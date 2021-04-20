Innovative MedTech Announces New Stock Trading Symbol – IMTH – and Provides Corporate Update

/EIN News/ -- BLUE ISLAND, Ill., April 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Innovative MedTech, Inc. (the "Company") (OTC: IMTH), a provider of health and wellness services, today announced it is trading under the new ticker symbol, IMTH. Since the recently announced acquisition of SARAH Adult Day Services, Inc. (“SarahCare”), the Company is focused on health and wellness, particularly in the independent living senior adult market. Subsequently investors should now utilize the new ticker for trading in the company’s securitites.



In addition, management provides the following additional updates:

Following the recent appointment of Dr. Merle Griff as president of the company’s subsidiary, SarahCare, an adult daycare center franchise, the Company intends to aggressively expand its presence both in the U.S. and internationally.

Currently in locations across 13 U.S. states and abroad, the Company is planning on expanding SarahCare’s business model to include in-home senior adult day care services.

The Company is also exploring opportunities to expand its operations beyond daily adult care and into dietary science. The Company will provide updates on these developments as they become available.

Innovative MedTech is also in the process of expanding both its management team and Board of Directors.

About SarahCare

The Company operates 27 unique locations in the United States and internationally in the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia. SarahCare offers seniors daytime care and activities ranging from exercise and medical needs on a daily basis to nursing care and salon services. Those who visit benefit from these services that include specialized dietary menus and engaging social activities allowing them to continue to lead active and enriched lives. The adult day care industry in the U.S. generated $8 billion in 2020 (according to AgingInPlace), and the global elder care services and assistive devices industry is expected to grow from $705.8 billion in 2020 to $914.9 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 5.3%, according to BCC Research.

About Innovative MedTech, Inc.

Innovative MedTech, Inc. is based in Blue Island, IL. The Company is a provider of health and wellness services, including SarahCare, an adult day care center provider. For more information, please visit: https://innovativemedtechinc.com and https://sarahcare.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

Statements in this press release that are not historical are forward-looking statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are only predictions and are not guarantees of future performance and are based on certain assumptions and reflect management's current expectations. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from current expectations and are subject to change at any time. Some of these factors include: general global economic conditions; general industry and market conditions, sector changes and growth rates; uncertainty as to whether our strategies and business plans will yield the expected benefits; increasing competition; availability and cost of capital; the ability to identify, develop and achieve commercial success; the level of expenditures necessary to maintain and improve the quality of services; changes in the economy; changes in laws and regulations, including codes and standards, intellectual property rights, and tax matters; or other matters not anticipated; our ability to secure and maintain strategic relationships and distribution agreements. These and other important factors may cause the Company’s actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from any future results, performance, achievements or plans expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.



Media inquiries:

Michael Friedman

708-925-9424

ir@innovativemedtechinc.com