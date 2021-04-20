Fuel Cell Powertrain Market to Grow into USD 3,040.1 Million market at CAGR of 62.1% during 2021-2027 | Supportive Government Policies to Develop Hydrogen Infrastructure to Stoke Demand

Fuel Cell Powertrain Market Key Players Studied in this Report are Robert Bosch GmbH, (Columbus, Indiana, US), Denso Corporation (Aichi, Japan), Cummins Inc. (Columbus, Indiana, US), Ballard Power Systems (Burnaby, Canada), FEV Europe GmbH (Aachen, Germany, Doosan Fuel Cell Co., Ltd. (Seoul, South Korea), Arcola Energy Limited (Hackney, UK).

/EIN News/ -- PUNE, India, April 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report, Fuel Cell Powertrain Market size is projected to reach USD 3,040.1 million value by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 62.1%. The growing demand for advanced hydrogen infrastructure and supportive government policies are expected to support the increasing adoption of fuel cell powertrain systems in automotive globally. Fuel Cell Powertrain Market stood at USD 108.1 million in 2019.

Reduced Investment amid COVID-19 Affecting Market Growth



The production of several industries was either halted or suspended due to the lockdown announced by the government agencies worldwide. This led to major disruption in the industrial activities affecting the economy of several countries. Reduced demand and limited availability of workforce largely impacted the automotive sector. Additionally, due to the volatility in businesses, the sector saw significant reduction in investment that is likely to impact the growth prospects of the market in the forthcoming years.

Request a Sample Copy of the Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/fuel-cell-powertrain-market-105110

We have segmented the market based on power output, components, vehicle type, and region. Based on power output, the market is divided into Less than 150 kW, 150-250 kW, and More than 250 Kw. On the basis of the component, the market is segregated into Fuel Cell System, Battery System, Drive System, Hydrogen Storage System, and Others. Moreover, based on vehicle type, the market is trifurcated into Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicle, and Buses.

Increasing Focus on Building Hydrogen Infrastructure to Favor Growth

In January 2019, South Korea announced the Hydrogen Economy Roadmap that aims to deploy around 79000 fuel cell passenger cars, 2000 fuel cell buses, and over 310 refueling stations by 2022. The rising emission due to automotive and the rapid-paced degradation of the environment are some of the factors that have propelled the companies to adopt sustainable fuel sources. Hydrogen is perceived as an important clean fuel energy as it can be used with fuel cells to power up electric vehicles globally. Therefore, supportive government policies to build advanced hydrogen refueling infrastructure is expected to bode well for the global fuel cell powertrain market growth during the forecast period.

Click here to get the short-term and long-term impacts of COVID-19 on this Market. Please visit: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/fuel-cell-powertrain-market-105110

Asia-Pacific to Remain Dominant; Increasing Number of Hydrogen Fuel Stations to Aid Growth

Among all the regions, Asia-Pacific is expected to hold the largest global fuel cell powertrain market share in terms of revenue during the forecast period. This is attributable to the increasing number of hydrogen refuelling stations in countries such as China, Japan, and South Korea. Asia-Pacific stood at USD 72.7 million in 2019.

The market in North America is anticipated to experience significant growth backed by the growing demand for passenger vehicles that is likely to propel the demand for advanced fuel cell powertrain systems in the region between 2020 and 2027.

Quick Buy - Fuel Cell Powertrain Market Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/checkout-page/105110

The market is consolidated by the presence of major companies focusing to maintain a stronghold by developing advanced fuel cell systems to cater to the growing demand for electrification in the automotive industry. In addition to this, other key players are adopting strategies such as merger and acquisition, facility expansion, and collaboration that will boost the market growth in the forthcoming years.

List of the Companies Profiled in the Global Market:

Robert Bosch GmbH, (Columbus, Indiana, US)

Denso Corporation (Aichi, Japan)

Cummins Inc. (Columbus, Indiana, US)

Ballard Power Systems (Burnaby, Canada)

FEV Europe GmbH (Aachen, Germany)

Doosan Fuel Cell Co., Ltd. (Seoul, South Korea)

Arcola Energy Limited (Hackney, UK)

Have Any Query? Ask Our Experts: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/fuel-cell-powertrain-market-105110

Global Fuel Cell Powertrain Market Segmentation:

By Power Output:

Less than 150 kW

150-250 kW

More than 250 kW

By Components Type:

Fuel Cell System

Battery System

Drive System,

Hydrogen Storage System

By Vehicle Type:

Passenger Cars,

Commercial Vehicle

Buses

By Geography

North America (U.S. and Canada)

Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Scandinavia, and Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, Southeast Asia, and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC and Rest of Middle East & Africa)

Get your Customized Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/customization/fuel-cell-powertrain-market-105110

Have a Look at Related Reports:

Automotive Sensors Market Size , Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Sensor Type (Temperature Sensor, Pressure Sensor, Speed Sensor, Position Sensor, Others), By Application Type (Powertrain, Chassis, Exhaust, ADAS, Others), By Vehicle Type (Passenger Car, LCV, HCV) and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027

Automotive Camera Market Size , Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Application Type (Park Assist System, Lane Departure Warning System, Lane Keep Assist, Adaptive Cruise Control, Road Sign Assistance, Blind Spot Detection, Intelligent Headlight Control and Others), By Technology Type (Stereo and Monocular), By Vehicle Type (Passenger Cars and Commercial Vehicles), and Regional Forecasts, 2020-2027

Automotive Radar Market Size , Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Range (Short-Range, Medium-Range, Long-Range), By Application (Adaptive Cruise Control, Autonomous Emergency Braking, Forward Collision Warning System, Blind Spot Detection, Intelligent Parking Assistance), and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027

Vehicle Telematics Market Size , Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Technology Type (Embedded, Tethered, and Integrated), By Sales Type (OEM and Aftermarket), By Vehicle Type (Passenger Cars and Commercial Vehicles) and Regional Forecasts, 2020-2027

Drive by Wire Market Size , Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Application Type (Throttle by Wire, Steer by Wire, Shift by Wire, Brake by Wire and Park by Wire), By Component Type (Electronic Control Unit, Actuator, Electronic Throttle Control Module, Electronic Transmission Control Unit), By Vehicle Type (Passenger Cars and Commercial Vehicles) and Regional Forecasts, 2020-2027

About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them to address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Our reports contain a unique mix of tangible insights and qualitative analysis to help companies achieve sustainable growth. Our team of experienced analysts and consultants use industry-leading research tools and techniques to compile comprehensive market studies, interspersed with relevant data.

At Fortune Business Insights™ we aim at highlighting the most lucrative growth opportunities for our clients. We, therefore, offer recommendations, making it easier for them to navigate through technological and market-related changes. Our consulting services are designed to help organizations identify hidden opportunities and understand prevailing competitive challenges.

Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

308, Supreme Headquarters,

Survey No. 36, Baner,

Pune-Bangalore Highway,

Pune - 411045, Maharashtra, India.