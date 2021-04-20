Business Warrior CEO Discusses Strategy and Scalability in Audio Interview with SmallCapVoice.com

/EIN News/ -- AUSTIN, Texas, April 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SmallCapVoice.com Inc. (“SCV”) announces the availability of a new interview with Rhett Doolittle, CEO of Business Warrior Corp. (OTC: BZWR) (“the Company”), to discuss the Company’s business model and how it is scaling up its operations for greater market reach.



Business Warrior is a software-as-a-service (Saas) company with a unique platform that helps small businesses optimize their efficiencies to attract and retain customers. Speaking with SCV’s Stuart Smith, Doolittle describes the Company’s business software and the value it brings to small businesses looking to increase their profitability.

“We’re trying to solve major problems for small businesses in America right now,” says Doolittle. “If we can take something off their plate, they can focus on what they do best. We’re loading hundreds, thousands of new clients to our software a month and I’m shocked at how many are missing the complete basics of having an online presence or not even online.”

Business Warrior’s software analyzes hundreds of data points on a company’s current performance. These insights enable Business Warrior to build a personalized, step-by-step strategy the company can follow to achieve greater brand visibility and overall growth.

In successfully helping its partners reach their customer acquisition and revenue goals, Business Warrior recently achieved its own record-breaking milestone.

In the second quarter of 2021, Business Warrior’s revenues surged 223% over the prior quarter. The Company also posted a profit of more than $60,000 in February, putting it months ahead of schedule in terms of scalability, profitability and operations. This faster-than-expected growth enabled the Company to double the size of its internal team, expand its software development team by 30%, and increase its advertising spend by tenfold.

Still, says Doolittle, the heart of Business Warrior’s operations remains focused on the success of its partners.

“Although we’re having great success with our partners, we want to continue to have great success with the small business owners and making sure that they’re seeing the results,” Doolittle tells Smith. “When they’re seeing the results, everything just skyrockets for us. We’re really on a good path I think right now.”

The full interview can be heard at: https://www.smallcapvoice.com/interview-business-warrior-bzwr/.

About Business Warrior Corp.

Business Warrior (OTC: BZWR) is the source for small businesses in America to enhance their brand and boost marketing results. The Business Warrior software takes a holistic view of a business’ online reputation, listings, website search results and social media. Predictive algorithms are utilized to recommend the most imperative actions needed to drive new customers, positively impact daily operations, and improve profitability. For more information, please visit www.BusinessWarrior.com.

About SmallCapVoice.com

SmallCapVoice.com, Inc. is a recognized corporate investor relations firm, with clients nationwide, known for its ability to help emerging growth companies, small cap and micro-cap stocks build a following among retail and institutional investors. SmallCapVoice.com utilizes its stock newsletter to feature its daily stock picks, podcasts, as well as its clients' financial news releases. SmallCapVoice.com also offers individual investors all the tools they need to make informed decisions about the stocks in which they are interested. Tools like stock charts, stock alerts, and Company Information Sheets can assist with investing in stocks that are traded on the OTCMarkets. To learn more about SmallCapVoice.com and its services, please visit https://www.smallcapvoice.com/small-cap-stock-otc-investor-relations-financial-public-relations/.

Forward Looking Statements:

This press release and the offering materials may contain forward-looking statements and information relating to, among other things, the company, its business plan and strategy, and its industry. Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. They are based on the current beliefs of, assumptions made by, and information currently available to the company's management regarding the future of the company's business, future plans and strategies, anticipated events and trends, the economy and other future conditions. When used in the offering materials, the words "aim," "estimate," "project," "believe," "anticipate," "intend," "envision," "estimate," "expect," "future," "goal," "hope," "likely," "may," "plan," "potential," "seek," "should," "strategy," "will" and similar references to future periods are intended to identify forward-looking statements, which constitute forward looking statements. These statements reflect management's current views with respect to future events and are subject to inherent risks, uncertainties and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict (many of which are outside of the company's control) and could cause the company's actual results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date on which they are made. All subsequent written and oral forward-looking statements concerning the company, the offering or other matters, are expressly qualified in their entirety by the cautionary statements above. The company does not undertake any obligation to revise or update these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after such date or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

