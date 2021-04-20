Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Canadian Life Companies Split Corp. Preferred Dividend Declared

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, April 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canadian Life Companies Split Corp. (The "Company") declares its monthly distribution of $0.05417 for each Preferred share ($0.650 annually). Distributions are payable May 10, 2021 to shareholders on record as at April 30, 2021.

There will not be a distribution paid to the Class A Shares for April 30, 2021 as per the Prospectus which states no regular monthly dividends will be paid on the Class A shares in any month as long as the net asset value per unit is equal to or less than $15.00.

Since inception Class A shareholders have received a total of $7.45 per share and Preferred shareholders have received a total of $9.36 per share inclusive of this distribution, for a combined total of $16.81 per unit.

The Company invests in a portfolio of four publicly traded Canadian life insurance companies as follows: Great-West Lifeco Inc., Industrial Alliance Insurance & Financial Services Inc., Manulife Financial Corporation and Sun Life Financial Inc.

Preferred Share (LFE.PR.B)   $0.05417
Ex-Dividend Date:   April 29, 2021
Record Date:   April 30, 2021
Payable Date:   May 10, 2021
     


Investor Relations: 1-877-478-2372       Local: 416-304-4443       www.lifesplit.com       info@quadravest.com
             

