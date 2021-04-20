Names of Nova Scotia Impaired Driving Victims to Be Memorialized on Provincial Monument

/EIN News/ -- OAKVILLE, Ontario , April 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In a heartbreaking, yet important annual event, MADD Canada and its Nova Scotia Chapters and Community Leaders are preparing to add new names to the Nova Scotia Memorial Monument for Victims of Impaired Driving.



The memorial monument, located at Dartmouth Memorial Gardens, honours the memories of innocent victims killed in impaired driving crashes. It is currently etched with the names of 124 Nova Scotians.



MADD Canada is currently working with families of other victims to have their names added to the monument. If you have lost a loved one in an impaired driving crash and wish to have his or her name memorialized on the monument, please contact: Gloria Appleby, MADD Canada Atlantic Region Victim Services Manager, at 1-866-381-8310 or gappleby@madd.ca. The deadline to submit names is June 30, 2021.



“The memorial monument is a powerful and moving way to remember victims, and provides their families and friends with a safe and peaceful place to pay tribute to their loved ones,” said Ms. Appleby.



A ceremony to honour the new names added to the monument this year, and to remember all victims of impaired driving, will be held on Saturday, September 11.

MADD Canada is committed to honouring the memories of victims, acknowledging the losses suffered by their families and friends, and reminding the public about the devastating toll of this entirely preventable crime. If you, or someone you know, has been a victim of impaired driving and would like to learn more about MADD Canada’s Victim Services program, please contact Ms. Appleby or visit madd.ca.

For further information, please contact: Steve Sullivan, MADD Canada Director of Victim Services at 1-866-876-5224 or ssullivan@madd.ca