Cloud Nine Announces Strategic Partnership to Launch NFT Products and Managed Services

/EIN News/ -- VANCOUVER, British Columbia, April 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cloud Nine Web3 Technologies Inc. (“Cloud Nine” or the “Company“) (CSE: CNI) (OTC: CLGUF) is pleased to announce a strategic partnership with Next Decentrum Technologies Inc. (“Next Decentrum”), a technology startup focused on education and emerging technologies.

The global art market was valued at over $67 billion (According to Statista). Non-fungible tokens (“NFTs”) are disrupting both markets and paving the way for artists and creators to earn more from selling and reselling their art.

The move comes following the Company’s announcement last March of Next Decentrum’s release of an education platform and several educational programs including the Quick & Dirty Guide to Blockchain and The Quick & Dirty Guide to NFTs which received great interest from the market.

“We are very pleased to announce our partnership with the Next Decentrum team as part of Cloud Nine’s plans to expand its strategic exposure to emerging technologies,” said Sefton Fincham, President of Cloud Nine. “We believe Cloud Nine is positioned to capitalize on the dominance of emerging technologies, and working with the team at Next Decentrum will create significant opportunities in the marketplace which will be key to achieving our long term goals.”

The strategic partnership aims to capitalize on the significant growth and media attention the NFT art market has experienced most recently, selling more than $216 million in the past 30 days alone, accounting for almost 50% of the total volume of all NFTs sold according to NonFungible.com.

“Beyond the hype, NFTs are fundamentally a technology innovation that solves problems affecting the music, art, and content creation industries,” said Hussein Hallak, CEO of Next Decentrum. “Through this continuing partnership with Cloud Nine, we aim to help artists and content creators capitalize on the unique opportunity made possible due to intersection of education and technology.”

Since 2018, Next Decentrum has:

Built several blockchain education programs including The Quick & Dirty Guide to Blockchain and The Blockchain Business Masterclass.

Managed the development and delivery of the education program of Launch, one of North America’s top tech hubs and startup incubators, with over 6,000 founders incubated and over 500 startups that raised over $730 million.

Built several content platforms and technology products.

Developed and delivered premier blockchain education programs for Informa, the world’s largest events producer, with several thousand events annually welcoming 150,000 delegates in over 70 countries.



About Cloud Nine Web3 Technologies Inc.

Cloud Nine Web3 Technologies is a technology company focused on incorporating emerging technologies into its current platforms leveraging Web 3.0. Cloud Nine’s mission is to fuel innovation and make the future more accessible by powering the launch and growth of future tech companies. Web 3.0 enables a future where decentralized users and machines are able to interact with data, value and other counterparties via a substrate of peer-to-peer networks without the need for third parties.

About Next Decentrum Technologies Inc.

Next Decentrum designs and builds dynamic, relevant, and human-led emerging tech education content and software, inspired by the modern theories of continuous innovations, lean thinking, and agile development.

