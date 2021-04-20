Innovative Payment Solutions, Inc. Files an Application to Uplist Its Shares on NASDAQ

/EIN News/ -- NORTHRIDGE, CA, April 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Innovative Payment Solutions, Inc. (OTCQB: IPSI) (“Innovative” or the “Company”), a Southern California based fintech company focused on building a 21st century universal digital payment platform, IPSIPay™, today announced that its Board of Directors has voted to uplist the Company’s shares on NASDAQ.

William Corbett, Chief Executive Officer, commented, "These are exciting days for our company and our shareholders. Over the past year, with the support and trust of our investment banker, our retail and institutional shareholders, we have achieved significant milestones. We have eliminated all our toxic debt, we have raised significant capital, and we have increased our shareholders value. The culmination of these achievements, along with the fulfillment of regulatory standards, warrants the need for our Company to join NASDAQ.

“Moreover, we are in the process of launching our universal digital marketplace platform, which will encompass prepaid cards, money transmittal domestically and abroad, and the emergence of our digital currency. I believe there is a tremendous opportunity for our Company in the digital payment world and our potential uplisting on Nasdaq will provide us with increased visibility, additional liquidity, and enhanced shareholder value.”

Innovative Payment Solutions, Inc. strives to offer cutting edge digital payment solutions for consumers and service providers. Innovative Payment Solutions Inc.’s ecosystem will span multiple devices such as self-service kiosks, mobile applications and POS terminals offering alternative payment methods to meet the needs of consumers and service providers. (investor.ipsipay.com)

