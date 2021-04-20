Bookseller Starts New Chapter with Celebros by Bridgeline

/EIN News/ -- WOBURN, Mass., April 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ: BLIN), provider of cloud-based marketing technology software, has been chosen to power a popular Irish bookseller’s online presence.



This bookseller was founded in 1902 in Ireland and is the oldest retail business of its type in the region. Coming from humble beginnings of a tiny bookshop, the business soon expanded to four locations in the mid-west and south-west of Ireland. Now, they are eager to provide excellent service to their online customers.

The bookseller chose Bridgeline’s eCommerce powerhouse, Celebros, to help tackle intelligent search on their website. Celebros will facilitate data exporting, implement UI improvements and incorporate technology designed to increase average order value (AOV). All of the solutions Celebros promised to deliver convinced the legacy bookseller to start a new chapter with Bridgeline.

“This family business prides themselves on customer service to distinguish them from other bookselling businesses in the country,” said Ari Kahn, President and CEO of Bridgeline Digital. “We’re going to help them take it a few steps further, by also providing the best online experience for their customers.”

About Bridgeline Digital

