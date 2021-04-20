Alliant Energy Corporation declares quarterly common stock dividend

/EIN News/ -- MADISON, Wis., April 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Alliant Energy Corporation (NASDAQ: LNT) Board of Directors today declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.4025 per share payable on May 17, 2021, to shareowners of record as of the close of business on April 30, 2021.



Dividends on common stock have been paid for 302 consecutive quarters since 1946.

Alliant Energy Corporation (NASDAQ: LNT) provides regulated energy service to 975,000 electric and 420,000 natural gas customers across Iowa and Wisconsin. Alliant Energy's mission is to deliver the energy solutions and exceptional service customers and communities count on – safely, efficiently and responsibly. Alliant Energy is a component of the Nasdaq CRD Sustainability Index, Bloomberg’s 2020 Gender-Equality Index, and the S&P 500. For more information, visit alliantenergy.com and follow us on LinkedIn , Facebook , Instagram and Twitter .

Media Contact: Scott Reigstad (608) 458-3145

Investor Relations Contact: Susan Gille (608) 458-3956