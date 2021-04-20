Nass Valley Gateway Ltd. (NVG.CN) Announces the Launch of Nass Valley Direct

/EIN News/ -- JEFF ROGERS AND TROY DOOLY WILL LEAD THE LAUNCH OF NASS VALLEY DIRECT, A NATIONWIDE CBD DIRECT SALES PLATFORM



Vancouver, BC, April 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Nass Valley Gateway Ltd., (CSE: “NVG.CN”); (OTC Pink: NSVGF) (Frankfurt: “3NVN”) distributor of top quality, broad and full spectrum CBD products, is pleased current consultant Jeff Rogers and new consultant Troy Dooly, two recognized experts in the industry of CBD direct sales programs, will lead the May 2021 launch of Nass Valley Direct.

NVG chose Rogers and Dooly to design and lead the proprietary platform, Nass Valley Direct, which is a hybrid model focused on primarily developing B2B, and secondarily, B2C direct sales networks across the USA. Rogers said, “This model is a clear differentiator in the industry. It turns our associates’ attention and emphasis from the traditional smaller personal networks to targeting and developing larger volume B2B sales opportunities. Building this platform will also be a catalyst in driving national brand awareness, which is another key performance indicator for Nass Valley Direct.”

“We appreciate the vision, experience, and immediate value that both Jeff and Troy bring to Nass Valley Gateway and look forward to their immediate contributions in leading the launch of our Nass Valley Direct platform,” stated Nass Valley Gateway’s CEO Michael Semler.

About Troy Dooly:

Troy was an external communications, compliance, and compensation plan advisor at Kannaway, a leading CBD direct sales products company. He was former interim COO at ISODIOL, another leading direct sales products company and has advised additional CBD companies on direct sales compliance and messaging within Canadian and USA regulatory requirements. He is the founder of “MLM Help Desk”, the #1 news and information site for the direct selling profession.

About Jeff Rogers:

Jeff was former founder and CEO of Kannaway, the first CBD company that utilized a direct sales approach. They were voted the nation’s top MLM Company of the Year in 2014. He also held leadership positions at Big Dot 1, President Card Global, and Sanki Global, which all relied on significant direct sales programs to drive revenue. For the last 3 years he has been a sought-after consultant in both the CBD and direct sales industries.

ABOUT NASS VALLEY GATEWAY LTD:

Nass Valley Gateway LTD (NVG) is a publicly traded company listed on the CSE, focused on the sales and distribution of organic, non-GMO, CBD products for pet and human consumption. Nass Valley CBD products are sold under the "Nass Valley Gardens" brand, an affiliate, via retail, wholesale, direct sales, and digital sales channels.

We seek Safe Harbor.

Neither the CSE nor its Regulation Services Provider has reviewed or accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of the contents of this news release.

