Dividend Select 15 Corp. Declares Monthly Dividend

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, April 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dividend Select 15 Corp. (The "Company") declares its monthly distribution of $0.05908 per Equity share. The distribution is payable May 10, 2021 to shareholders on record as of April 30, 2021.

Under the distribution policy announced in September 2014, the monthly dividend payable on the Equity shares is determined by applying a 10.00% annualized rate on the volume weighted average market price (VWAP) of the Equity shares over the last 3 trading days of the preceding month. As a result, Equity shareholders of record on April 30, 2021 will receive a dividend of $0.05908 per share based on the VWAP of $7.09 payable on May 10, 2021. The yield will remain stable at 10.00% (based on the VWAP) under this distribution policy.

Since inception, Equity shareholders have received a total of $8.01 per share inclusive of this distribution.

The Company invests in a portfolio of 15 Canadian companies selected from the following 20 company universe which are among the highest Canadian dividend yielding stocks.

Bank of Montreal Great West Lifeco Inc. TELUS Corporation BCE Inc. Loblaw Companies Limited The Bank of Nova Scotia CIBC National Bank of Canada The Toronto-Dominion Bank CI Financial Corp. Ovintiv Inc. Thomson Reuters Corporation Cenovus Energy Inc. Power Corporation of Canada TMX Group Inc. Enbridge Inc. Royal Bank of Canada TransAlta Corporation Sun Life Financial Inc. TC Energy Corporation





Distribution Details Equity Share (DS) $0.05908 Ex-Dividend Date: April 29, 2021 Record Date: April 30, 2021 Payable Date: May 10, 2021

Investor Relations: 1-877-478-2372

Local: 416-304-4443

dividendselect15.com

info@quadravest.com