JW Player Delivers First HTML5 Video Player with Support for Open Measurement Compliant Video Ads

The Open Measurement for Web Video SDK is included in Version 8.20.0 of the JW Player Web Player, eliminating the need for VPAID wrappers to measure viewability.

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK and LONDON, April 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- JW Player , the world’s largest independent video delivery and intelligence platform, today announced its HTML5 video player is the first to support the Open Measurement Interface Definition (OMID), the new industry standard for ad measurement. JW Player’s web player has been updated to include the Open Measurement for Web Video SDK, which creates a consistent, transparent, and secure alternative to VPAID wrappers for viewability measurement. The SDK gives publishers more control over the ad extensions on their content and streamlines the measurement process for advertisers.



OMID support is included out of the box with version 8.20.0 of the JW Player web player, available as of March 25, 2021. Full support is available in JW Player's generic VAST ad client. Google is also offering beta support of OMID through the IMA ad client; customers can opt into their beta program in JW Player as of today. Customers using JW Player’s cloud-hosted library received the update automatically. Prior player versions will not be compatible with OMID ads.

“OMID is the ad measurement standard the industry has been waiting for, and we’re proud to be among the first to offer it to publishers,” said Michael Schwalb, General Manager of Data and Advertising at JW Player. “The new standard will make it easier than ever for advertisers to track the performance of their ads. Plus, with JW Player’s real-time viewability signals from the video player, advertisers will gain new opportunities to bid against in-view impressions on relevant content, while publishers will be able to monetize more of their available content.”

JW Player has also been working alongside national associations like the German BVDW to bring wider support for OMID in the German and Central European markets, where JW Player works with DER SPIEGEL and other publishers. “The advertising community in Germany and Central Europe has been eagerly awaiting the arrival of OMID to standardize the way we measure the impact of ads,” said Stefan Bergmeier, AdAlliance AdVerification Lead and Head of the BVDW VAST4 Task force. “We appreciate JW Player’s support as part of a joint course to bring this industry change to fruition.”

“DER SPIEGEL is excited about innovation and accountability in advertising, so we are thrilled to help pioneer the expansion of OMID in video publishing on the web,” said Nabil Moghib, Head of Brand Marketing Video at DER SPIEGEL. “In collaboration with our partners at JW Player, Ad Alliance and BVDW, we are proud to offer our advertisers the next generation of ad tracking capabilities and all the first-mover advantages that come with it.”

JW Player’s video platform saw a surge in adoption during the pandemic, gaining over 850 new customers across a diverse range of industries and powering over 10 billion monthly plays. In addition to boosting the video platform’s ad measurement capabilities through OMID support, JW Player has also taken recent steps to offer more robust contextual ad targeting capabilities through partnerships with PulsePoint , Oracle Data Cloud , and ComScore .

About JW Player

JW Player pioneered video on the web over a decade ago and continues to innovate as the world’s largest network-independent platform for video delivery and intelligence. Media companies including Hearst, Penske Media Corp, VICE, Insider Inc., and Univision, in addition to hundreds of thousands of creators of all types and sizes, rely on JW Player to deliver and monetize their content across all devices. JW Player’s massive global footprint of over 2 billion unique devices creates a powerful data graph of unique consumer insights and generates billions of incremental video views. The company is headquartered in New York, with offices in London and Eindhoven, visit http://www.jwplayer.com .