Aerospace & Defense Elastomers Market Size Value Projected to Touch USD 90.0 Million by 2026: Facts & Factors

[195+ Pages Research Report] According to the recent research report; the global Aerospace & Defense Elastomers Market in 2019 was approximately USD 60.0 Million. The market is expected to surge at a CAGR of 6.1% and is anticipated to surpass USD 90.0 Million by 2026. Top market players in the market are Shin-Etsu Chemical, Trelleborg, Greene Tweed, Dow Corning, Wacker Chemie AG, Chemours, Saint-Gobain, Momentive Performance Materials Inc. and others.

/EIN News/ -- New York, NY, April 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Facts and Factors have published a new research report titled “Aerospace & Defense Elastomers Market By Unsaturated Elastomer (Polyacrylic Rubber, Silicone Rubber, Polyether Block Amides, Ethylene-Vinyl Acetate, Ethylene Propylene Diene Monomer (EPDM), and Others), By Saturated Elastomer (Polybutadiene, Chloroprene Rubber, Butyl Rubber, Nitrile Rubber, Synthetic Polyisoprene, and Others), By Application (O-Rings & Gaskets, Seals, Profiles, Hoses, and Others), and By Sales Channel (Direct Distribution and Indirect Distribution): Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, and Forecast, 2020 – 2026”.

Aerospace & Defense Elastomers Market: Key Market Insights Overview

The Global Aerospace & Defense Elastomers Market Is Fueled By Increased Demand For New Aircraft, An Increase Demand From Military And Commercial Aviation Across The World.

Elastomers are low-elastic-modulus materials that exhibit superior extensibility and durability when stressed but revert to their original dimensions when the deforming stress is withdrawn. Elastomers have very high elasticity, with elongation rates ranging from hundreds to thousands of percent. This makes elastomers ideal for applications requiring high elasticity and low stiffness. As a result, they're used in airplane gaskets, tires, and seals. Elastomers are used in a variety of aerospace components that involve close seals, such as window and door seals.

Aerospace & Defense Elastomers Market: Industry Major Market Players

Chemours

Momentive Performance Materials Inc.

Solvay

3M

Esterline

Technetics

Trelleborg

Specialty Silicone Products

Zeon Chemicals

Jonal Laboratories Inc.

Quantum Silicones

TRP Polymer Solutions Limited

Greene Tweed

Wacker Chemie AG

Saint-Gobain

DOW Corning

Chenguang Fluoro & Silicone Elastomers Co. Ltd.

Holland Shielding

Lanxess

Specialised Polymer Engineering

Unimatec

Shin-Etsu Chemical

Polymod Technologies

Rogers Corporation

Seal Science Inc

Aerospace & Defense Elastomers Market: COVID-19 Business Impact Analysis

The rapid outbreak of coronavirus has had a significant effect on financial markets since the pandemic has placed the world's major economies on lockdown. As a result of this big lockdown, the entire consumer industry has abruptly lost confidence in buying certain products. The shutdown of all types of foreign transportation is one of the big challenges that the industry is facing. The market for aerospace and defense elastomers has slowed due to the global recession, which has been affected by declining demand in goods production and exports. COVID-19's Coronavirus epidemic in 2020 has affected the global economy and business situation in major sectors around the world. The global lockout has been hampered by supply-chain volatility, trade practices, industrial activities, and other events as a consequence of the pandemic scenario. The COVID-19 outbreak has put a stop to the majority of the aircraft industry. Fleet planning and reconstruction are crucial in dealing with the pandemic's risks. As a result of reduced servicing and inspection tests due to a decline in air passenger traffic and a drop in flight hours of various aircraft, demand for aerospace and defense elastomer has declined. The growth of the aerospace and defense elastomer industry has been slowed by a supply-demand mismatch induced by inventory supplies in OEM and MRO industries, as well as production units. Furthermore, due to lockdowns in various countries, aircraft deliveries in the first and second quarters of 2020 have been delayed, further reducing producer revenues. In terms of health protection and social distancing standards, manufacturers must satisfy the high expectations of airlines and passengers. The economy, on the other hand, is improving, and businesses have resumed operations with fewer resources and in accordance with government regulations. By 2021, end-use markets should be fully operational, resulting in a surge in demand for aircraft lubricants.

The increased demand for aerospace and defense elastomers from the aviation industry around the world is driving the development of the aerospace & defense elastomers market. Furthermore, increased demand for new aircraft from emerging nations such as India and China is expected to fuel the global aerospace and defense elastomer market.

The industry has been driven by a surge in demand for new aircraft from developing economies. In military and commercial aviation, elastomer seals are often one of the last components to be listed or engineered. They're the indispensable filler that fills in holes between wing, fuselage, and door parts. However, elastomer seal technologies and designs are emerging as a result of shifting legislation on firestop testing standards and OEM demand to minimize aircraft weight. The demand for aerospace and defense elastomers is being driven by an increase in the rate of replacing existing aircraft with new ones around the world. The global aerospace and defense elastomers industry is expanding due to increased investments in research and development by aerospace and defense elastomers manufacturers in order to implement new, cost-effective, high-efficiency elastomers. Despite the positive development, the aerospace industry is cyclic, with each cycle repeating every ten years, making the sector vulnerable to the changing global environment. The high cost of raw materials has a negative impact on the growth of the aerospace & defense elastomers market. Technological developments in elastomers expected to increase the global aerospace & defense elastomers market's growth prospects.

Aerospace & Defense Elastomers Market: Key Segments

The global aerospace & defense elastomers market is segmented as unsaturated elastomer, saturated elastomer, application, sales channel, and region. By unsaturated elastomer, the global market is segmented into silicone rubber, polyacrylic rubber, ethylene propylene diene monomer (EPDM), ethylene-vinyl acetate, polyether block amides, and others. By saturated elastomer, the global market is segmented into chloroprene rubber, polybutadiene, nitrile rubber, butyl rubber, synthetic polyisoprene, and others. By application, the global market is segmented into seals, o-rings and gaskets, hoses, profiles, and others. By sales channel, the global market is segmented into direct distribution and indirect distribution. Geographically, the global aerospace & defense elastomers market is divided into North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.

Aerospace & Defense Elastomers Market: Regional Analysis

In terms of geography, North America represents a higher demand for the aerospace & defense elastomers market followed by the European region. The North American region is expected to be the main market for aerospace and defense elastomers during the forecast period. In the North American region, the United States is a major user of aerospace and defense elastomers. The expanded use of lightweight and modern aerospace & defense elastomers in the region's aviation sector, as well as the involvement of manufacturing units of major aerospace companies in the region, have all led to the growth of the North American aerospace & defense elastomers business. The leading manufacturers of aerospace and defense elastomers in the North American region are focusing on new product releases and expansions as primary growth strategies. The Asia-Pacific aerospace and defense elastomers industry is booming due to emerging air passenger traffic in the region's developing economies. Russian, Japanese, and Chinese aircraft manufacturers are entering the global market with modernized and high-tech aircraft, improving the region's aerospace and defense elastomers market. Furthermore, the entry of big players is expected to further fuel demand. Furthermore, the arrival of major players is expected to boost demand.

Browse the full “Aerospace & Defense Elastomers Market By Unsaturated Elastomer (Polyacrylic Rubber, Silicone Rubber, Polyether Block Amides, Ethylene-Vinyl Acetate, Ethylene Propylene Diene Monomer (EPDM), and Others), By Saturated Elastomer (Polybutadiene, Chloroprene Rubber, Butyl Rubber, Nitrile Rubber, Synthetic Polyisoprene, and Others), By Application (O-Rings & Gaskets, Seals, Profiles, Hoses, and Others), and By Sales Channel (Direct Distribution and Indirect Distribution): Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, and Forecast, 2020 – 2026” report at https://www.fnfresearch.com/aerospace-and-defense-elastomers-market

