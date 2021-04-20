PAC Storage Integration with BOXX Provides Complete Data Center Solution

PAC Storage and BOXX FLEXX Remote Work Platform Provide Data Center Environments with State-of-the-Art Technology

/EIN News/ -- Aliso Viejo, CA, April 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PAC Storage (PAC), a premier developer and manufacturer of data storage solutions, has announced that as an affiliated company of BOXX Technologies, PAC Storage can now provide complete data center solutions, including the BOXX FLEXX data center platform purpose-built for content creation. In related news, PAC Storage was recently selected as one of the “20 Most Promising Data Storage Solution Providers 2021” and “Top 10 Media and Entertainment Solution Companies 2021” by CIO Review magazine.

“As PAC continues to grow and celebrate our second year as a BOXX-affiliated company, our focus remains where it has always been—on our customers,” said PAC CEO Rick Crane. “With new technologies which allow up to 900K IOPS and extreme I/O throughput at a reasonable price, digital content creators can rely on PAC for next generation technology in SAN/NAS storage solutions. Now, through BOXX, we’re also able to introduce customers to FLEXX, a creative hardware system which, along with data storage, provides users with a simplified, end-to-end, data center solution.”

A multi-node, data center-ready system, FLEXX is capable of simultaneously supporting multiple types of compute nodes, providing the highest application performance for engineers, architects, designers, artists, and other professional content creators who are working onsite or remotely. Compute nodes include NVIDIA Virtual Workstation nodes that can be accessed from any connected device, delivering performance previously available only in desk side workstations, as well as multi-CPU render nodes and multi-GPU workstation or render nodes.

With FLEXX, enterprises can provision NVIDIA Virtual Workstations in minutes, enabling remote work creators to stay productive. FLEXX systems are recommended for Autodesk Revit, Maya, 3ds Max, and Arnold, as well as SOLIDWORKS Simulation & Visualize, Chaos V-Ray, and other applications.

Demanding content created with these software applications can be easily and securely stored using PAC Storage SAN or NAS solutions with the capability to scale up or scale out with the various product lines. The latest release, the PAC Storage Scale-Out NAS system, is purpose-built to optimize scalability without impacting performance. PAC systems’ modern design architecture maximizes capacity, while providing faster, stronger enterprise data storage for a variety of workloads.

"Creative assets, which typically include very large data sets, need the power and performance of BOXX,” said Crane, “and because these creative assets require simple, secure, easily accessible storage, the solution is PAC. With our systems and FLEXX in your organization’s data center, you’ll have the most modern, complete, data center platform available.”

About PAC Storage

PAC Storage is an enterprise data storage hardware solution. Since 2005, PAC SAN solutions have been data center cornerstones nationwide for primary, secondary, backup, and disaster recovery. PAC PS storage solutions offer SAN and NAS, and include cloud gateway options. Offering the best price point in the industry, PAC feature-rich solutions are renowned for no single point of failure and scalability to petabytes of on premise storage. Learn more at www.pacstorage.com

About BOXX Technologies

BOXX is the leading innovator of high-performance computer workstations, rendering systems, and servers for engineering, product design, architecture, visual effects, animation, deep learning, and more. For 25 years, BOXX has combined record-setting performance, speed, and reliability with unparalleled industry knowledge to become the trusted choice of creative professionals worldwide. For more information, visit www.boxx.com

