Qgiv Wins 2021 Excellence in Customer Service Award in Organization of the Year Category

/EIN News/ -- Lakeland, FLA., April 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Qgiv, a leading provider of nonprofit fundraising technology, is a winner of the 2021 Excellence in Customer Service Award presented by Business Intelligence Group (BIG). This annual business awards program recognizes those who are helping companies better communicate with their customers to provide a superior level of customer service.

“From day one, our Customer Experience (CX) team has consistently been focused on our clients’ experience and success. We prioritize transparency and meeting our clients where they’re at with unlimited support,” said Jennifer Mansfield, vice president of customer experience at Qgiv. “Our high customer satisfaction rating is based on a survey that follows all client support tickets once they’re closed. After every interaction with a CX team member, clients rate their satisfaction level with our service and provide targeted feedback. That feedback then goes into planning and implementing programs and tools to better serve our entire client base.”

Qgiv’s CX department has a dedicated team that uses chat, live phone support, NPS score tracking, support tickets, interactive workshops, and more to meet and exceed client expectations. Over the years, the Qgiv CX team has evolved to include onboarding, training, and customer success strategies to proactively help nonprofits exceed their goals. In the last five years, Qgiv’s customer satisfaction score has not dipped below 98%. Today, Qgiv’s customer service is the number one reason a client would recommend Qgiv.

“The role of customer service is changing every day, and the winners of this year’s program highlight the people, organizations, and products that are really improving how consumers connect with companies,” said Maria Jimenez, chief nominations officer of BIG.

Organizations from across the globe submitted their customer service teams and leaders for consideration in the BIG Excellence in Customer Service Awards. Nominees were then judged by a select group of business leaders and executives. Details about the Business Intelligence Group’s 2021 Excellence in Customer Service Award and the complete list of winners is available at www.bintelligence.com/excellence-in-customer-service-awards

About the Business Intelligence Group: The Business Intelligence Group was founded with the mission of recognizing true talent and superior performance in the business world. Unlike other industry award programs, these programs are judged by business executives having experience and knowledge. The organization’s proprietary and unique scoring system selectively measures performance across multiple business domains and then rewards those companies whose achievements stand above those of their peers. To learn more visit www.bintelligence.com.

About Qgiv: Qgiv, Inc. is a leading digital fundraising platform founded in 2007. From their headquarters in Lakeland, FL, they currently serve more than 5,000 nonprofit organizations in the United States and Canada. Unlimited access to tools and support, no long-term contracts, and integrations with leading CRM and email tools make it easy for nonprofits to experiment with new technology and grow their digital fundraising programs. Qgiv is committed to helping nonprofits raise more by anticipating and addressing their needs and challenges through customer-led development and close attention to industry best practices. To learn more about the Qgiv platform visit www.qgiv.com.

