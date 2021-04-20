Gamma Aerospace Names Steven T. Rogers as Vice President of Business Development

/EIN News/ -- MANSFIELD, Texas, April 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gamma Aerospace announces a new addition to its business leadership team with the appointment of Steven (Steve) T. Rogers as Vice President of Business Development. Headquartered in Mansfield, Texas, Gamma Aerospace is a specialized, end-to-end provider of engineered airframe and flight components for leading original equipment manufacturers and Tier I suppliers in the aerospace and defense industries.



Gamma centers of operational excellence in North America manufacture a diverse offering of products and services that solve the most complex customer challenges. Gamma operations utilize a unique combination of advanced, in-house processes that encompass machining, forming, and assembly, as well as special processing that includes heat treating, anodizing, priming/painting, chemical conversion coating, and fluorescent penetrant inspection in multiple locations throughout its network. Recent significant investments in special processing make Gamma Aerospace a total solutions provider.

Mr. Rogers brings more than 35 years of broad jet engine and rotocraft industry experience to his new role at Gamma Aerospace, where he will partner with customers to provide unique, industry-leading solutions that will support mutual long-term growth and profitability.

“Steve is an aerospace industry veteran, and his proven track record will be a valuable asset to Gamma Aerospace. I’m excited to welcome him to the leadership team and look forward to his contributions as we develop and implement strategic solutions that will best support our customers’ long-term growth,” said Thomas C. Hutton, Chief Executive Officer of Gamma Aerospace. “As the impact of the pandemic eases worldwide, the global aerospace industry is poised for significant growth. Steve’s focus will be to work closely with our valued customers to identify their needs to support this impending growth by utilizing Gamma’s turnkey capabilities—specifically forming, machining and special processing.”

Prior to joining Gamma Aerospace, Mr. Rogers spent the majority of his career serving United Technologies Corporation (UTC, now Raytheon Technologies ) in a number of roles of increasing responsibility for different divisions of the company. Most recently, he was General Manager of the Mechanical Systems, Externals, and Nacelles (MSEN) Product Center for Pratt and Whitney, where he was responsible for a multi-billion-dollar global supply chain, including a broad spectrum of aerospace components, from fasteners, tubes and sheet metal bracketry to gears, pumps, and gearboxes. Mr. Rogers also served as General Manager of the Product Delivery Center for Pratt & Whitney, responsible for safety, quality, delivery, and cost for all military and commercial jet engine assembly. Prior to that, he was General Manager, Aerostructures Product Center for Sikorsky Aircraft Corporation, a UTC company, overseeing all military and commercial fuselage manufacturing and procurement activities for the organization. Of note, he served in the same position after Sikorsky was purchased by the Lockheed Martin Corporation . Mr. Rogers also held three additional leadership roles at Sikorsky, including General Manager, Precision Assembly Product Center; Director, Materials and Logistics, Operations; and Materials and Logistics Program Manager, Engine Assembly Product Center, where he directed Kaizen events and implemented flow lines to advance operational efficiencies. He also has served in Executive Operations and Supply Chain roles with UTC’s Climate, Controls and Security Division. He began his career at UTC as a Senior Materials Engineer, Materials Control Laboratory.

“Gamma Aerospace is recognized in the industry for its unique forming, machining and special processing capabilities. I am excited to work with our existing and new customers to take advantage of these capabilities to provide best-in-class value, quality and on-time delivery,” said Steve Rogers, Vice President of Business Development for Gamma Aerospace. “We are heading into exciting times in the aerospace industry. I am delighted to be part of the Gamma team, and I am eager to work with our customers to build long-term relationships designed to support their growth and profitability.”

Mr. Rogers holds a Master of Business Administration from the University of Connecticut (Executive Program) and a Master of Science in Metallurgy from the Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute . He also studied at the Worcester Polytechnic Institute where he earned a Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering.



