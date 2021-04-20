GATX Corporation Reports 2021 First-Quarter Results

Net income for the first quarter 2021 was $36.5 million or $1.02 per diluted share

Rail North America’s fleet utilization was 97.8%

GATX's first-quarter direct investment of aircraft spare engines totals approximately $350 million

Company reiterates 2021 full-year earnings guidance

/EIN News/ -- CHICAGO, April 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GATX Corporation (NYSE:GATX) today reported 2021 first-quarter results. Results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2021 are summarized below:

Three Months Ended

March 31

Per Diluted Share 2021 2020

Income from Continuing Operations $ 1.02 $ 1.33 Income from Discontinued Operations — (0.02 ) Total $ 1.02 $ 1.31

2021 first quarter net income from continuing operations was $36.5 million or $1.02 per diluted share, compared to net income from continuing operations of $47.2 million or $1.33 per diluted share in the first quarter of 2020. Net income from discontinued operations in the first quarter of 2021 was zero, compared to a net loss of $0.9 million or $(0.02) per diluted share in the same period of 2020.

“Conditions in the North American railcar leasing market are consistent with our outlook coming into the year,” said Brian A. Kenney, president and chief executive officer of GATX. “GATX’s fleet utilization decreased slightly to 97.8% and our renewal success rate was 77.7% for the quarter. While absolute lease rates for many car types modestly increased from the prior quarter, pressure on revenue remains given the continuing high number of idle cars industrywide. The first-quarter renewal lease rate change of GATX’s Lease Price Index was negative 18.1%, primarily due to energy-related car types.

“We continue to identify opportunities in the current environment to grow our asset base in North America. Our commercial team has successfully placed with customers nearly all cars expected to be delivered in 2021 under our supply agreements as well as over 1,000 additional cars outside of the supply agreements that will deliver by mid-2022.

“Rail International performed as expected. GATX Rail Europe maintained high fleet utilization of 98.2% at quarter-end and continues to experience small increases in renewal lease rates. Despite a recent resurgence of COVID-19 in Europe and India, demand for railcars remains stable as we continue to grow and diversify our fleets in both regions.

“Within Portfolio Management, the operating environment for the Rolls-Royce and Partners Finance affiliates remains challenging due to the ongoing adverse impact of COVID-19 on international air travel. We continue to execute our strategy of capitalizing on difficult market conditions to invest in attractive growth opportunities. Since commencing our program of direct investment in aircraft spare engines in January 2021, we acquired additional Rolls-Royce aircraft spare engines during the first quarter, bringing our total year-to-date investment to approximately $350 million. All of these engines are on long-term leases to a group of strong airline customers and will be managed by RRPF.”

Mr. Kenney concluded, “First quarter operating results, and the generally gradual pace of recovery in our markets, are consistent with our expectations. Therefore, our 2021 full-year earnings estimate is unchanged at $4.00 to $4.30 per diluted share.”

RAIL NORTH AMERICA

Rail North America reported segment profit of $65.7 million in the first quarter of 2021, compared to $72.0 million in the first quarter of 2020. Lower segment profit was primarily a result of lower gains on asset dispositions and lower lease revenue, partially offset by lower maintenance expense.

At March 31, 2021, Rail North America’s wholly owned fleet was comprised of approximately 116,800 cars, including approximately 13,900 boxcars. The following fleet statistics and performance discussion exclude the boxcar fleet.

Fleet utilization was 97.8% at the end of the first quarter, compared to 98.1% at the end of the prior quarter and 99.0% at the end of the first quarter of 2020. During the first quarter of 2021, the GATX Lease Price Index (LPI), a weighted-average lease renewal rate for a group of railcars representative of Rail North America’s fleet, was negative 18.1%. This compares to an LPI of negative 22.6% in the prior quarter and negative 11.6% in the first quarter of 2020. The average lease renewal term for all cars included in the LPI during the first quarter was 30 months, compared to 34 months in the prior quarter and 31 months in the first quarter of 2020. Rail North America’s investment volume during the first quarter was $109.1 million.

Additional fleet statistics, including information on the boxcar fleet, and macroeconomic data related to Rail North America’s business are provided on the last page of this press release.

RAIL INTERNATIONAL

Rail International’s segment profit was $21.8 million in the first quarter of 2021, compared to $13.9 million in the first quarter of 2020. Higher segment profit was predominately driven by more railcars on lease as well as impacts from foreign currency exchange rates.

At March 31, 2021, GATX Rail Europe’s (GRE) fleet consisted of approximately 26,500 cars. Utilization was 98.2%, compared to 98.1% at the end of the prior quarter and 98.5% at the end of the first quarter of 2020. Additional fleet statistics for GRE are provided on the last page of this press release.

PORTFOLIO MANAGEMENT

Portfolio Management reported segment profit of $6.1 million in the first quarter of 2021, compared to $19.5 million in the first quarter of 2020. Lower segment profit was primarily driven by lower lease revenue and lower remarketing income at the Rolls-Royce and Partners Finance affiliates (RRPF). Lower lease revenue in 2021 was partly due to fewer engines on lease as a result of a transaction involving the refinancing and sale of a group of aircraft spare engines in the third quarter of 2020.

DISCONTINUED OPERATIONS

In the second quarter of 2020, GATX completed the sale of American Steamship Company (ASC). The ASC business segment is accounted for as discontinued operations. Results for discontinued operations are summarized below:

(Income per diluted share) Three Months Ended

March 31

Discontinued Operations 2021 2020

Operations, net of taxes $ — $ (0.02 ) Gain on sale of ASC, net of taxes — — Total Discontinued Operations $ — $ (0.02 )

COMPANY DESCRIPTION

GATX Corporation (NYSE: GATX) strives to be recognized as the finest railcar leasing company in the world by our customers, our shareholders, our employees and the communities where we operate. As the leading global railcar lessor, GATX has been providing quality railcars and services to its customers for more than 120 years. GATX has been headquartered in Chicago, Illinois since its founding in 1898.

GATX CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (UNAUDITED)

(In millions, except per share data)

Three Months Ended

March 31 2021 2020 Revenues Lease revenue $ 280.6 $ 270.7 Marine operating revenue 3.6 3.3 Other revenue 21.6 25.4 Total Revenues 305.8 299.4 Expenses Maintenance expense 74.3 85.8 Marine operating expense 4.6 4.1 Depreciation expense 88.6 80.4 Operating lease expense 10.9 13.3 Other operating expense 10.2 8.5 Selling, general and administrative expense 47.1 40.4 Total Expenses 235.7 232.5 Other Income (Expense) Net gain on asset dispositions 22.5 27.4 Interest expense, net (53.6 ) (45.5 ) Other expense (1.3 ) (8.0 ) Income before Income Taxes and Share of Affiliates’ Earnings 37.7 40.8 Income taxes (8.4 ) (13.1 ) Share of affiliates’ earnings, net of taxes 7.2 19.5 Net Income from Continuing Operations 36.5 47.2 Loss from Discontinued Operations, Net of Taxes — (0.9 ) Net Income $ 36.5 $ 46.3 Share Data Basic earnings per share from continuing operations $ 1.04 $ 1.35 Basic earnings per share from discontinued operations — (0.02 ) Basic earnings per share from consolidated operations $ 1.04 $ 1.33 Average number of common shares 35.2 34.9 Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations $ 1.02 $ 1.33 Diluted earnings per share from discontinued operations — (0.02 ) Diluted earnings per share from consolidated operations $ 1.02 $ 1.31 Average number of common shares and common share equivalents 35.9 35.4 Dividends declared per common share $ 0.50 $ 0.48





GATX CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (UNAUDITED)

(In millions)

March 31 December 31 2021 2020 Assets Cash and Cash Equivalents $ 958.9 $ 292.2 Restricted Cash 0.2 0.4 Receivables Rent and other receivables 81.8 74.7 Finance leases (as lessor) 73.3 74.0 Less: allowance for losses (6.4 ) (6.5 ) 148.7 142.2 Operating Assets and Facilities 10,835.0 10,484.0 Less: allowance for depreciation (3,311.8 ) (3,313.3 ) 7,523.2 7,170.7 Lease Assets (as lessee) Right-of-use assets, net of accumulated depreciation 326.5 335.9 Finance leases, net of accumulated depreciation — 37.5 326.5 373.4 Investments in Affiliated Companies 592.2 584.7 Goodwill 139.0 143.7 Other Assets 226.6 230.3 Total Assets $ 9,915.3 $ 8,937.6 Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity Accounts Payable and Accrued Expenses $ 143.6 $ 147.3 Debt Commercial paper and borrowings under bank credit facilities 19.6 23.6 Recourse 6,374.6 5,329.0 6,394.2 5,352.6 Lease Obligations (as lessee) Operating leases 328.0 348.6 Finance leases — 33.3 328.0 381.9 Deferred Income Taxes 960.4 962.8 Other Liabilities 129.1 135.6 Total Liabilities 7,955.3 6,980.2 Total Shareholders’ Equity 1,960.0 1,957.4 Total Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity $ 9,915.3 $ 8,937.6





GATX CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES

SEGMENT DATA (UNAUDITED)

Three Months Ended March 31, 2021

(In millions)





Rail

North America



Rail

International



Portfolio

Management Other GATX

Consolidated Revenues Lease revenue $ 206.8 $ 66.9 $ 3.3 $ 3.6 $ 280.6 Marine operating revenue — — 3.6 — 3.6 Other revenue 17.8 2.5 0.2 1.1 21.6 Total Revenues 224.6 69.4 7.1 4.7 305.8 Expenses Maintenance expense 58.4 15.4 — 0.5 74.3 Marine operating expense — — 4.6 — 4.6 Depreciation expense 65.7 18.3 2.7 1.9 88.6 Operating lease expense 10.9 — — — 10.9 Other operating expense 7.6 2.0 0.2 0.4 10.2 Total Expenses 142.6 35.7 7.5 2.8 188.6 Other Income (Expense) Net gain on asset dispositions 21.5 0.3 0.6 0.1 22.5 Interest expense, net (37.0 ) (12.2 ) (3.1 ) (1.3 ) (53.6 ) Other expense (0.8 ) — — (0.5 ) (1.3 ) Share of affiliates' pre-tax income — — 9.0 — 9.0 Segment profit $ 65.7 $ 21.8 $ 6.1 $ 0.2 $ 93.8 Less: Selling, general and administrative expense 47.1 Income taxes (includes $1.8 related to affiliates' earnings) 10.2 Net income from continuing operations $ 36.5 Discontinued operations, net of taxes Net income from discontinuing operations, net of taxes $ — Loss on sale of discontinued operations, net of taxes — Total discontinued operations, net of taxes $ — Net income $ 36.5 Selected Data: Investment volume $ 109.1 $ 44.4 $ 352.5 $ 3.5 $ 509.5 Net Gain on Asset Dispositions Asset Remarketing Income: Net gains on disposition of owned assets $ 16.3 $ — $ — $ — $ 16.3 Residual sharing income 0.1 — 0.6 — 0.7 Non-remarketing net gains (1) 5.1 0.3 — 0.1 5.5 $ 21.5 $ 0.3 $ 0.6 $ 0.1 $ 22.5

(1) Includes net gains (losses) from scrapping of railcars.





GATX CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES

SEGMENT DATA (UNAUDITED)

Three Months Ended March 31, 2020

(In millions)





Rail

North America



Rail

International



Portfolio

Management Other GATX

Consolidated Revenues Lease revenue $ 212.1 $ 58.3 $ 0.3 $ — $ 270.7 Marine operating revenue — — 3.3 — 3.3 Other revenue 23.6 1.8 — — 25.4 Total Revenues 235.7 60.1 3.6 — 299.4 Expenses Maintenance expense 72.9 12.9 — — 85.8 Marine operating expense — — 4.1 — 4.1 Depreciation expense 63.6 15.5 1.3 — 80.4 Operating lease expense 13.3 — — — 13.3 Other operating expense 6.6 1.8 0.1 — 8.5 Total Expenses 156.4 30.2 5.5 — 192.1 Other Income (Expense) Net gain on asset dispositions 26.8 0.1 0.5 — 27.4 Interest (expense) income, net (33.3 ) (10.6 ) (2.9 ) 1.3 (45.5 ) Other expense (0.8 ) (5.5 ) — (1.7 ) (8.0 ) Share of affiliates' pre-tax income — — 23.8 — 23.8 Segment profit (loss) $ 72.0 $ 13.9 $ 19.5 $ (0.4 ) $ 105.0 Less: Selling, general and administrative expense 40.4 Income taxes (includes $4.3 related to affiliates' earnings) 17.4 Net income from continuing operations $ 47.2 Discontinued operations, net of taxes Net loss from discontinued operations, net of taxes $ (0.9 ) Gain on sale of discontinued operations, net of taxes — Total discontinued operations, net of taxes $ (0.9 ) Net income $ 46.3 Selected Data: Investment volume $ 110.9 $ 69.3 $ 0.3 $ 0.5 $ 181.0 Net Gain on Asset Dispositions Asset Remarketing Income: Net gains on disposition of owned assets $ 26.9 $ — $ — $ — $ 26.9 Residual sharing income 0.1 — 0.5 — 0.6 Non-remarketing net (loss) gains (1) (0.2 ) 0.1 — — (0.1 ) $ 26.8 $ 0.1 $ 0.5 $ — $ 27.4

__________

(1) Includes net gains (losses) from scrapping of railcars.





GATX CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES

SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION (UNAUDITED)

(In millions, except leverage)

3/31/2021 12/31/2020 9/30/2020 6/30/2020 3/31/2020 Total Assets, Excluding Cash, by Segment Rail North America $ 5,896.5 $ 5,887.5 $ 5,801.5 $ 5,700.2 $ 5,634.6 Rail International 1,653.4 1,699.2 1,615.0 1,534.2 1,447.7 Portfolio Management 1,057.5 700.5 707.6 675.1 656.5 Other 348.8 357.8 106.4 110.3 107.6 Discontinued Operations — — — — 300.8 Total Assets, excluding cash $ 8,956.2 $ 8,645.0 $ 8,230.5 $ 8,019.8 $ 8,147.2 Debt and Lease Obligations, Net of Unrestricted Cash Unrestricted cash﻿ $ (958.9 ) $ (292.2 ) $ (459.8 ) $ (492.9 ) $ (570.7 ) Commercial paper and bank credit facilities 19.6 23.6 13.5 5.9 275.5 Recourse debt 6,374.6 5,329.0 5,183.0 5,047.5 5,043.7 Operating lease obligations 328.0 348.6 368.0 372.3 399.3 Finance lease obligations — 33.3 — 31.8 — Total debt and lease obligations, net of unrestricted cash 5,763.3 5,442.3 5,104.7 4,964.6 5,147.8 Shareholders’ Equity $ 1,960.0 $ 1,957.4 $ 1,930.0 $ 1,875.3 $ 1,831.0 Recourse Leverage (1) 2.9 $ 2.8 2.6 2.6 2.8

_________

(1) Calculated as total recourse debt / shareholders' equity.

Reconciliation of Total Assets to Total Assets, Excluding Cash Total Assets $ 9,915.3 $ 8,937.6 $ 8,690.3 $ 8,512.7 $ 8,717.9 Less: cash (959.1 ) (292.6 ) (459.8 ) (492.9 ) (570.7 ) Total Assets, excluding cash $ 8,956.2 $ 8,645.0 $ 8,230.5 $ 8,019.8 $ 8,147.2





GATX CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES

SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION (UNAUDITED)

(Continued)

3/31/2021 12/31/2020 9/30/2020 6/30/2020 3/31/2020 Rail North America Statistics Lease Price Index (LPI) (1) Average renewal lease rate change (18.1 ) % (22.6 ) % (29.4 ) % (28.0 ) % (11.6 ) % Average renewal term (months) 30 34 29 31 31 Fleet Rollforward (2) Beginning balance 103,745 103,363 102,891 102,558 102,845 Cars added 977 1,015 1,578 1,220 883 Cars scrapped (1,002 ) (571 ) (623 ) (570 ) (389 ) Cars sold (817 ) (62 ) (483 ) (317 ) (781 ) Ending balance 102,903 103,745 103,363 102,891 102,558 Utilization 97.8 % 98.1 % 98.2 % 98.7 % 99.0 % Average active railcars 101,099 101,723 101,552 101,600 101,668 Boxcar Fleet Ending balance 13,880 14,315 14,753 14,936 15,026 Utilization 97.1 % 95.8 % 94.5 % 94.6 % 94.6 % Rail Europe Statistics Fleet Rollforward Beginning balance 26,343 25,956 25,705 25,352 24,561 Cars added 226 446 331 423 871 Cars scrapped/sold (71 ) (59 ) (80 ) (70 ) (80 ) ﻿Ending balance﻿ 26,498 26,343 25,956 25,705 25,352 Utilization 98.2 % 98.1 % 98.2 % 98.4 % 98.5 % Average active railcars 25,917 25,669 25,369 25,100 24,622 Rail North America Industry Statistics Manufacturing Capacity Utilization Index (3) 74.4 % 74.7 % 72.3 % 68.7 % 73.5 % Year-over-year Change in U.S. Carloadings (excl. intermodal) (4) (2.6 ) % (12.9 ) % (15.3 ) % (15.9 ) % (6.3 ) % Year-over-year Change in U.S. Carloadings (chemical) (4) (3.8 ) % (3.4 ) % (5.1 ) % (5.0 ) % 3.1 % Year-over-year Change in U.S. Carloadings (petroleum) (4) (14.4 ) % (14.0 ) % (12.5 ) % (11.1 ) % 3.6 % Production Backlog at Railcar Manufacturers (5) n/a (6) 34,598 37,417 39,612 46,330 American Steamship Company Statistics Total Net Tons Carried (millions) (7) — — — 2.7 1.0

_________

(1) GATX's Lease Price Index (LPI) is an internally-generated business indicator that measures lease rate pricing on renewals for our North American railcar fleet, excluding boxcars. GATX calculates the index using the weighted-average lease rate for a group of railcar types that GATX believes best represents its overall North American fleet, excluding boxcars. The average renewal lease rate change is reported as the percentage change between the average renewal lease rate and the average expiring lease rate, weighted by fleet composition. The average renewal lease term is reported in months and reflects the average renewal lease term of railcar types in the LPI, weighted by fleet composition.

(2) Excludes boxcar fleet.

(3) As reported and revised by the Federal Reserve.

(4) As reported by the Association of American Railroads (AAR).

(5) As reported by the Railway Supply Institute (RSI).

(6) Not available, not published as of the date of this release.

(7) Total net tons carried for the second quarter of 2020 reflects volume through May 14, 2020, the date of the sale.