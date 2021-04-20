Boon Industries Statement From the Chairman – Form 10 Filing

/EIN News/ -- SACRAMENTO, CA, April 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Boon Industries Inc. (OTC PINK:BNOW) (“Boon” or the “Company”), announced today the Chairman’s Statement.



Justin Gonzalez, Boon CEO and Chairman, stated, “The Company will soon be finalizing the Form-10 Audit and filing of the SEC Form 10, the General Form for Registration of Securities, as a required regulatory filing to sell or issue our securities and a necessary requirement pursuant to Section 12(b) or (g) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. When the registration statement takes effect, we are under the reporting requirements to file annual reports (10-K), quarterly reports (10-Q), current reports (8-K) and annual proxy statements. In addition, our management and shareholders become subject to the beneficial ownership reporting requirements of Sections 13 and 16 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. This is a benefit for all of our shareholders as Boon grows in revenue and size.”

Boon is an Innovative Bioscience Company Delivering Solutions that Benefit People and the Planet. Learn more at BoonIndustries.com.

For information about Boon’s flagship product, DiOx+, “The Ideal Disinfectant Sterilizer”, please visit DioxPlus.com

