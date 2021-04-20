Real and Compound Chocolate Market to Worh $35.62 Bn by 2026; Witnessing Huge Demand from the Bakery Industry, Says Fortune Business Insights™

Top companies covered are Barry Callebaut AG, Mondelez International, Cargill Incorporated, Nestlé S.A., Fuji Oil Company Limited, The Hershey Company, Puratos Group, Mars Incorporated, Olam International, CEMOI Group, and more players profiled in the real and compound chocolate market research report

/EIN News/ -- Pune, India, April 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global real and compound chocolate market will derive growth from widespread product applications across several confectionaries. According to a report published by Fortune Business Insights, titled “Real and Compound Chocolate Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Type (Real Chocolate and Compound Chocolate), Form (Chips, Slabs, Coatings, and Others), Application (Confectionery, Bakery, Dairy, and Frozen Products, Beverages, and Others), and Regional Forecasts, 2019 – 2026,” the market was valued at USD 24.25 Billion in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 35.62 billion by the end of 2026, exhibiting a CAGR of 4.97% in the forecast period (2019-2026).

The primary difference between real and compound chocolate is that real chocolate is made from cocoa butter and chocolate liquor whereas the compound form is made from cocoa powder and vegetable oil. As real chocolate is made from cocoa butter, it needs to be tempered while melting. Real chocolate has better taste and texture, as a result of which it is preferred over compound chocolate in exotic confectionaries. Compound chocolate is used in products where baking at higher temperatures is required. The growing demand for real and compound chocolate in emerging as well as densely populated countries such as India, China, and Japan will have a direct impact on the growth of the global market.





The report segments the global market based on factors such as product types, applications, and form. Among these criteria, leading sub-segments have highlighted based on extensive research methods. Additionally, the market has been segmented based on regional demographics into Europe, South America, North America, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa. The report offers insights into the latest industry trends. Additionally, forecast values for the market have been evaluated for the period of 2019-2026.





Europe and North America are the Leading Regions in the Global Market

Among all regions, Europe holds a dominant share of the global market. The region boasts a large cocoa processing base, which has emerged as the primary factor that has influenced market growth. The growing demand for chocolate and their uses in several foods across the food and beverage industry has opened up a massive potential for market growth. Besides Europe, North America has witnessed considerable growth in recent years. The real and compound chocolate market in North America was valued at USD 5.46 Billion in 2018 and is likely to increase further in the coming years.





Increasing Number of Company Mergers Will Aid Market Growth

The report encompasses several factors that have contributed to the growth of the market in recent years. Due to massive demand for all forms of chocolate, the market has witnessed several entrants. Additionally, companies that are currently operating in the market are engaged in adopting strategies that will help them generate sufficient revenues. Among several strategies that are adopted by major companies, Fortune Business Insights labels mergers and acquisitions as the activity that is being widely adopted by major companies across the world. In 2018, Fuji Oil Holding announced that it plans to acquire Blommer Chocolate. Blommer is among the top five leading companies in North America and Fuji’s latest acquisition will influence the growth of the global market in a positive way.





