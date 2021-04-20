Intra-Cellular Therapies Announces Board of Director Nominations in Advance of 2021 Annual Meeting

Board of Directors Nominates Sir Michael Rawlins GBE M.D., FRCP, FMedSci, Former Chairman of the UK’s Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA), as a New, Independent Director

NEW YORK, April 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (Nasdaq: ITCI) today announced the nominations of Sir Michael Rawlins and Joel S. Marcus to stand for election to the Company's board of directors at its 2021 annual meeting of stockholders, scheduled for June 21, 2021. Sir Michael Rawlins is being nominated as a new independent director of the board and Joel Marcus is being nominated for re-election to the board.



“We are excited to announce the nomination of Sir Michael Rawlins as we look forward to the potential approval of CAPLYTA for bipolar depression and the Company’s continued growth,” said Dr. Sharon Mates, Chairman and CEO of Intra-Cellular Therapies. “Sir Michael’s extensive regulatory experience and product development expertise will be beneficial to the Company as we execute on our strategies for future growth. We are also grateful to Joel Marcus for his continued service and the strong leadership he provides.”

Additionally, the Company announced that, effective as of the 2021 annual meeting of stockholders, Dr. Christopher Alafi will have completed his term as a board member and will no longer serve as a director for the Company.

About Sir Michael Rawlins GBE M.D., FRCP, FMedSci

Sir Michael was the chairman of the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) from 2014 to 2020. He previously served on the Company’s board from 2013 to 2014 until he was required to resign pursuant to MHRA independence policies in connection with assuming his leadership role in 2014. He is a clinical pharmacologist and specialist in internal medicine. He was the chair of the National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (NICE) from 1999 to 2013. He was professor of clinical pharmacology in Newcastle, United Kingdom, and physician at the Newcastle Hospitals, from 1999 to 2006. He was chairman of the Committee on Safety of Medicines (1992-1998), chairman of the Advisory Council on the Misuse of Drugs (1998-2008) and founding chairman of the National Institute for Clinical Excellence (1999-2013). He is a past president of the Royal Society of Medicine (2012-2014). Currently, Sir Michael is an honorary professor at the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine, and emeritus professor at the University of Newcastle upon Tyne. Sir Michael was appointed Knight Grand Cross of the Order of the British Empire (GBE) in 2017. The honor is for services to the safety of medicines, healthcare and innovation and comes after more than three decades at the forefront of innovation, development and leadership in the public health sector.

About Intra-Cellular Therapies

Intra-Cellular Therapies is a biopharmaceutical company founded on Nobel prize-winning research that allows us to understand how therapies affect the inner-workings of cells in the body. The company leverages this intracellular approach to develop innovative treatments for people living with complex psychiatric and neurologic diseases.

Additional Information and Where to Find It

Forward-Looking Statements

