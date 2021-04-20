NYSE: NI Investor Notice: Update in Lawsuit against NiSource Inc. announced by Shareholders Foundation

/EIN News/ -- SAN DIEGO, April 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. announces that a lawsuit is pending for certain investors in NiSource Inc. (NYSE: NI) shares.

Investors, who purchased shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE: NI) prior to September 2018 and currently hold any of those NYSE: NI shares, have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.

The plaintiff alleges that certain directors of NiSource Inc breached their fiduciary duty with respect to the pipeline safety management systems relating to the distribution of natural gas prior to the Greater Lawrence Incident, which occurred on September 13, 2018, when a series of fires and explosions occurred in Lawrence, Andover and North Andover, Massachusetts related to the delivery of natural gas by Columbia of Massachusetts.

The Greater Lawrence Incident resulted in one fatality and a number of injuries, damaged multiple homes and businesses, and caused the temporary evacuation of significant portions of each municipality.

On July 26, 2019, NiSource Inc, Columbia of Massachusetts and NiSource Corporate Services Company, a subsidiary of NiSource Inc, entered into a term sheet with the class action plaintiffs under which they agreed to settle the class action claims in connection with the Greater Lawrence Incident. Columbia of Massachusetts agreed to pay $143 million into a settlement fund to compensate the settlement class and the settlement class agreed to release Columbia of Massachusetts and affiliates from all claims arising out of or related to the Greater Lawrence Incident.

