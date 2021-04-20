EAB Launches New Education Data Platform Called “Edify”

Edify integrates and organizes campus data from disparate IT systems to solve the challenge of “digital sprawl” and enables innovation

/EIN News/ -- Washington, DC, April 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Education technology company EAB today announced the launch of Edify, an education data platform designed specifically for higher education. The Edify platform, already being used by a small group of colleges and universities, ingests and organizes data from disparate campus IT systems into a single, unified source of information. The organized data can then be exported to other applications—including business intelligence software—or accessed directly within the platform by authorized users.

“Most colleges suffer from some form of ‘digital sprawl,’ meaning that critical data is trapped in hundreds of applications spread across campus,” said EAB President of Technology and Partner Development, Scott Schirmeier. “With Edify, EAB is empowering higher ed leaders to take back control of their data by organizing it into a single system and data model that is custom-fit to each campus.”

Edify users also have access to a menu of pre-scoped data projects, called “Accelerators,” that are implemented by EAB's team of subject-matter experts and data engineers to deliver the most commonly requested data integration and analytics for priority areas such as enrollment, equity, and academic resource management. Edify’s Accelerators help leaders build data-enabled strategies and measure progress against their enrollment targets, graduation rates, fundraising goals, and other metrics—without overwhelming their data teams with ad hoc requests. EAB will work with individual schools to create new Accelerators in the months ahead and further customize the platform to their needs.

“I’ve been on a mission since 2016 to free our data from the patchwork of vendor systems it has been locked in for decades,” said Dawn Ressel, Associate Vice President of Strategic Planning and Analysis at the University of Montana. “Now that we’re using Edify, we’re building a truly connected campus and working together to create a data-informed strategy on initiatives ranging from net tuition forecasting to closing equity gaps.”

EAB also has published a new white paper, “Sustaining Student-Centric Innovation,” that offers a digital transformation roadmap for higher education leaders. The paper includes strategies for dealing with technology proliferation, the related burden on IT staff, and the challenges associated with data integration, governance, and accessibility.

About EAB

At EAB, our mission is to make education smarter and our communities stronger. We harness the collective power of more than 2,100 schools, colleges, and universities to uncover and apply proven practices and transformative insights. And since complex problems require multifaceted solutions, we work with each school differently to apply these insights through a customized blend of research, technology, and services. From kindergarten to college and beyond, EAB partners with education leaders, practitioners, and staffs to accelerate progress and drive results across three key areas: enrollment management, student success, and institutional operations and strategy.

John Michaels EAB (202) 747-1788 jmichaels@eab.com