NERD™ Partners with New Jersey Distributor, L.J. Zucca Inc., Expanding its Mental Acuity Beverage to the Mid-Atlantic Region

NERD Focus™ furthers availability in New Jersey and adds distribution to Delaware, Maryland, and Pennsylvania

/EIN News/ -- FREEHOLD, N.J., April 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NERD Focus™, a leading focus beverage recently acquired by BevUSA, today announces its partnership with L.J. Zucca Inc., a convenience store wholesaler in the Mid-Atlantic region. The partnership will expand NERD Focus’ distribution into local stores throughout New Jersey, Delaware, Maryland, and Pennsylvania. The drink is jam packed with vitamins, nootropics and adaptogens, creating a proprietary formula aimed at aiding mental acuity and promoting increased clarity and concentration. The family-owned and operated distribution service will bring its personal touch and quality service to deliver NERD Focus drinks to local stores throughout the Northeast area.



“I am excited to expand our footprint in not only my hometown state, New Jersey, but surrounding states,” said CEO of BevUSA, Howard Davner. “It’s been a pleasure working with L.J. Zucca Inc. on this rollout and feel their team as an extension of our own. The distributor’s relationships with local retailers will bring our drink to additional markets and continue to grow our consumer base throughout the country.”

NERD Focus will continue to grow its strong fanbase across the Mid-Atlantic region through its partnership with L.J. Zucca. The distributor offers more than 70 years of experience as a wholesale supplier and will increase NERD Focus availability in both grocery chains and convenience stores. Made with powerful vitamins, nootropics and performance-boosting nutrients, NERD Focus is the world’s first “Think Drink” formulated to increase clarity and concentration, boost memory and cognition and enhance energy. The focus drink is available in Green Original and Blue Zero Calorie, offering consumers an alternative to traditional energy drinks with a refreshing citrus taste.

“It’s been a delight working closely with NERD to bring its product to the Northeast region,” said Tom Zucca, Executive Vice President of L.J. Zucca Inc. “Its unique formula and taste fill a gap within the beverage retailing industry and this immediately drew us to NERD.”

For more information on NERD Focus or to purchase online, visit: www.nerdfocus.com. To find a participating distributor near you, use the NERD Focus store locator: https://nerdfocus.com/pages/store-locator.

About NERD™:

In 2006, a student at the University of Texas at San Antonio on the path to med school witnessed his colleagues rely on highly caffeinated energy drinks with potentially dangerous ingredients to increase mental stamina and focus. With the help of his professors, they created a “Think Drink” and within weeks, had students lining up outside of his campus apartment to purchase his new drink – NERD Focus. NERD™ became established and began selling on college campuses in Texas directly to students, building a grassroots network of distributors and fans. After creating a very loyal following at Texas universities and local retailers, Nerd was acquired by Beverage USA to invest into scaling the beverage brand nationwide.

Media Contact:

Brittany Zoet

Uproar PR for NERD™ Focus

bzoet@uproarpr.com

310-598-8774