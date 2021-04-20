Global PPE detection market to reach $1.97 billion by 2027: Allied Market Research

Stringent regulations for workers’ safety, rise of the healthcare industry, and compatibility with existing CCTV cameras drive the growth of the global PPE detection market. North America held the highest share in terms of revenue in 2019, and is expected to maintain its dominant share by 2027. The demand from the healthcare sector increased considerably for tracking as the staff and doctors are requiredto wear PPEs.

According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global PPE detection market generated $31.28 million in 2019, and is projected to reach $1.97 billion by 2027, witnessing a CAGR of 78.9% from 2020 to 2027. The report provides a detailed analysis of changing market dynamics, top segments, value chain, key investment pockets, competitive scenario, and regional landscape.

Stringent regulations for workers’ safety, rise of the healthcare industry, and compatibility with existing CCTV cameras drive the growth of the global PPE detection market. However, technical challenges to detect PPE kits and lack of usage of PPE in emerging countries hinder the market growth. On the other hand, advancements in PPE kits and detection systems present new opportunities in the coming years.



Covid-19 Scenario:

The Covid-19 pandemic and the following lockdown led to stoppage of construction and manufacturing activities. This, in turn, led to reduced demand for installation of new PPE detection systems in heavy industries. The demand is estimated to rise during the post-lockdown as daily operations in these industries get back on track.

However, the demand from the healthcare sector increased considerably for tracking as the staff and doctors are required to wear PPEs in hospitals for treatment of the Covid-19 infected patients.

The report offers detailed segmentation of the global PPE detection market based on type, deployment, end-user industry, and region.

Based on type, the eye, face, and head segment accounted for the largest share in 2019, contributing to more than two-fifths of the total market share, and is projected to maintain its lead position throughout the forecast period. However, the hand segment is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR of 80.8% from 2020 to 2027.

Based on deployment, the on-premise segment contributed to the highest share in 2019, holding more than three-fifths of the global PPE detection market, and is expected to maintain its leadership status in terms of revenue during the forecast period. However, the cloud segment is expected to portray the largest CAGR of 79.3% from 2020 to 2027.

Based on region, North America held the highest share in terms of revenue, accounting for more than two-fifths of the total share in 2019, and is expected to maintain its dominant share by 2027. However, LAMEA is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 82.6% during the forecast period.



Leading players of the global PPE detection market analyzed in the research include Agile Lab (AIM2), Intenseye, Axis Communications AB, Pervasive Technologies, OptiSol Business Solution, System One Digital, Skyl.ai, Vehant Technologies, Uncanny Vision Solutions Pvt. Ltd., VITech, and Wipro Limited.



