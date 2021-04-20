Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
NYSE: MMSI Shareholder Notice: Update in Lawsuit against Merit Medical Systems, Inc. announced by Shareholders Foundation

/EIN News/ -- SAN DIEGO, April 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. announces that a lawsuit is pending for certain investors in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE: MMSI) shares.

Investors, who purchased shares of Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE: MMSI) in February 2019 or earlier and continue to hold NYSE: MMSI shares, have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.

On December 3, 2019, a lawsuit was filed against Merit Medical Systems, Inc. over alleged securities laws violations. The plaintiff claimed that the defendants failed to disclose that the integrations of Cianna and Vascular Insights, including their products, sales people, and R&D facilities, had caused operational disruptions and reduced sales and were months behind schedule, that sales of acquired company products had slowed substantially due to pre-acquisition pipeline fill, in particular for Vascular Insights products which, as late as July 2019, had zero orders during fiscal 2019, and that in light of the foregoing, the Company’s reported financial guidance for fiscal 2019 and 2020 was made without a reasonable basis.

On June 30, 2020, a consolidated complaint was filed, and on August 14, 2020 the defendants filed their motion to dismiss the consolidated complaint. On March 29, 2021, the court denied the defendants' motion to dismiss.

Those who purchased Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE: MMSI) shares should contact the Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

CONTACT:
Shareholders Foundation, Inc. 
Michael Daniels 
+1 (858) 779-1554 
mail@shareholdersfoundation.com 
3111 Camino Del Rio North 
Suite 423 
San Diego, CA 92108

The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is a professional portfolio legal monitoring and a settlement claim filing service, which does research related to shareholder issues and informs investors of securities class actions, settlements, judgments, and other legal related news to the stock/financial market. The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is not a law firm. Any referenced cases, investigations, and/or settlements are not filed/initiated/reached and/or are not related to Shareholders Foundation. The information is only provided as a public service. It is not intended as legal advice and should not be relied upon. 


Primary Logo

