First Automotive-Qualified, Single-Chip Solution for Large, Ultrawide Touch Displays now Available

Supporting LCD and OLED displays, Microchip’s latest maXTouch® touchscreen controller reduces integration complexity and cost for ultrawide touch displays up to 45 inches

/EIN News/ -- CHANDLER, Ariz., April 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- To better meet the need for safe, intuitive and easy-to-use user interfaces within automotive vehicles, designers are continuing to consolidate the vehicle’s cluster, center stack and co-driver displays into very wide screens. Streamlining and simplifying system development for these ultrawide screens often seen in electric vehicles (EVs), advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS) and premium vehicles, Microchip Technology Inc. (Nasdaq: MCHP) today announced its maXTouch ® MXT2912TD-UW touchscreen controller . This is the industry’s first automotive-qualified, single-chip solution that addresses display sizes up to 45 inches with a very wide aspect ratio, supporting liquid-crystal display (LCD) and organic light emitting diode (OLED) display technologies.

The MXT2912TD-UW reduces the need for multiple touch controllers within a vehicle’s human machine interface (HMI) display. This single-chip touch controller provides the highest report rate for wide displays and is independent of the display resolution, helping achieve the same smartphone user experience that consumers have come to expect. Also supported by the exceptional signal-to-noise ratio (SNR) intrinsic to maXTouch technology, the MXT2912TD-UW enables detection and tracking of multi-finger touch through thick gloves and a wide variety of overlay materials and thicknesses, even in the presence of moisture.

Driven by the ISO 26262 specification for functional safety in road vehicles, the MXT2912TD-UW contains a variety of safety related features, simplifying the display module system’s path to functional safety certification. These include periodic self-test, touch sensor test, internal Flash and RAM tests, full signal data path integrity checks and additional microprocessor (MPU) core testing. The embedded firmware is developed to Automotive SPICE® processes.

“The automotive industry is driving innovations in interior design, including the integration of sleek human machine interface concepts. Microchip enables these revolutionary designs with our new touch controller, supporting wide aspect ratio touch sensors with our unique and patented technology,” said Fanie Duvenhage, vice president of Microchip’s human machine interface business unit. “Our single-chip solution offers display makers and automotive Tier 1 suppliers simple and known touch solutions for modern vehicle HMI systems, reducing cost, risk and time to market.”

To support its touchscreen controllers, Microchip also offers complementary devices such as low-dropout regulators (LDOs), 8-,16-, and 32-bit microcontrollers (MCUs), controller area network (CAN) and CAN physical layer (PHY) controllers and more.

Development Tools

Software support includes Microchip’s maXTouch Studio development tool and maXTouch Analyzer inspection tool for production line testing. Additionally, Microchip’s application and support centers provide customer support for ultrawide designs around the world, including system and sensor simulation/development, integration as well as system tuning. Development hardware and technical support are provided on request.



Pricing and Availability

The MXT2912TD-UW is available in volume production. For additional information, contact a Microchip sales representative, authorized worldwide distributor or visit Microchip’s website . To purchase products mentioned here, click to order now or contact a Microchip authorized distributor.

Resources

High-res images available through Flickr or editorial contact (feel free to publish):

About Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology Inc. is a leading provider of smart, connected and secure embedded control solutions. Its easy-to-use development tools and comprehensive product portfolio enable customers to create optimal designs which reduce risk while lowering total system cost and time to market. The company’s solutions serve more than 120,000 customers across the industrial, automotive, consumer, aerospace and defense, communications and computing markets. Headquartered in Chandler, Arizona, Microchip offers outstanding technical support along with dependable delivery and quality. For more information, visit the Microchip website at www.microchip.com .

Note: The Microchip name and logo, the Microchip logo and maXTouch are registered trademarks of Microchip Technology Incorporated in the U.S.A. and other countries. All other trademarks mentioned herein are the property of their respective companies.