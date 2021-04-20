U.S. Home Furniture and Bedding Market is expected to reach $183.48 Billion by 2027: Allied Market Research

Rise in sales of new and existing residential homes, increase in spending on home improvement and home décor, and surge in urbanization drive the growth of the U.S. home furniture and bedding market. The offline segment, based on sales channel, dominated in 2019 with highest market share, and is expected to lead the trail by 2027.

/EIN News/ -- Portland, OR, April 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per the report published by Allied Market Research, the U.S. home furniture and bedding industry was estimated at $138.18 billion in 2019, and is expected to garner $183.48 billion, manifesting a CAGR of 3.07% from 2021 to 2027. The report offers an extensive analysis of changing market trends, key segments, top investment pockets, value chain, competitive landscape, and regional scenario.

Rise in sales of new and existing residential homes, increase in spending on home improvement and home décor, and surge in urbanization drive the growth of the U.S. home furniture and bedding market. Furthermore, rapid adoption of online sales channels and growth in consumer interest toward home décor fuel the growth of the market. On the other hand, rise in cost of raw material restrains the market growth. Conversely, rapid growth of the retail sector and improvement in lifestyle due to rise in disposable income are expected to usher an array of opportunities for the market players in the future.

Download Sample PDF (134 Pages with More Insight): https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/11319

Covid-19 scenario:

The outbreak of COVID-19 impacted the market with partial or complete shutdown of production facilities and disrupted supply chain.

The consumers have actively got involved in home designing, remodeling, and renovation during the lockdown period. Which in turn has increased the demand for home furniture and bedding.

However, the government bodies in some regions have relaxed certain restrictions, which is expected to assist the market to recoup soon.

Get detailed COVID-19 impact analysis on the Global U.S. home furniture and bedding Market@ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/11319?reqfor=covid

The U.S. home furniture and bedding market is segmented into product type and sales channel. Based on product type, the sofa segment held the highest position in terms of revenue, with more than one-third of the U.S. home furniture and bedding market in 2019. On the other hand, the cupboards segment is estimated to register the highest CAGR of 6.1% during the forecast period. Other segments studied in the report include bed, chair, and others.

Based on sales channel, the market id bifurcated into online and offline. The offline segment held the largest share in 2019, with more than three-fifths of the U.S. home furniture and bedding market. At the same time, the online segment is projected to portray the highest CAGR of 3.1% during the forecast period.

Schedule a FREE Consultation Call with Our Analysts/Industry Experts to Find Solution for Your Business @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/11319

Major market players profiled in the report include Steelcase, HNI Corporation, Herman Miller, Sleep Number Corporation, La-Z-Boy Inc., Tempur Sealy International, Inc., Serta Simmons Bedding, LLC, Sauder Woodworking Company, Ashley Furniture Industries, and Hooker Furniture Corporation.

Avenue Library Subscription | Request for 14 days free trial of before buying: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/avenue/trial/starter

Get more information: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/library-access

About Us

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact us: David Correa 5933 NE Win Sivers Drive #205, Portland, OR 97220 United States Toll Free (USA/Canada): +1-800-792-5285, +1-503-446-1141 International: +1-503-894-6022 UK: +44-845-528-1300 Hong Kong: +852-301-84916 India (Pune): +91-20-66346060 Fax: +1-855-550-5975 help@alliedmarketresearch.com Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com