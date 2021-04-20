Cyclerion Therapeutics to Host Pipeline Update Webinar

/EIN News/ -- Company to discuss clinical updates for CY6463, including Phase 2a studies in ADv and MELAS, and plans to initiate Phase 1b clinical trial in CIAS

Neuropsychiatric key opinion leader, Andreas Reif, M.D. to discuss role of sGC pathway in CIAS

Webcast scheduled for Tuesday, April 27th from 8 – 9 a.m. EDT

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., April 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cyclerion Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: CYCN), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company on a mission to develop treatments that restore cognitive function, will host a webinar on Tuesday, April 27th at 8 a.m. EDT with a live Q&A. The Company will provide a corporate update on clinical programs for its first-in-class CNS penetrant soluble guanylate cyclase (sGC) stimulator, CY6463, in Alzheimer's Disease with Vascular pathology (ADv) and Mitochondrial Encephalomyopathy, Lactic Acidosis and Stroke-like episodes (MELAS). Supported by recent clinical and preclinical data, Cyclerion will discuss the potential for CY6463 to treat Cognitive Impairment Associated with Schizophrenia (CIAS).

In addition, neuropsychiatric key opinion leader, Andreas Reif, M.D., Chair, Department of Psychiatry, University Hospital Frankfurt, will discuss the sGC pathway, its role in cognitive function and CIAS. Dr. Reif is the author of more than 400 scientific publications and has conducted extensive research in the mechanisms of nitric oxide synthase and applications to the clinic, particularly in psychiatry.

Cyclerion will also introduce its latest development candidate CY3018, a differentiated, next-generation CNS-penetrant sGC stimulator.

“At Cyclerion, we are forging new paths to identify novel therapies for patients with cognitive impairment,” said Peter Hecht, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer of Cyclerion. “We look forward to sharing more details about the sGC pathway and its role in cognition, our current clinical programs, and the expansion of our pipeline with the collective goal of restoring cognitive function.”

Webcast Information

To register for the webinar, please click here. The live event can be accessed by visiting the investors' section of the Cyclerion website at https://ir.cyclerion.com/news-events/event-calendar. An archived replay will also be available on the company website.

About Cyclerion Therapeutics

Cyclerion Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company on a mission to develop treatments that restore cognitive function. Cyclerion’s lead molecule is CY6463, a novel, first-in-class, CNS-penetrant, sGC stimulator that modulates a key node in a fundamental CNS signaling network. The multidimensional pharmacology elicited by the stimulation of sGC has the potential to impact a broad range of CNS diseases. CY6463 has shown rapid improvement in biomarkers associated with cognitive function and is currently in clinical development for Alzheimer's Disease with Vascular pathology (ADv) and Mitochondrial Encephalomyopathy, Lactic Acidosis and Stroke-like episodes (MELAS) and Cognitive Impairment Associated with Schizophrenia (CIAS). Cyclerion is also advancing CY3018, a next generation sGC stimulator.

For more information about Cyclerion, please visit https://www.cyclerion.com/ and follow us on Twitter (@Cyclerion) and LinkedIn (www.linkedin.com/company/cyclerion).

