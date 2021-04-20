Beam Global Appoints Nancy Floyd to Board of Directors

New board member brings deep experience in clean energy, utilities and high growth companies

/EIN News/ -- SAN DIEGO, April 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Beam Global , (Nasdaq: BEEM, BEEMW), the leading provider of innovative sustainable technology for electric vehicle (EV) charging, outdoor media and energy security, announced that Nancy Floyd has been appointed to the Beam Global Board of Directors. Ms. Floyd will serve as the Chair of the Audit Committee and member of the Nominating and Governance Committee and Compensation Committee of the Board.



“We conducted a thorough search and set the bar very high for our next board member,” said Beam Global CEO and Chairman of the Board, Desmond Wheatley. “Nancy Floyd brings extensive expertise in clean energy, utilities, technology and governance with broad board experience at both private and public companies. During three decades of running a venture capital fund Nancy has seen it all - including many successful energy tech company exits. This combination of business development, M&A and corporate governance makes Nancy a fantastic addition to our board as we seek to accelerate Beam’s growth both organically and inorganically.”

Ms. Floyd is the founder and Managing Director of Nth Power LLC, a venture capital firm that specializes in clean energy technology since 1993. Early in her career she founded and later served as Chief Executive Officer of NFC Energy Corporation, one of the first wind development companies in the United States. Ms. Floyd was on the founding team and worked at PacTel Spectrum Services, a provider of network management services, then joined utility consulting firm Barakat and Chamberlain where she started the technology practice. Other utility-related experience includes Vermont Public Service Board (currently known as Vermont Public Utility Commission), AltaGas Services, AltaGas Utilities, WGL and Washington Gas. She has served on 13 private company, 4 public company and six non-profit boards.

"Beam Global’s technology solves two pressing energy issues: the need to quickly and efficiently build out EV infrastructure and the urgent need to provide energy resiliency,” said Nancy Floyd, Beam Global Board Member. “I am thrilled to join this board and will bring my experience in governance and high growth companies to help Beam navigate its rapidly evolving and expanding markets.”

Nancy Floyd joins Beam Global board members Tony Posawitz, Peter Davidson, and Desmond Wheatley, Chairman of the Board.

