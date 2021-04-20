Lantana Apartments Signifies New Growth Potential Within Las Vegas Area

/EIN News/ -- Houston, April 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lantana Apartments is set to become a prominent residential apartment community within the Las Vegas area. As a recent acquisition of Nitya Capital, a top privately-held real estate investment firm in the country, Lantana Apartments signifies another major stepping stone for Nitya’s expanding reach within the Las Vegas region.

Lantana Apartments is a 516-Unit, Class B multifamily property located in the high-demand Canyon Gate Submarket. This will be Nitya’s fourth major acquisition in Las Vegas, the other properties including Plata 47, Residence at Hargrove, and Residence at Vegas. The area has benefited from major perks including zero tax income, a growing population, and a surge of new job opportunities. Prior to Covid-19, Las Vegas experienced a high degree of job growth (+3.4.% from 2014-2019), signifying an anticipated job growth rate continuing on at a stable rate from 2021 and beyond.

The area additionally includes close access to Downtown Las Vegas and the Vegas Strip, with quick reach to major thoroughfares I-15, I-11, and Hwy-159. Lantana itself comes equipped with new recreational accommodations for guests, including 4 swimming pools, a spa, a fitness center, and pet-friendly dog parks. Additionally, Lantana benefits from its easy proximity to several key hotspots in the area, including the College of Southern Nevada Charleston, Bonanza High School, Cowabunga Water Park, McCarran International Airport, and Red Rock Canyon to name a few.

The Las Vegas climate is more than often ample with excellent weather conditions for all outdoor activity and the increased population growth in the area gives way for greater social opportunities for new residents in the area looking to socially settle down. Las Vegas’ lack of tax income also allows residents to maintain greater discretionary income and absorb units with rent bumps, adding to the overall appeal of renting at places like Lantana.

Nitya Capital is additionally expanding its reach within the Dallas and Austin areas as well, including nine new Dallas properties this month. This latest acquisition marked the largest of that in Nitya's history. The growing surge of new tech-focused opportunities has allowed the company to take advantage of increased residential demand within the cities. Lantana Apartments marks just one of its many major acquisitions and Nitya is poised to continue its steady pursuit of the strongest property markets across the country. Nitya Capital is currently providing an online crowdfunding platform for those looking to invest in properties like Lantana.

All in all, Lantana serves as an engaging new opportunity for new residents in the Las Vegas area, providing some high-demand living and location resources for tenants to enjoy with ease. As Nitya Capital continues to stretch across the Las Vegas area, residences like Lantana Apartments can readily expect a surge of new growth potential.

