Teaching & Learning at the University of Oregon. Learn more at CatapultLearning.com.

