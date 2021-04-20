Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Simmons Reports First Quarter 2021 Earnings

/EIN News/ -- PINE BLUFF, Ark., April 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Simmons First National Corporation (NASDAQ: SFNC) (the “Company” or “Simmons”) today announced net income of $67.4 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2021, compared to $77.2 million for the same period in 2020, a decrease of $9.8 million, or 12.7%, due in significant part to the difference in the gains on sale of securities recognized during the periods. Diluted earnings per share were $0.62, a decrease of $0.06, or 8.8%, compared to the same period in the prior year. Included in first quarter 2021 results were $634,000 in net after-tax merger-related and net branch right-sizing costs as well as a $4.0 million after-tax gain primarily associated with the sale of branches in Illinois.

Excluding the impact of these items, core earnings were $64.0 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2021, compared to $73.8 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2020, a decrease of $9.8 million, or 13.3%. Core diluted earnings per share were $0.59, a decrease of $0.06, or 9.2%, from the same period in 2020.

“We are very pleased with our solid performance in the first quarter. It reflects the benefit of our diverse operating model,” said George A. Makris, Jr., chairman and CEO of Simmons First National Corporation. “We are still feeling the effects of COVID in the economy. Some industries are still struggling to return to pre-COVID levels of performance and the government’s economic stimulus packages have created a rapid rise in liquidity. Loan demand has been well below historical levels, but we are encouraged by the rebuilding of the pipeline during the first quarter. Asset quality has improved as compared to 2020 and we are optimistic that trend will continue. Based on our current levels of capital and liquidity, we have lending capacity that we have not seen in several years, so Simmons is poised to do our part as the economy continues to return to normal.”

Selected Highlights: 1st Qtr 2021 4th Qtr 2020 1st Qtr 2020
Net income $67.4 million $53.0 million $77.2 million
Diluted earnings per share $0.62 $0.49 $0.68
Return on avg assets 1.20% 0.96% 1.48%
Return on avg common equity 9.20% 7.13% 10.83%
Return on tangible common equity (1) 15.85% 12.48% 19.00%
       
Core earnings (2) $64.0 million $62.0 million $73.8 million
Core diluted earnings per share (2) $0.59 $0.57 $0.65
Core return on avg assets (2) 1.14% 1.13% 1.42%
Core return on avg common equity (2) 8.73% 8.34% 10.35%
Core return on tangible common equity (1)(2) 15.08% 14.51% 18.19%
Efficiency ratio (3) 57.77% 55.27% 57.79%
Adjusted pre-tax, pre-provision earnings (2) $73.1 million $83.1 million $84.4 million


(1)    Return on tangible common equity excludes goodwill and other intangible assets and is a non-GAAP measurement. Please see “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” and “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” below.
(2)    Core figures exclude non-core items and are non-GAAP measurements. Adjusted pre-tax, pre-provision earnings excludes provision for income taxes, provisions for credit losses and unfunded commitments, gains on sales of securities, and other pre-tax, non-core items, and is also a non-GAAP measurement. Please see “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” and “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” below.
(3)    Efficiency ratio is core non-interest expense before foreclosed property expense and amortization of intangibles, as a percent of net interest income (fully taxable equivalent) and non-interest revenues, excluding gains and losses from securities transactions and non-core items, and is a non-GAAP measurement. Please see “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” and “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” below.
     

Loans

($ in billions) 1st Qtr 2021 4th Qtr 2020 1st Qtr 2020
Total loans $12.20 $12.90 $14.37

Total loans were $12.2 billion at March 31, 2021, a decrease of $705.0 million on a linked-quarter basis. Of this decrease, $228.7 million was related to declines in seasonal credit card and agricultural portfolios ($33.4 million), Paycheck Protection Program (“PPP”) loans ($107.1 million) and mortgage warehouse line of credit ($88.2 million). The remaining decrease was related in significant part to planned loan payoffs, normal paydowns and weakened loan demand as a result of the economic uncertainty stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Loan demand appears to be recovering going into the second quarter of 2021. The Company’s total loan pipeline consisting of all loan opportunities was $1.2 billion at March 31, 2021 compared to $674 million at December 31, 2020. Loans approved and ready to close were $284 million as of March 31, 2021.

As of March 31, 2021, the Company had $797.6 million in loans outstanding under the PPP. The change in the total PPP loan balance during the first quarter of 2021 was as follows:

($ in millions) PPP Round 1 PPP Round 2 Total PPP Loans
Beginning balance, January 1, 2021 $904.7 $  - $904.7
PPP loan originations - 227.9 227.9
PPP loan forgiveness and repayments (335.0) - (335.0)
Ending balance, March 31, 2021 $569.7 $227.9 $797.6

Deposits

($ in billions) 1st Qtr 2021 4th Qtr 2020 1st Qtr 2020
Total deposits $18.2 $17.0 $15.6
Non-interest bearing deposits $4.9 $4.5 $3.6
Interest bearing deposits $10.3 $9.7 $8.8
Time deposits $3.0 $2.8 $3.2

Total deposits were $18.2 billion at March 31, 2021, representing increases of $2.6 billion, or 16.9%, since March 31, 2020 and $1.2 billion, or 7.1% since last quarter. The increase in deposit balances was driven in significant part by multiple rounds of economic stimulus legislation and changes in customer spending as a result of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Trends affected by the increasing customer cash balances are paydowns on loans, decreased loan demand, reduced credit card balances and fewer overdraft activities.

Net Interest Income

  1st Qtr
2021 		4th Qtr
2020 		3rd Qtr
2020 		2nd Qtr
2020 		1st Qtr
2020
Loan yield (1) 4.75% 4.74% 4.54% 4.84% 5.19%
Core loan yield (1) (2) 4.53% 4.47% 4.29% 4.52% 4.86%
Security yield (1) 2.36% 2.48% 2.60% 2.50% 2.63%
Cost of interest bearing deposits 0.41% 0.47% 0.54% 0.59% 1.03%
Cost of deposits (3) 0.30% 0.34% 0.39% 0.44% 0.80%
Cost of borrowed funds 1.91% 1.88% 1.85% 1.84% 2.06%
Net interest margin (1) 2.99% 3.22% 3.21% 3.42% 3.68%
Core net interest margin (1) (2) 2.86% 3.04% 3.02% 3.18% 3.42%


(1)   Fully tax equivalent using an effective tax rate of 26.135%.
(2)   Core loan yield and core net interest margin exclude accretion and are non-GAAP measurements. Please see “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” and “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” below.
(3)   Includes non-interest bearing deposits.
     

The Company’s net interest income for the first quarter of 2021 was $146.7 million, a decrease of $20.8 million, or 12.4%, from the same period in 2020. The decrease in net interest income was primarily due to the decline in the loan yield of 44 basis points and the lower average loan balance during the current period. This decrease was partially offset by the 50 basis point decline in the cost of deposits. Loan and deposits yields were impacted by the continuing low interest rate environment during the first quarter of 2021. Included in interest income was the yield accretion recognized on loans acquired of $6.6 million and $11.8 million for the first quarters of 2021 and 2020, respectively.

The loan yield essentially remained flat for the quarter ended March 31, 2021, compared to the fourth quarter of 2020 at 4.75%. The core loan yield, which excludes accretion on acquired loans, was 4.53%, an increase of 6 basis points for the same period. The yield on PPP loans was approximately 5.26% during the first quarter of 2021 (including accretion of net fees), which increased the Company’s overall loan yield by approximately 4 basis points.

Net interest margin (FTE) was 2.99% for the quarter ended March 31, 2021, while core net interest margin, which excludes the accretion, was 2.86% for the same period. The decline in the net interest margin during the first quarter of 2021 was primarily due to an $804 million increase in average cash and cash equivalents. The Company added $1.1 billion to its average investment security portfolio balance during the quarter. The net interest margin during the first quarter of 2021 was affected by additional liquidity and the PPP loans, which decreased the net interest margin by approximately 35 basis points.

Non-Interest Income

Non-interest income for the first quarter of 2021 was $51.9 million, a decrease of $30.5 million compared to the same period in the previous year. The decline in non-interest income was primarily related to the incremental gains on the sale of securities recognized during the first quarter of last year. During the first quarter of 2020, the Company sold approximately $1.0 billion in securities resulting in a gain of $30.1 million, to begin creating additional liquidity in response to the unfolding COVID-19 pandemic. During the first quarter of 2021, the Company generated a gain of $5.5 million on sales of securities.

Debit and credit card fees for the first quarter of 2021 were $9.0 million, an increase of $1.1 million, or 13.3%, compared to the first quarter of 2020. Makris stated, “This increase appears to highlight new consumer habits and the effects of the government economic impact payments.”

Selected Non-Interest Income Items
($ in millions)		 1st Qtr
2021 		4th Qtr
2020 		3rd Qtr
2020 		2nd Qtr
2020 		1st Qtr
2020
Service charges on deposit accounts $9.7 $10.8 $10.4 $8.6 $13.3
Mortgage lending income $6.4 $3.0 $14.0 $12.5 $5.0
SBA lending income $0.2 $0.5 $0.3 $0.2 $0.3
Debit and credit card fees $9.0 $8.7 $8.9 $8.0 $7.9
Gain on sale of securities $5.5 - $22.3 $0.4 $32.1
Other income $10.3 $10.6 $5.4 $9.8 $12.8
           
Core other income (1) $4.8 $10.3 $5.0 $7.6 $6.9


(1)   Core figures exclude non-core items and are non-GAAP measurements. Please see “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” and “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” below.
     

Non-Interest Expense

Non-interest expense for the first quarter of 2021 was $115.4 million, a decrease of $13.5 million compared to the first quarter of 2020. Included in this quarter were $858,000 of pre-tax non-core items for merger-related expenses and branch right-sizing costs. Excluding these expenses, core non-interest expense was $114.5 million for the first quarter of 2021, a decrease of $13.0 million compared to the same period in 2020. The decrease in other operating expenses is related to the realization of expected synergies from the continuous evaluation of the Company’s branch network and the branch sales and closures that began in 2020 and have continued in 2021.

The efficiency ratio for the first quarter of 2021 was 57.77% compared to 57.79% for the same period in 2020.

Selected Non-Interest Expense Items
($ in millions)		 1st Qtr
2021 		4th Qtr
2020 		3rd Qtr
2020 		2nd Qtr
2020 		1st Qtr
2020
Salaries and employee benefits $60.3 $55.8 $61.1 $57.6 $67.9
Merger related costs $0.2 $0.7 $0.9 $1.8 $1.1
Other operating expenses $38.4 $54.3 $38.2 $39.7 $41.8
           
Core salaries and employee benefits(1) $60.3 $55.6 $58.7 $57.2 $67.9
Core merger related costs(1) - - - - -
Core other operating expenses(1) $38.2 $44.1 $38.2 $38.0 $41.6

 

(1)   Core figures exclude non-core items and are non-GAAP measurements. Please see “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” and “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” below.
     

Asset Quality


($ in millions)		 1st Qtr
2021 		4th Qtr
2020 		3rd Qtr
2020 		2nd Qtr
2020 		1st Qtr
2020
Allowance for credit losses on loans to total loans 1.93% 1.85% 1.77% 1.59% 1.69%
Allowance for credit losses on loans to non-performing loans 204% 193% 148% 176% 155%
Non-performing loans to total loans 0.95% 0.96% 1.20% 0.90% 1.09%
Net charge-off ratio (annualized) 0.10% 0.52% 0.16% 1.04% 0.07%
Net charge-off ratio YTD (annualized) 0.10% 0.45% 0.43% 0.56% 0.07%
           
Total non-performing loans $115.5 $123.5 $167.9 $131.9 $157.0
Total other non-performing assets $12.4 $20.4 $14.6 $16.1 $23.0

At March 31, 2021, the allowance for credit losses was $235.1 million. Total non-performing assets at March 31, 2021 decreased $52.1 million from the first quarter of 2020 and decreased $16.0 million from year end. Provision for credit losses for the first quarter of 2021 was $1.4 million, a decrease of $5.5 million, or 79.2%, from the previous quarter.

Foreclosed Assets and Other Real Estate Owned

At March 31, 2021, foreclosed assets and other real estate owned were $11.2 million, a decrease of $9.6 million, or 46.3%, compared to the same period in 2020 and a decrease of $7.2 million, or 39.3% from December 31, 2020. The composition of these assets is divided into three types:        



($ in millions)		 1st Qtr
2021 		4th Qtr
2020 		3rd Qtr
2020 		2nd Qtr
2020 		1st Qtr
2020
Closed bank branches and branch sites $0.5 $0.6 $0.6 $2.7 $8.8
Foreclosed assets – acquired $7.7 $15.3 $9.3 $9.2 $9.2
Foreclosed assets – legacy $3.0 $2.5 $2.7 $2.2 $2.8

Capital

  1st Qtr
2021 		4th Qtr
2020 		3rd Qtr
2020 		2nd Qtr
2020 		1st Qtr
2020
Stockholders’ equity to total assets 12.6% 13.3% 13.7% 13.3% 13.7%
Tangible common equity to tangible assets (1) 7.9% 8.5% 8.7% 8.3% 8.4%
Regulatory common equity tier 1 ratio 14.1% 13.4% 12.6% 11.9% 11.1%
Regulatory tier 1 leverage ratio 9.0% 9.1% 9.1% 8.8% 9.0%
Regulatory tier 1 risk-based capital ratio 14.1% 13.4% 12.6% 11.9% 11.1%
Regulatory total risk-based capital ratio 17.5% 16.8% 15.8% 14.9% 14.1%

 

(1)   Tangible common equity to tangible assets is a non-GAAP measurement. Please see “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” and “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” below.
     

At March 31, 2021, common stockholders' equity was $2.9 billion. Book value per share was $27.04 and tangible book value per share was $16.13 at March 31, 2021, compared to $27.53 and $16.56, respectively, at December 31, 2020. The ratio of stockholders’ equity to total assets was 12.6% at March 31, 2021, compared to 13.3% at December 31, 2020, while tangible common equity to tangible assets was 7.9% at March 31, 2021, compared to 8.5% at the previous year-end.

During the first quarter of 2021, the Company repurchased approximately 131,000 shares of its common stock at an average price per share of $23.53. Market conditions and capital needs will drive the decisions regarding additional, future stock repurchases.

Simmons First National Corporation

Simmons First National Corporation is a financial holding company headquartered in Pine Bluff, Arkansas, with total consolidated assets of approximately $23.3 billion as of March 31, 2021. The Company, through its subsidiaries, conducts financial operations in Arkansas, Kansas, Missouri, Oklahoma, Tennessee and Texas and offers comprehensive financial solutions delivered with a client-centric approach. The Company’s common stock is listed on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the symbol “SFNC.”

Conference Call

Management will conduct a live conference call to review this information beginning at 9:00 a.m. CDT today, Tuesday, April 20, 2021. Interested persons can listen to this call by dialing toll-free 1-866-298-7926 (United States and Canada only) and asking for the Simmons First National Corporation conference call, conference ID 1443639. In addition, the call will be available live or in recorded version on the Company’s website at www.simmonsbank.com for at least 60 days.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release contains financial information determined by methods other than in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”). The Company’s management uses these non-GAAP financial measures in their analysis of the Company’s performance. These measures adjust GAAP performance measures to, among other things, include the tax benefit associated with revenue items that are tax-exempt, as well as exclude from income available to common shareholders, non-interest income, and non-interest expense certain income and expenses related to significant non-core activities, including merger-related expenses, gain on sale of branches, early retirement program expenses and net branch right-sizing expenses. In addition, the Company also presents certain figures based on tangible common stockholders’ equity, tangible assets and tangible book value, which exclude goodwill and other intangible assets. The Company further presents certain figures that are exclusive of the impact of PPP loans. The Company’s management believes that these non-GAAP financial measures are useful to investors because they, among other things, present the results of the Company’s ongoing operations without the effect of mergers or other items not central to the Company’s ongoing business, as well as normalize for tax effects. Management, therefore, believes presentations of these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful supplemental information that is essential to a proper understanding of the operating results of the Company’s core businesses, and management uses these non-GAAP financial measures to assess the performance of the Company’s core businesses as related to prior financial periods. These non-GAAP disclosures should not be viewed as a substitute for operating results determined in accordance with GAAP, nor are they necessarily comparable to non-GAAP performance measures that may be presented by other companies. Where non-GAAP financial measures are used, the comparable GAAP financial measure, as well as the reconciliation to the comparable GAAP financial measure, can be found in the tables of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements

Some of the statements in this news release may not be based on historical facts and should be considered “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, statements made in Mr. Makris’s quotes, may be identified by reference to future periods or by the use of forward-looking terminology, such as “believe,” “budget,” “expect,” “foresee,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “indicate,” “target,” “estimate,” “plan,” “project,” “continue,” “contemplate,” “positions,” “prospects,” “predict,” or “potential,” by future conditional verbs such as “will,” “would,” “should,” “could,” “might” or “may,” or by variations of such words or by similar expressions. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements relating to Simmons’ future growth, lending capacity and lending activity, revenue, assets, asset quality, profitability, net interest margin, non-interest revenue, share repurchase program, acquisition strategy, digital banking initiatives, the Company’s ability to recruit and retain key employees, the benefits associated with the Company’s early retirement program, branch closures and branch sales, the adequacy of the allowance for credit losses, the ability of the Company to manage the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, and the impacts of the Company’s and its customers participation in the PPP. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date of this news release, and Simmons undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that occur after the date of this news release. By nature, forward-looking statements are based on various assumptions and involve inherent risk and uncertainties. Various factors, including, but not limited to, changes in economic conditions, credit quality, interest rates, loan demand, deposit flows, real estate values, the assumptions used in making the forward-looking statements, the securities markets generally or the price of Simmons common stock specifically, and information technology affecting the financial industry; the effect of steps the Company takes and has taken in response to the COVID-19 pandemic; the severity and duration of the pandemic, including the effectiveness of vaccination efforts; the pace of recovery when the pandemic subsides and the heightened impact it has on many of the risks described herein; the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on, among other things, the Company’s operations, liquidity, and credit quality; general economic and market conditions; unemployment; claims, damages, and fines related to litigation or government actions, including litigation or actions arising from the Company’s participation in and administration of programs related to the COVID-19 pandemic (including, among other things, the PPP loan program authorized by the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act); changes in accounting principles relating to loan loss recognition (current expected credit losses, or CECL); the Company’s ability to manage and successfully integrate its mergers and acquisitions; cyber threats, attacks or events; reliance on third parties for key services; government legislation; and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements. Additional information on factors that might affect the Company’s financial results is included in the Company’s Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020, which has been filed with, and is available from, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

FOR MORE INFORMATION CONTACT:
Stephen C. Massanelli
EVP, Chief Administrative Officer
Simmons First National Corporation
steve.massanelli@simmonsbank.com

           
Simmons First National Corporation         SFNC
 		 
Consolidated End of Period Balance Sheets          
For the Quarters Ended   Mar 31       Dec 31       Sep 30       Jun 30       Mar 31  
(Unaudited)   2021       2020       2020       2020       2020  
($ in thousands)                                      
ASSETS                                      
Cash and non-interest bearing balances due from banks $ 227,713     $ 217,499     $ 382,691     $ 234,998     $ 244,123  
Interest bearing balances due from banks and federal funds sold   3,677,750       3,254,653       2,139,440       2,310,162       1,493,076  
Cash and cash equivalents   3,905,463       3,472,152       2,522,131       2,545,160       1,737,199  
Interest bearing balances due from banks - time   1,334       1,579       4,061       4,561       4,309  
Investment securities - held-to-maturity   609,500       333,031       47,102       51,720       53,968  
Investment securities - available-for-sale   4,528,348       3,473,598       2,607,288       2,496,896       2,466,640  
Mortgage loans held for sale   63,655       137,378       192,729       120,034       49,984  
Other assets held for sale   100       100       389       399       115,315  
Loans:                                      
Loans   12,195,873       12,900,897       14,017,442       14,606,900       14,374,277  
Allowance for credit losses on loans   (235,116 )     (238,050 )     (248,251 )     (231,643 )     (243,195 )
Net loans   11,960,757       12,662,847       13,769,191       14,375,257       14,131,082  
Premises and equipment   427,540       441,692       470,491       478,896       484,990  
Premises held for sale   13,613       15,008       4,486       4,576       -  
Foreclosed assets and other real estate owned   11,168       18,393       12,590       14,111       20,805  
Interest receivable   71,359       72,597       77,352       79,772       57,039  
Bank owned life insurance   257,152       255,630       257,718       256,643       255,197  
Goodwill   1,075,305       1,075,305       1,075,305       1,064,765       1,064,978  
Other intangible assets   107,091       111,110       114,460       117,823       121,673  
Other assets   315,732       289,332       282,102       293,071       278,173  
Total assets $ 23,348,117     $ 22,359,752     $ 21,437,395     $ 21,903,684     $ 20,841,352  
                                       
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY                                      
Deposits:                                      
Non-interest bearing transaction accounts $ 4,884,667     $ 4,482,091     $ 4,451,385     $ 4,608,098     $ 3,572,244  
Interest bearing transaction accounts and savings deposits   10,279,997       9,672,608       8,993,255       8,978,045       8,840,678  
Time deposits   3,024,724       2,832,327       2,802,007       3,029,975       3,146,811  
Total deposits   18,189,388       16,987,026       16,246,647       16,616,118       15,559,733  
Federal funds purchased and securities sold                                      
under agreements to repurchase   323,053       299,111       313,694       387,025       377,859  
Other borrowings   1,340,467       1,342,067       1,342,769       1,393,689       1,396,829  
Subordinated notes and debentures   383,008       382,874       382,739       382,604       388,396  
Other liabilities held for sale   -       154,620       -       -       58,405  
Accrued interest and other liabilities   181,426       217,398       209,305       219,545       214,730  
Total liabilities   20,417,342       19,383,096       18,495,154       18,998,981       17,995,952  
                                       
Stockholders' equity:                                      
Preferred stock   767       767       767       767       767  
Common stock   1,083       1,081       1,090       1,090       1,090  
Surplus   2,017,188       2,014,076       2,032,372       2,029,383       2,026,420  
Undivided profits   948,913       901,006       866,503       819,153       778,893  
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss):                                      
Unrealized (depreciation) accretion on AFS securities   (37,176 )     59,726       41,509       54,310       38,230  
Total stockholders' equity   2,930,775       2,976,656       2,942,241       2,904,703       2,845,400  
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 23,348,117     $ 22,359,752     $ 21,437,395     $ 21,903,684     $ 20,841,352  
                                       


Simmons First National Corporation         SFNC  
Consolidated Statements of Income - Quarter-to-Date          
For the Quarters Ended   Mar 31     Dec 31     Sep 30     Jun 30     Mar 31  
(Unaudited)   2021     2020     2020     2020     2020  
($ in thousands, except per share data)                              
INTEREST INCOME                              
   Loans (including fees) $ 146,424   $ 160,115   $ 163,180   $ 176,910   $ 187,566  
   Interest bearing balances due from banks and federal funds sold   798     716     623     603     2,441  
   Investment securities   21,573     17,207     14,910     13,473     18,943  
   Mortgage loans held for sale   639     1,070     1,012     668     281  
           TOTAL INTEREST INCOME   169,434     179,108     179,725     191,654     209,231  
INTEREST EXPENSE                              
   Time deposits   7,091     7,835     9,437     10,803     13,323  
   Other deposits   6,088     6,536     6,769     7,203     17,954  
   Federal funds purchased and securities                              
     sold under agreements to repurchase   245     284     335     337     759  
   Other borrowings   4,802     4,869     4,943     4,963     4,877  
   Subordinated notes and debentures   4,527     4,624     4,631     4,667     4,835  
           TOTAL INTEREST EXPENSE   22,753     24,148     26,115     27,973     41,748  
NET INTEREST INCOME   146,681     154,960     153,610     163,681     167,483  
   Provision for credit losses   1,445     6,943     22,981     21,915     23,134  
NET INTEREST INCOME AFTER PROVISION                              
   FOR CREDIT LOSSES   145,236     148,017     130,629     141,766     144,349  
NON-INTEREST INCOME                              
   Trust income   6,666     6,557     6,744     7,253     7,151  
   Service charges on deposit accounts   9,715     10,799     10,385     8,570     13,328  
   Other service charges and fees   1,922     1,783     1,764     1,489     1,588  
   Mortgage lending income   6,447     2,993     13,971     12,459     5,046  
   SBA lending income   240     484     304     245     296  
   Investment banking income   695     676     557     571     877  
   Debit and credit card fees   8,964     8,710     8,850     7,996     7,914  
   Bank owned life insurance income   1,523     1,481     1,591     1,445     1,298  
   Gain on sale of securities, net   5,471     16     22,305     390     32,095  
   Other income   10,260     10,557     5,380     9,809     12,801  
           TOTAL NON-INTEREST INCOME   51,903     44,056     71,851     50,227     82,394  
NON-INTEREST EXPENSE                              
   Salaries and employee benefits   60,340     55,762     61,144     57,644     67,924  
   Occupancy expense, net   9,300     9,182     9,647     9,217     9,510  
   Furniture and equipment expense   5,415     5,940     6,231     6,144     5,723  
   Other real estate and foreclosure expense   343     551     602     274     325  
   Deposit insurance   1,308     1,627     2,244     2,838     2,475  
   Merger-related costs   233     731     902     1,830     1,068  
   Other operating expenses   38,417     54,342     38,179     39,651     41,788  
           TOTAL NON-INTEREST EXPENSE   115,356     128,135     118,949     117,598     128,813  
NET INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES   81,783     63,938     83,531     74,395     97,930  
   Provision for income taxes   14,363     10,970     17,633     15,593     20,694  
NET INCOME   67,420     52,968     65,898     58,802     77,236  
   Preferred stock dividends   13     13     13     13     13  
NET INCOME AVAILABLE TO COMMON STOCKHOLDERS $ 67,407   $ 52,955   $ 65,885   $ 58,789   $ 77,223  
BASIC EARNINGS PER SHARE $ 0.62   $ 0.49   $ 0.60   $ 0.54   $ 0.68  
DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $ 0.62   $ 0.49   $ 0.60   $ 0.54   $ 0.68  
                               


Simmons First National Corporation         SFNC  
Consolidated Risk-Based Capital          
For the Quarters Ended   Mar 31       Dec 31       Sep 30       Jun 30       Mar 31  
(Unaudited)   2021       2020       2020       2020       2020  
($ in thousands)                                      
Tier 1 capital                                      
Stockholders' equity $ 2,930,775     $ 2,976,656     $ 2,942,241     $ 2,904,703     $ 2,845,400  
CECL transition provision (1)   131,637       131,430       134,798       130,480       134,558  
Disallowed intangible assets, net of deferred tax   (1,159,720 )     (1,163,797 )     (1,167,357 )     (1,160,385 )     (1,164,038 )
Unrealized loss (gain) on AFS securities   37,176       (59,726 )     (41,509 )     (54,310 )     (38,230 )
Total Tier 1 capital   1,939,868       1,884,563       1,868,173       1,820,488       1,777,690  
                                       
Tier 2 capital                                      
Trust preferred securities and subordinated debt   383,008       382,874       382,739       382,604       388,396  
Qualifying allowance for loan losses and                                      
reserve for unfunded commitments   87,251       89,546       96,734       83,780       96,015  
Total Tier 2 capital   470,259       472,420       479,473       466,384       484,411  
Total risk-based capital $ 2,410,127     $ 2,356,983     $ 2,347,646     $ 2,286,872     $ 2,262,101  
                                       
Risk weighted assets $ 13,771,244     $ 14,048,608     $ 14,878,932     $ 15,362,175     $ 16,012,233  
                                       
Adjusted average assets for leverage ratio $ 21,668,406     $ 20,765,127     $ 20,652,454     $ 20,742,824     $ 19,832,219  
                                       
Ratios at end of quarter                                      
Equity to assets   12.55 %     13.31 %     13.72 %     13.26 %     13.65 %
Tangible common equity to tangible assets (2)   7.88 %     8.45 %     8.65 %     8.31 %     8.44 %
Common equity Tier 1 ratio (CET1)   14.08 %     13.41 %     12.55 %     11.85 %     11.10 %
Tier 1 leverage ratio   8.95 %     9.08 %     9.05 %     8.78 %     8.96 %
Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio   14.09 %     13.41 %     12.56 %     11.85 %     11.10 %
Total risk-based capital ratio   17.50 %     16.78 %     15.78 %     14.89 %     14.13 %
                                       
(1) The Company has elected to use the CECL transition provision allowed for in the year of adopting ASC 326.
(2) Calculations of tangible common equity to tangible assets and the reconciliations to GAAP are included in the schedules accompanying this release.
           


Simmons First National Corporation       SFNC  
Consolidated Investment Securities                              
For the Quarters Ended   Mar 31     Dec 31     Sep 30     Jun 30     Mar 31  
(Unaudited)   2021     2020     2020     2020     2020  
($ in thousands)                              
Investment Securities - End of Period                              
Held-to-Maturity                              
U.S. Government agencies $ 77,396   $ -   $ -   $ -   $ -  
Mortgage-backed securities   47,988     22,354     24,297     25,980     27,121  
State and political subdivisions   484,116     310,109     21,930     24,777     25,985  
Other securities   -     568     875     963     862  
Total held-to-maturity (net of credit losses)   609,500     333,031     47,102     51,720     53,968  
Available-for-Sale                              
U.S. Treasury $ 600   $ -   $ -   $ -   $ 424,989  
U.S. Government agencies   487,679     477,237     471,973     210,921     161,289  
Mortgage-backed securities   2,133,086     1,394,936     903,687     1,154,086     1,179,837  
State and political subdivisions   1,571,910     1,470,723     1,133,006     1,054,068     678,243  
Other securities   335,073     130,702     98,622     77,821     22,282  
Total available-for-sale (net of credit losses)   4,528,348     3,473,598     2,607,288     2,496,896     2,466,640  
Total investment securities (net of credit losses) $ 5,137,848   $ 3,806,629   $ 2,654,390   $ 2,548,616   $ 2,520,608  
Fair value - HTM investment securities $ 597,694   $ 341,925   $ 49,064   $ 53,751   $ 55,714  
                               
Investment Securities - QTD Average                              
Taxable securities $ 2,471,291   $ 1,757,234   $ 1,534,742   $ 1,642,083   $ 2,324,188  
Tax exempt securities   1,919,919     1,528,127     1,155,099     866,944     900,223  
Total investment securities - QTD average $ 4,391,210   $ 3,285,361   $ 2,689,841   $ 2,509,027   $ 3,224,411  
                               


Simmons First National Corporation       SFNC  
Consolidated Loans                              
For the Quarters Ended   Mar 31     Dec 31     Sep 30     Jun 30     Mar 31  
(Unaudited)   2021     2020     2020     2020     2020  
($ in thousands)                              
Loan Portfolio - End of Period                              
Consumer                              
Credit cards $ 175,458   $ 188,845   $ 180,848   $ 184,348   $ 188,596  
Other consumer   172,965     202,379     182,768     214,024     267,870  
Total consumer   348,423     391,224     363,616     398,372     456,466  
Real Estate                              
Construction   1,451,841     1,596,255     1,853,360     2,010,256     2,024,118  
Single-family residential   1,730,056     1,880,673     1,997,070     2,207,087     2,343,543  
Other commercial real estate   5,638,010     5,746,863     6,132,823     6,316,444     6,466,104  
Total real estate   8,819,907     9,223,791     9,983,253     10,533,787     10,833,765  
Commercial                              
Commercial   2,444,700     2,574,386     2,907,798     3,038,216     2,314,472  
Agricultural   155,921     175,905     241,687     217,715     191,535  
Total commercial   2,600,621     2,750,291     3,149,485     3,255,931     2,506,007  
Other   426,922     535,591     521,088     418,810     578,039  
Total Loans $ 12,195,873   $ 12,900,897   $ 14,017,442   $ 14,606,900   $ 14,374,277  
                               


Simmons First National Corporation         SFNC  
Consolidated Allowance and Asset Quality                                      
For the Quarters Ended   Mar 31       Dec 31       Sep 30       Jun 30       Mar 31  
(Unaudited)   2021       2020       2020       2020       2020  
($ in thousands)                                      
Allowance for Credit Losses on Loans                                      
Beginning balance, prior to adoption of ASC 326                                 $ 68,244  
Impact of adopting ASC 326 (1)                                 $ 151,377  
Beginning balance, after adoption of ASC 326 $ 238,050     $ 248,251     $ 231,641     $ 243,195     $ 219,621  
                                       
Loans charged off                                      
Credit cards   1,003       787       832       1,053       1,441  
Other consumer   731       960       1,091       592       1,379  
Real estate   1,687       10,415       1,153       1,824       396  
Commercial   830       8,199       4,327       35,687       523  
Total loans charged off   4,251       20,361       7,403       39,156       3,739  
                                       
Recoveries of loans previously charged off                                      
Credit cards   290       241       276       272       225  
Other consumer   314       355       366       301       443  
Real estate   403       431       120       253       101  
Commercial   310       1,835       936       98       347  
Total recoveries   1,317       2,862       1,698       924       1,116  
Net loans charged off   2,934       17,499       5,705       38,232       2,623  
Provision for credit losses on loans   -       7,298       22,315       26,678       26,197  
Balance, end of quarter $ 235,116     $ 238,050     $ 248,251     $ 231,641     $ 243,195  
                                       
Non-performing assets                                      
Non-performing loans                                      
Nonaccrual loans $ 114,856     $ 122,879     $ 167,713     $ 131,383     $ 155,863  
Loans past due 90 days or more   635       578       174       494       1,160  
Total non-performing loans   115,491       123,457       167,887       131,877       157,023  
Other non-performing assets                                      
Foreclosed assets and other real estate owned   11,168       18,393       12,590       14,111       20,805  
Other non-performing assets   1,229       2,016       1,983       2,008       2,169  
Total other non-performing assets   12,397       20,409       14,573       16,119       22,974  
Total non-performing assets $ 127,888     $ 143,866     $ 182,460     $ 147,996     $ 179,997  
Performing TDRs (troubled debt restructurings) $ 3,804     $ 3,138     $ 3,379     $ 3,960     $ 4,110  
                                       
Ratios                                      
Allowance for credit losses on loans to total loans   1.93 %     1.85 %     1.77 %     1.59 %     1.69 %
Allowance for credit losses to non-performing loans   204 %     193 %     148 %     176 %     155 %
Non-performing loans to total loans   0.95 %     0.96 %     1.20 %     0.90 %     1.09 %
Non-performing assets (including performing TDRs)                                      
to total assets   0.56 %     0.66 %     0.87 %     0.69 %     0.88 %
Non-performing assets to total assets   0.55 %     0.64 %     0.85 %     0.68 %     0.86 %
Annualized net charge offs to total loans   0.10 %     0.52 %     0.16 %     1.04 %     0.07 %
Annualized net credit card charge offs to                                      
total credit card loans   1.39 %     1.15 %     1.20 %     1.67 %     2.29 %
                                       
(1) The Company adopted ASC 326.effective January 1, 2020.        
           


Simmons First National Corporation                   SFNC
Consolidated - Average Balance Sheet and Net Interest Income Analysis            
For the Quarters Ended                                                    
(Unaudited)                                                    
  Three Months Ended
Mar 2021		   Three Months Ended
Dec 2020		   Three Months Ended
Mar 2020
($ in thousands) Average
Balance
 		  Income/
Expense
 		  Yield/
Rate 		   Average
Balance
 		  Income/
Expense
 		  Yield/
Rate 		   Average
Balance
 		  Income/
Expense
 		  Yield/
Rate
ASSETS                                                    
Earning assets:                                                    
   Interest bearing balances due from banks                                                    
     and federal funds sold $ 3,477,989   $ 798   0.09 %   $ 2,651,938   $ 716   0.11 %   $ 764,639   $ 2,441   1.28 %
   Investment securities - taxable   2,471,291     10,120   1.66 %     1,757,234     7,720   1.75 %     2,324,188     12,752   2.21 %
   Investment securities - non-taxable (FTE)   1,919,919     15,439   3.26 %     1,528,127     12,778   3.33 %     900,223     8,315   3.71 %
   Mortgage loans held for sale   97,409     639   2.66 %     179,275     1,070   2.37 %     43,588     281   2.59 %
   Loans - including fees (FTE)   12,518,300     146,601   4.75 %     13,457,077     160,306   4.74 %     14,548,853     187,747   5.19 %
      Total interest earning assets (FTE)   20,484,908     173,597   3.44 %     19,573,651     182,590   3.71 %     18,581,491     211,536   4.58 %
   Non-earning assets   2,253,913                 2,278,443                 2,338,732            
     Total assets $ 22,738,821               $ 21,852,094               $ 20,920,223            
                                                     
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY                                                    
Interest bearing liabilities:                                                    
   Interest bearing transaction and                                                    
     savings accounts $ 10,093,868   $ 6,088   0.24 %   $ 9,389,570   $ 6,536   0.28 %   $ 9,005,701   $ 17,954   0.80 %
   Time deposits   3,043,000     7,091   0.95 %     2,823,166     7,835   1.10 %     3,150,909     13,323   1.70 %
      Total interest bearing deposits   13,136,868     13,179   0.41 %     12,212,736     14,371   0.47 %     12,156,610     31,277   1.03 %
   Federal funds purchased and securities                                                    
     sold under agreement to repurchase   307,540     245   0.32 %     340,333     284   0.33 %     330,902     759   0.92 %
   Other borrowings   1,341,059     4,802   1.45 %     1,342,403     4,869   1.44 %     1,320,245     4,877   1.49 %
   Subordinated notes and debentures   382,943     4,527   4.79 %     382,808     4,624   4.81 %     388,330     4,835   5.01 %
      Total interest bearing liabilities   15,168,410     22,753   0.61 %     14,278,280     24,148   0.67 %     14,196,087     41,748   1.18 %
Non-interest bearing liabilities:                                                    
   Non-interest bearing deposits   4,419,136                 4,413,168                 3,602,678            
   Other liabilities   177,819                 204,014                 251,514            
      Total liabilities   19,765,365                 18,895,462                 18,050,279            
Stockholders' equity   2,973,456                 2,956,632                 2,869,944            
      Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 22,738,821               $ 21,852,094               $ 20,920,223            
Net interest income (FTE)       $ 150,844               $ 158,442               $ 169,788      
Net interest spread (FTE)             2.83 %               3.04 %               3.40 %
Net interest margin (FTE) - quarter-to-date             2.99 %               3.22 %               3.68 %
                                                     
Net interest margin (FTE) - year-to-date             2.99 %               3.38 %               3.68 %
                                                     
Core net interest margin (FTE) - quarter-to-date (1)             2.86 %               3.04 %               3.42 %
Core loan yield (FTE) - quarter-to-date (1)             4.53 %               4.47 %               4.86 %
                                                     
Core net interest margin (FTE) - year-to-date (1)             2.86 %               3.16 %               3.42 %
Core loan yield (FTE) - year-to-date (1)             4.53 %               4.54 %               4.86 %
                                                     
(1) Calculations of core net interest margin and core loan yield and the reconciliations to GAAP are included in the schedules accompanying this release.
                       


Simmons First National Corporation       SFNC
 		 
Consolidated - Selected Financial Data          
For the Quarters Ended   Mar 31       Dec 31       Sep 30       Jun 30       Mar 31  
(Unaudited)   2021       2020       2020       2020       2020  
($ in thousands, except share data)                                      
QUARTER-TO-DATE                                      
Financial Highlights - GAAP                                      
Net Income $ 67,407     $ 52,955     $ 65,885     $ 58,789     $ 77,223  
Diluted earnings per share   0.62       0.49       0.60       0.54       0.68  
Return on average assets   1.20 %     0.96 %     1.20 %     1.08 %     1.48 %
Return on average common equity   9.20 %     7.13 %     8.91 %     8.21 %     10.83 %
Return on tangible common equity   15.85 %     12.48 %     15.45 %     14.55 %     19.00 %
Net interest margin (FTE)   2.99 %     3.22 %     3.21 %     3.42 %     3.68 %
FTE adjustment   4,163       3,482       2,864       2,350       2,305  
Amortization of intangibles   3,344       3,351       3,362       3,369       3,413  
Amortization of intangibles, net of taxes   2,470       2,475       2,483       2,489       2,521  
Average diluted shares outstanding   108,655,293       108,888,264       109,207,294       109,130,866       113,137,223  
Shares repurchased under plan   130,916       1,034,364       -       -       4,922,336  
Average price of shares repurchased   23.53       19.36       -       -       18.96  
Cash dividends declared per common share   0.18       0.17       0.17       0.17       0.17  
Financial Highlights - Core (non-GAAP)                                      
Core earnings (excludes non-core items) (1) $ 63,995     $ 61,977     $ 68,338     $ 60,147     $ 73,838  
Core diluted earnings per share (1)   0.59       0.57       0.63       0.55       0.65  
Core net interest margin (FTE) (2)   2.86 %     3.04 %     3.02 %     3.18 %     3.42 %
Accretable yield on acquired loans   6,630       8,999       8,948       11,723       11,837  
Efficiency ratio (1)   57.77 %     55.27 %     54.12 %     51.46 %     57.79 %
Core return on average assets (1)   1.14 %     1.13 %     1.25 %     1.11 %     1.42 %
Core return on average common equity (1)   8.73 %     8.34 %     9.24 %     8.40 %     10.35 %
Core return on tangible common equity (1)   15.08 %     14.51 %     16.00 %     14.87 %     18.19 %
YEAR-TO-DATE                                      
Financial Highlights - GAAP                                      
Net Income $ 67,407     $ 254,852     $ 201,897     $ 136,012     $ 77,223  
Diluted earnings per share   0.62       2.31       1.83       1.22       0.68  
Return on average assets   1.20 %     1.18 %     1.25 %     1.28 %     1.48 %
Return on average common equity   9.20 %     8.72 %     9.27 %     9.45 %     10.83 %
Return on tangible common equity   15.85 %     15.25 %     16.19 %     16.57 %     19.00 %
Net interest margin (FTE)   2.99 %     3.38 %     3.43 %     3.55 %     3.68 %
FTE adjustment   4,163       11,001       7,519       4,655       2,305  
Amortization of intangibles   3,344       13,495       10,144       6,782       3,413  
Amortization of intangibles, net of taxes   2,470       9,968       7,493       5,010       2,521  
Average diluted shares outstanding   108,655,293       110,173,661       110,480,508       111,083,999       113,137,223  
Cash dividends declared per common share   0.18       0.68       0.51       0.34       0.17  
Financial Highlights - Core (non-GAAP)                                      
Core earnings (excludes non-core items) (1) $ 63,995     $ 264,300     $ 202,323     $ 133,985     $ 73,838  
Core diluted earnings per share (1)   0.59       2.40       1.83       1.21       0.65  
Core net interest margin (FTE) (2)   2.86 %     3.16 %     3.20 %     3.30 %     3.42 %
Accretable yield on acquired loans   6,630       41,507       32,508       23,560       11,837  
Efficiency ratio (1)   57.77 %     54.66 %     54.46 %     54.62 %     57.79 %
Core return on average assets (1)   1.14 %     1.22 %     1.26 %     1.26 %     1.42 %
Core return on average common equity (1)   8.73 %     9.05 %     9.29 %     9.31 %     10.35 %
Core return on tangible common equity (1)   15.08 %     15.79 %     16.22 %     16.33 %     18.19 %
END OF PERIOD                                      
Book value per share $ 27.04     $ 27.53     $ 26.98     $ 26.64     $ 26.11  
Tangible book value per share   16.13       16.56       16.07       15.79       15.22  
Shares outstanding   108,345,732       108,077,662       109,023,781       108,994,389       108,966,331  
Full-time equivalent employees   2,962       2,923       2,904       2,939       3,079  
Total number of financial centers   198       204       226       226       240  
                                       
(1) Core earnings exclude non-core items, which is a non-GAAP measurement. Reconciliations to GAAP are included in the schedules accompanying this release.
(2) Excludes accretable yield adjustment on loans, which is a non-GAAP measurement. Reconciliations to GAAP are included in the schedules accompanying this release.
           


Simmons First National Corporation       SFNC
 		 
Reconciliation Of Non-GAAP Financial Measures - Core Earnings - Quarter-to-Date  
For the Quarters Ended   Mar 31       Dec 31       Sep 30       Jun 30       Mar 31  
(Unaudited)   2021       2020       2020       2020       2020  
($ in thousands, except per share data)                                      
QUARTER-TO-DATE                                      
Net Income $ 67,407     $ 52,955     $ 65,885     $ 58,789     $ 77,223  
Non-core items                                      
Gain on sale of branches   (5,477 )     (275 )     -       (2,204 )     (5,889 )
Merger-related costs   233       731       902       1,830       1,068  
Early retirement program   -       62       2,346       493       -  
Branch right-sizing (net)   625       11,696       72       1,721       238  
Tax effect (1)   1,207       (3,192 )     (867 )     (482 )     1,198  
Net non-core items   (3,412 )     9,022       2,453       1,358       (3,385 )
Core earnings (non-GAAP) $ 63,995     $ 61,977     $ 68,338     $ 60,147     $ 73,838  
                                       
Diluted earnings per share $ 0.62     $ 0.49     $ 0.60     $ 0.54     $ 0.68  
Non-core items                                      
Gain on sale of branches   (0.05 )     -       -       (0.02 )     (0.05 )
Merger-related costs   -       -       0.01       0.02       0.01  
Early retirement program   -       -       0.02       -       -  
Branch right-sizing (net)   0.01       0.11       -       0.02       -  
Tax effect (1)   0.01       (0.03 )     -       (0.01 )     0.01  
Net non-core items   (0.03 )     0.08       0.03       0.01       (0.03 )
Core diluted earnings per share (non-GAAP) $ 0.59     $ 0.57     $ 0.63     $ 0.55     $ 0.65  
                                       
(1) Effective tax rate of 26.135%.                                      
                                       
Reconciliation of Selected Non-Core Non-Interest Income and Expense Items (non-GAAP)  
           
QUARTER-TO-DATE                                      
Other income $ 10,260     $ 10,557     $ 5,380     $ 9,809     $ 12,801  
Non-core items (1)   (5,477 )     (275 )     (370 )     (2,204 )     (5,889 )
Core other income (non-GAAP) $ 4,783     $ 10,282     $ 5,010     $ 7,605     $ 6,912  
                                       
Non-interest expense $ 115,356     $ 128,135     $ 118,949     $ 117,598     $ 128,813  
Non-core items (1)   (858 )     (12,489 )     (3,690 )     (4,044 )     (1,306 )
Core non-interest expense (non-GAAP) $ 114,498     $ 115,646     $ 115,259     $ 113,554     $ 127,507  
                                       
Salaries and employee benefits $ 60,340     $ 55,762     $ 61,144     $ 57,644     $ 67,924  
Non-core items (1)   -       (144 )     (2,448 )     (493 )     -  
Core salaries and employee benefits (non-GAAP) $ 60,340     $ 55,618     $ 58,696     $ 57,151     $ 67,924  
                                       
Merger related costs $ 233     $ 731     $ 902     $ 1,830     $ 1,068  
Non-core items (1)   (233 )     (731 )     (902 )     (1,830 )     (1,068 )
Core merger related costs (non-GAAP) $ -     $ -     $ -     $ -     $ -  
                                       
Other operating expenses $ 38,417     $ 54,342     $ 38,179     $ 39,651     $ 41,788  
Non-core items (1)   (208 )     (10,270 )     (11 )     (1,662 )     (212 )
Core other operating expenses (non-GAAP) $ 38,209     $ 44,072     $ 38,168     $ 37,989     $ 41,576  
                                       
(1) Non-core items include gain on sale of branches, merger related costs, early retirement program expenses and branch right-sizing costs.
           


Simmons First National Corporation         SFNC  
Reconciliation Of Non-GAAP Financial Measures - Core Earnings - Year-to-Date  
For the Quarters Ended   Mar 31       Dec 31       Sep 30       Jun 30       Mar 31  
(Unaudited)   2021       2020       2020       2020       2020  
($ in thousands, except per share data)                                      
YEAR-TO-DATE                                      
Net Income $ 67,407     $ 254,852     $ 201,897     $ 136,012     $ 77,223  
Non-core items                                      
Gain on sale of branches   (5,477 )     (8,368 )     (8,093 )     (8,093 )     (5,889 )
Merger-related costs   233       4,531       3,800       2,898       1,068  
Early retirement program   -       2,901       2,839       493       -  
Branch right-sizing (net)   625       13,727       2,031       1,959       238  
Tax effect (1)   1,207       (3,343 )     (151 )     716       1,198  
Net non-core items   (3,412 )     9,448       426       (2,027 )     (3,385 )
Core earnings (non-GAAP) $ 63,995     $ 264,300     $ 202,323     $ 133,985     $ 73,838  
                                       
Diluted earnings per share $ 0.62     $ 2.31     $ 1.83     $ 1.22     $ 0.68  
Non-core items                                      
Gain on sale of branches   (0.05 )     (0.07 )     (0.07 )     (0.07 )     (0.05 )
Merger-related costs   -       0.04       0.03       0.03       0.01  
Early retirement program   -       0.03       0.02       -       -  
Branch right-sizing (net)   0.01       0.12       0.02       0.02       -  
Tax effect (1)   0.01       (0.03 )     -       0.01       0.01  
Net non-core items   (0.03 )     0.09       -       (0.01 )     (0.03 )
Core diluted earnings per share (non-GAAP) $ 0.59     $ 2.40     $ 1.83     $ 1.21     $ 0.65  
                                       
(1) Effective tax rate of 26.135%.                                      
                                       
Reconciliation of Selected Non-Core Non-Interest Income and Expense Items (non-GAAP)  
           
YEAR-TO-DATE          
Other income $ 10,260     $ 38,547     $ 27,990     $ 22,610     $ 12,801  
Non-core items (1)   (5,477 )     (8,738 )     (8,463 )     (8,093 )     (5,889 )
Core other income (non-GAAP) $ 4,783     $ 29,809     $ 19,527     $ 14,517     $ 6,912  
                                       
Non-interest expense $ 115,356     $ 493,495     $ 365,360     $ 246,411     $ 128,813  
Non-core items (1)   (858 )     (21,529 )     (9,040 )     (5,350 )     (1,306 )
Core non-interest expense (non-GAAP) $ 114,498     $ 471,966     $ 356,320     $ 241,061     $ 127,507  
                                       
Salaries and employee benefits $ 60,340     $ 242,474     $ 186,712     $ 125,568     $ 67,924  
Non-core items (1)   -       (3,085 )     (2,941 )     (493 )     -  
Core salaries and employee benefits (non-GAAP) $ 60,340     $ 239,389     $ 183,771     $ 125,075     $ 67,924  
                                       
Merger related costs $ 233     $ 4,531     $ 3,800     $ 2,898     $ 1,068  
Non-core items (1)   (233 )     (4,531 )     (3,800 )     (2,898 )     (1,068 )
Core merger related costs (non-GAAP) $ -     $ -     $ -     $ -     $ -  
                                       
Other operating expenses $ 38,417     $ 173,960     $ 119,618     $ 81,439     $ 41,788  
Non-core items (1)   (208 )     (12,155 )     (1,885 )     (1,874 )     (212 )
Core other operating expenses (non-GAAP) $ 38,209     $ 161,805     $ 117,733     $ 79,565     $ 41,576  
                                       
(1) Non-core items include gain on sale of branches, merger related costs, early retirement program expenses and branch right-sizing costs.
           


Simmons First National Corporation           SFNC  
Reconciliation Of Non-GAAP Financial Measures - End of Period      
For the Quarters Ended   Mar 31       Dec 31       Sep 30       Jun 30       Mar 31  
(Unaudited)   2021       2020       2020       2020       2020  
($ in thousands, except per share data)                                      
                                       
Calculation of Tangible Common Equity and the Ratio of Tangible Common Equity to Tangible Assets  
           
Total common stockholders' equity $ 2,930,008     $ 2,975,889     $ 2,941,474     $ 2,903,936     $ 2,844,633  
Intangible assets:                                      
Goodwill   (1,075,305 )     (1,075,305 )     (1,075,305 )     (1,064,765 )     (1,064,978 )
Other intangible assets   (107,091 )     (111,110 )     (114,460 )     (117,823 )     (121,673 )
Total intangibles   (1,182,396 )     (1,186,415 )     (1,189,765 )     (1,182,588 )     (1,186,651 )
Tangible common stockholders' equity $ 1,747,612     $ 1,789,474     $ 1,751,709     $ 1,721,348     $ 1,657,982  
                                       
Total assets $ 23,348,117     $ 22,359,752     $ 21,437,395     $ 21,903,684     $ 20,841,352  
Intangible assets:                                      
Goodwill   (1,075,305 )     (1,075,305 )     (1,075,305 )     (1,064,765 )     (1,064,978 )
Other intangible assets   (107,091 )     (111,110 )     (114,460 )     (117,823 )     (121,673 )
Total intangibles   (1,182,396 )     (1,186,415 )     (1,189,765 )     (1,182,588 )     (1,186,651 )
Tangible assets $ 22,165,721     $ 21,173,337     $ 20,247,630     $ 20,721,096     $ 19,654,701  
                                       
Paycheck protection program ("PPP") loans   (797,629 )     (904,673 )     (970,488 )     (963,712 )        
Total assets excluding PPP loans $ 22,550,488     $ 21,455,079     $ 20,466,907     $ 20,939,972          
Tangible assets excluding PPP loans $ 21,368,092     $ 20,268,664     $ 19,277,142     $ 19,757,384          
                                       
Ratio of equity to assets   12.55 %     13.31 %     13.72 %     13.26 %     13.65 %
Ratio of equity to assets excluding PPP loans   13.00 %     13.87 %     14.38 %     13.87 %        
Ratio of tangible common equity to tangible assets   7.88 %     8.45 %     8.65 %     8.31 %     8.44 %
Ratio of tangible common equity to tangible assets excluding PPP loans   8.18 %     8.83 %     9.09 %     8.71 %        
                                       
Calculation of Tangible Book Value per Share                                      
                                       
Total common stockholders' equity $ 2,930,008     $ 2,975,889     $ 2,941,474     $ 2,903,936     $ 2,844,633  
Intangible assets:                                      
Goodwill   (1,075,305 )     (1,075,305 )     (1,075,305 )     (1,064,765 )     (1,064,978 )
Other intangible assets   (107,091 )     (111,110 )     (114,460 )     (117,823 )     (121,673 )
Total intangibles   (1,182,396 )     (1,186,415 )     (1,189,765 )     (1,182,588 )     (1,186,651 )
Tangible common stockholders' equity $ 1,747,612     $ 1,789,474     $ 1,751,709     $ 1,721,348     $ 1,657,982  
Shares of common stock outstanding   108,345,732       108,077,662       109,023,781       108,994,389       108,966,331  
Book value per common share $ 27.04     $ 27.53     $ 26.98     $ 26.64     $ 26.11  
Tangible book value per common share $ 16.13     $ 16.56     $ 16.07     $ 15.79     $ 15.22  
                                       
Calculation of Regulatory Tier 1 Leverage Ratio Excluding Average PPP Loans      
                                       
Total Tier 1 capital $ 1,939,868     $ 1,884,563     $ 1,868,173     $ 1,820,488          
                                       
Adjusted average assets for leverage ratio $ 21,668,406     $ 20,765,127     $ 20,652,454     $ 20,742,824          
Average PPP loans   (891,070 )     (937,544 )     (967,152 )     (645,172 )        
Adjusted average assets excluding average PPP loans $ 20,777,336     $ 19,827,583     $ 19,685,302     $ 20,097,652          
                                       
Tier 1 leverage ratio   8.95 %     9.08 %     9.05 %     8.78 %        
Tier 1 leverage ratio excluding average PPP loans   9.34 %     9.50 %     9.49 %     9.06 %        
                                       


Simmons First National Corporation             SFNC  
Reconciliation Of Non-GAAP Financial Measures - Quarter-to-Date      
For the Quarters Ended   Mar 31       Dec 31       Sep 30       Jun 30       Mar 31  
(Unaudited)   2021       2020       2020       2020       2020  
($ in thousands)                                      
Calculation of Core Return on Average Assets                                      
                                       
Net income $ 67,407     $ 52,955     $ 65,885     $ 58,789     $ 77,223  
Net non-core items, net of taxes, adjustment   (3,412 )     9,022       2,453       1,358       (3,385 )
Core earnings $ 63,995     $ 61,977     $ 68,338     $ 60,147     $ 73,838  
                                       
Average total assets $ 22,738,821     $ 21,852,094     $ 21,765,321     $ 21,822,273     $ 20,920,223  
                                       
Return on average assets   1.20 %     0.96 %     1.20 %     1.08 %     1.48 %
Core return on average assets   1.14 %     1.13 %     1.25 %     1.11 %     1.42 %
                                       
Calculation of Return on Tangible Common Equity                                      
                                       
Net income $ 67,407     $ 52,955     $ 65,885     $ 58,789     $ 77,223  
Amortization of intangibles, net of taxes   2,470       2,475       2,483       2,489      